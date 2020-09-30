Limerick GAA Fixtures - October 3 to 5

It's a busy weekend ahead for Limerick GAA fixtures

LIMERICK GAA fixtures for Saturday, October 3 and Monday, October 5.

Saturday, October 3

County

Irish Wire Products Ltd Senior Football Relegation Final

Dromcollogher/Broadford v Galtee Gaels in Kilmallock at 1pm

Minor B Football Championship Final

Ahane v Rathkeale in Clarina at 3pm

City GAA

Junior B Football Championship Semi Final 

Na Piarsaigh v Mungret/St.Paul’s in Clarina at 5.30pm (E.T.I.N.)

East GAA

Junior B Hurling Championship Final

Cappamore v Pallasgreen in Caherconlish at 4.30pm

South GAA

Junior B Hurling Championship Semi Final

Bruff v Bruree in Kilfinane at 4pm

Junior B Football Championship Round 3

Banogue v Galbally in Banogue at 5pm

West GAA

Junior B Football Championship Quarter Finals

St. Senans v Granagh/Ballingarry in The Bog Garden at 5pm

Ballysteen v Adare in Ballysteen at 3pm

 

Sunday, October 4

County

Irish Wire Products Ltd Senior Football Championship Final

Adare v Ballylanders in L.I.T. Gaelic Grounds at 2pm

Griffins Coaches Intermediate Football Championship Final

Gerald Griffins v Claughaun in Mick Neville Park at 4pm

Woodlands Junior A Football Championship Final

Monagea v Crecora/Manister in Kilmallock at 12noon

Woodlands House Hotel Junior A Hurling Relegation Semi Final

Rathkeale v Staker Wallace in Clarina at 3pm

East GAA

Junior A Hurling Championship Semi Finals

Ballybricken/Bohermore v Kilteely/Dromkeen in Cappamore at 2pm

Ahane v Caherline in Cappamore at 4pm

West GAA

Junior B Hurling Championship Semi Final

Feoghanagh v Killeedy in Dromcollogher at 12noon

 

Monday, October 5

South GAA

Junior B Hurling Championship Semi Final

Blackrock v Camogue Rovers in Kilbreedy at 7.30pm