Dramatic day in Limerick District League Premier Division

Fairview Rgs 2 Prospect Priory 0

Fairview Rgs unveiled their magnificent new floodlights on Saturday evening and they made it a winning start under lights with a 2-0 win over Prospect Priory.

The visitors nearly proved party poopers turning in a gallant defensive display that held the FAI Champions goalless for 80 minutes.

A long range effort from Sean McSweeney broke the Prospect resolve and Mark Slattery tacked on a second minutes later to secure the points for Fairview and keep their title charge on course.

From the off it was obvious what Prospect strategy was and they were carrying out with perfection led by the imperious Wayne Colbert. The player Manager showed the way for his young charges and they responded with a dogged display.

Fairview bossed the game from the off but despite having so much possession looked bereft of ideas ion how to break down the visitors. As the game wore on it was looking even less likely they would get a breakthrough until McSweeney’s well struck effort found the target.

Prospect had keeper Wayne Mullally to thank for a number of top class saves. He denied McSweeney from point blank range in the first half and foiled the same player in the second half from long range.

The deadlock was broken on 80 minutes. Adam Frahill delivered to the edge of the area where James Fitzgerald knocked the ball down for McSweeney to drill a low 20 yards into the bottom corner to the relief of the home support.

Fairview got the all important second minutes later when Eon Duff’s low struck corner was forced over the line by a determined Mark Slattery.



Ballynanty Rovers 4 Janesboro 0

Ballynanty Rvs posted another impressive win beating Janesboro in LIT on Sunday.

Arron Nunan netted a hat trick for Balla to maintain a two point lead at the top of the table.

The League leaders were on the front foot from the off and broke the deadlock after ten minutes.

Adrian Power crossed to the near post where pressure from Nunan resulted in a defender knocking the ball into his own net.

Balla doubled their lead on the half hour mark when Nunan gathered on the edge of the box and was allowed turn and shoot and he duly found the net.

Ten minutes later Nunan grabbed his second and Balla’s third when he got on the end of a long kick out and lobbed the keeper with a header.

The hat trick was completed just before half time when David Donnan fired in a free kick and Nunan guided a powerful header to the back of the net.

To their credit Janesboro regrouped at the break and put in a good second half shift to ensure no further goals were added.



Geraldines 1 Aisling Annacotty 0

Geraldines posted the biggest shock of the season to date when they beat high flying Aisling Annacotty at the Garryowen Green on a bitterly cold Sunday morning.

Without a win to date ‘Dines were hosting an Aisling side who had not lost a game this season and the few gave them any hope of salvaging anything from the tie. The result was even more impressive considering the home side were fielding just one of their regular back five due to injuries and unavailability.

From the off it was visible that the Munster Champions were off the pace and the pace of the Geraldines front runners caused them plenty of problems in the opening half.

Aisling did have the bulk of the possession but unusually, looked cumbersome in the final third.

Adam Foley did force a fine save from Pat Reardon as did Aaron Murphy but at the other end John Mulready also had to be sharp to keep out an effort from Evan O’Neill and a Karl Turner free kick.

After the break Aisling had a great opportunity to take the lead when Conor Coughlan broke free, but faced one on one with the keeper the midfielder fired wide of the target.

It was to cost the visitors on the double as ten minutes later they were a goal behind.

Another well struck free kick by Turner smacked off the crossbar and Evan O’Neill reacted quickest to get to the rebound to head home.

As expected the remainder of the tie was a backs to the wall affair for the home side but they stuck to their plan impressively.

It looked like they would be undone when Aisling were awarded a spot kick ten minutes from time but to typify the visitors day, Shane Clarke posted a rare miss, blazing over the top ensuring ‘dines would pick up a precious three points.



Kilmallock 1 Pike Rovers 2

Like Fairview and Aisling, Pike Rvs, another side challenging for the title, did not have things their own way in a game they were expected to win with ease.

Kilmallock showed a vast improvement on some of their previous outings and proved a stubborn obstacle for Robbie Williams’ men.

Kilmallock keeper Sean Hamm made a number of superb saves to keep out the opposition but he was eventually beaten on 40 minutes when Paddy O’Malley crossed for new signing Conor Layng to open his account.

Kilmallock did not crumble and held out until the 75th minute when Steve McGann scored the crucial second goal.

The home side kept plugging away and got some consolation on 87 minutes when Killian Hayes netted but it proved too little too late.