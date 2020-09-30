Limerick GAA Fixtures - October 3 to 5
It's a busy weekend ahead for Limerick GAA fixtures
LIMERICK GAA fixtures for Saturday, October 3 and Monday, October 5.
Saturday, October 3
County
Irish Wire Products Ltd Senior Football Relegation Final
Dromcollogher/Broadford v Galtee Gaels in Kilmallock at 1pm
Minor B Football Championship Final
Ahane v Rathkeale in Clarina at 3pm
City GAA
Junior B Football Championship Semi Final
Na Piarsaigh v Mungret/St.Paul’s in Clarina at 5.30pm (E.T.I.N.)
East GAA
Junior B Hurling Championship Final
Cappamore v Pallasgreen in Caherconlish at 4.30pm
South GAA
Junior B Hurling Championship Semi Final
Bruff v Bruree in Kilfinane at 4pm
Junior B Football Championship Round 3
Banogue v Galbally in Banogue at 5pm
West GAA
Junior B Football Championship Quarter Finals
St. Senans v Granagh/Ballingarry in The Bog Garden at 5pm
Ballysteen v Adare in Ballysteen at 3pm
Sunday, October 4
County
Irish Wire Products Ltd Senior Football Championship Final
Adare v Ballylanders in L.I.T. Gaelic Grounds at 2pm
Griffins Coaches Intermediate Football Championship Final
Gerald Griffins v Claughaun in Mick Neville Park at 4pm
Woodlands Junior A Football Championship Final
Monagea v Crecora/Manister in Kilmallock at 12noon
Woodlands House Hotel Junior A Hurling Relegation Semi Final
Rathkeale v Staker Wallace in Clarina at 3pm
East GAA
Junior A Hurling Championship Semi Finals
Ballybricken/Bohermore v Kilteely/Dromkeen in Cappamore at 2pm
Ahane v Caherline in Cappamore at 4pm
West GAA
Junior B Hurling Championship Semi Final
Feoghanagh v Killeedy in Dromcollogher at 12noon
Monday, October 5
South GAA
Junior B Hurling Championship Semi Final
Blackrock v Camogue Rovers in Kilbreedy at 7.30pm
