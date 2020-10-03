Limerick's 'Once in a generation' McMahon wins hat-trick of All-Ireland handball titles

LIMERICK sporting star Martina McMahon has been described as a "once in a generation handball player".

The high praise came from Dessie Keegan, President of the GAA Handball Association as McMahon won a third successive All-Ireland senior ladies softball handball championship title this Saturday afternoon.

The Broadford Handball star defeated Kikenny’s Ciara Mahon in Crinkle Handball facility in Offaly.

The myclubshop.ie sponsored 60x30 senior ladies softball final finished with a 2-0 (21-2 and 21-8) victory for McMahon, a native of the Craogh-Kilfinny parish.

"I think Martina McMahon is probably a once in a generation handball player. She is absolutely dominant," said the handball president as he presented McMahon with the All-Ireland trophy and medal.

"The crowd are in awe when you are in top flight," Keegan told McMahon after her fourth ever Irish senior 60x30 title win.

"It is absolutely fantastic to watch you play and to see the standard that you have brought ladies handball to is unbelievable," said Keegan.