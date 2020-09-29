Nicholas Roche the star name for National Cycling Championships in Limerick this weekend

THE 2020 Cycling Ireland Road National Championships take place in Limerick this weekend.

Newcastle West Wheelers host the event from Thursday to Sunday.

A strong field has entered for the Limerick event, which takes place across the wider Newcastle West and Knockaderry area.

2019 Men’s National Champion and Tour de France Green jersey winner, Sam Bennett is unable to attend the 2020 edition and so the Irish champions jersey will rest on someone else’s shoulders next year. Among the favourites will be World Tour professionals, Nicholas Roche and Ryan Mullen who both competed in the UCI Road World Championships.

The senior women’s race will see Alice Sharpe return in a bid to defend the title she won last year. She will face stiff competition from talented riders including Eve McCrystal, Lara Gillespie, Meave Gallagher, Kelly Murphy and many more.

Ben Healy, Nicholas Roche and Ryan Mullen will race both the Time Trial and Road Race

Roche is a two-time National Champion in the road race with Mullen also winning on two occasions.

The racing gets underway on Thursday with a 22.3-kilometre Time Trial which will see National Titles awarded for paracycling categories, junior women, junior men, masters women, senior women, U23 men and senior men.

The senior, U23 and junior men’s road race will be held on Saturday followed by the senior and master’s women’s road race on Sunday.

In the interest of public health, unfortunately spectators are not permitted to attend the event and travel to the area must be avoided.

The event is taking place behind closed doors and in compliance with government guidelines. Cycling Ireland and Newcastle West Wheelers would like to thank An Garda Síochána for their assistance in delivering the event during these particularly challenging times.

Further details and routes can be found here