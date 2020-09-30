Limerick hockey club men's side begin Division 2 campaign

LIMERICK Hockey Club's men's side started their season in Division 2 with a difficult trip to Bandon.

A final scoreline of 7-4 flattered the hosts. Indeed at the start of the final quarter Bandon were leading 3-2, and had already called on their big guns from Division One.

Tired legs and two injuries meant Limerick just weren't able to match Bandon's goals, but can nevertheless be happy with a good performance. And with a number of players making their debuts, Limerick can only get better.

Roger Clarke, Quinten Eacrett, James Hodkinson and Max Beeckmann scored for the visitors. With Harlequins at home on Sunday in Villiers and a few players to return they'll be hoping to get a win.

Team: L. Mullally, M. Beeckmann, R. Shire, J. Smith, D. Barkman, R. Clarke, J. Hodkinson, T. Clarke, Q. Eacrett, Z. Moloney, L. Moloney, J. Brennan, D. O'Connell.