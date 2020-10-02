Munster name starting line-up to face Scarlets in Guinness PRO14 opener

THE Munster side has been named for Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 opener against Scarlets in Wales (3pm, live on eir Sport, TG4 & Premier Sports).

In the back three, full-back Mike Haley and Darren Sweetnam make their first PRO14 appearances since February with Andrew Conway starting on the right wing.

Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell form the centre partnership with Craig Casey and JJ Hanrahan in the half-backs.

James Cronin, Rhys Marshall and John Ryan pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne, who faces his former side for the first time, in the second row.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, Jack O’Donoghue and CJ Stander complete the starting XV.

Greencore Munster Rugby Academy out-half Ben Healy is among the replacements.

The Munster squad will be wearing our new adidas Alternate kit for the first time, available exclusively for pre-order at Life Style Sports here.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Darren Sweetnam; JJ Hanrahan, Craig Casey; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander. Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Gavin Coombes, Neil Cronin, Ben Healy, Rory Scannell.

SCARLETS: Leigh Halfpenny; Tom Rogers, Jonathan Davies, Steff Hughes, Steff Evans; Dan Jones, Gareth Davies; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens (capt), Werner Kruger, Jake Ball, Sam Lousi, Blade Thomson, Josh Macleod, Sione Kalamafoni. Replacements: Ryan Elias, Phil Price, Javan Sebastian, Lewis Rawlins, James Davies, Kieran Hardy, Rhys Patchell, Tyler Morgan.