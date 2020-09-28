TG4 confirm their free-to-air TV coverage of Munster's Guinness PRO14 fixtures

Colm Kinsella, Rugby Correspondent

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Rugby Correspondent

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

Pictured ahead of TG4’s Rugbaí Beo Guinness Pro14 coverage are Cuán Ó Flatharta, Garry MacDonncha, Máire Treasa Ní Dhubhghaill, Eoghan Ó Neachtain, Ronan Loughney, Eimear Considine Picture: Inpho

TG4 have confirmed their TV coverage of the opening eight rounds of the new Guinness PRO14 season, including Munster's fixtures.

The TG4 coverage includes live coverage of Munster's opening game against the Scarlets at Parc y Scarlets this Saturday at 3pm.

TG4 have announced the arrival of prime time Monday Night Rugby as coverage of Munster’s October Bank Holiday clash with Cardiff will be available free to air, kicking off at 8.15pm.

TG4 will broadcast 29 live games free to air this season, as well as extensive highlights from each round and deferred coverage of a further 6 interprovincial games. Audiences can expect to see more of TG4’s innovations such as behind the scenes ref-briefings, warm-up interviews with head-coaches and audio-snoops on coaches and players.

Máire Treasa Ní Dhubhghaill will be joined by Eimear Considine, Deirbhile Nic a Bháird, Marcus Horan, Stephen Ferris, Mike Sherry, Ronan Loughney, Eoghan Ó Neachtain, Eamonn Molloy and a host of others for expert analysis.

Munster will be hoping that they can break their semi-final hoodoo and progress to the Final for the first time since 2017.

Speaking today ahead of the start of the new Rugbaí Beo season, TG4’s Head of Sport, Rónán Ó Coisdealbha said: “Now, more than ever, the collective experience of free-to-air sport is vitally important.

"We are delighted to be able to bring Irish audiences the most comprehensive terrestrially available rugby coverage featuring 28 live games with further extensive highlights and delayed transmission games.

"With restricted access to venues, TG4 will continue to bring audiences closer to the action through our constant efforts to innovate in our sports coverage.” 

TG4’s Rugbaí Beo coverage includes:

•Live coverage of all Munster Rugby and Leinster Rugby matches against Welsh opposition.

•Live coverage of all Connacht Rugby’s home games. 

•Live and exclusive coverage of all Connacht matches against Welsh opposition


Round 1:

Friday 2nd October        Ulster v Benetton          Kick-off: 8.15pm      Highlights on TG4 at 10.25pm

Friday 2nd October          Leinster v Dragons         Kick-off: 8.15pm      Live on TG4 at 7.50pm

Saturday 3rd October      Scarlets v Munster         Kick-off: 3.00pm      Live on TG4 at 2.50pm

Saturday 3rd October      Connacht v Glasgow      Kick-off: 5.15pm      Live on TG4


Round 2:

Saturday 10th October      Benetton v Leinster        Kick-off: 5.15pm      Highlights

Saturday 10th October      Munster v Edinburgh     Kick-off: 7.35pm      Highlights

Saturday 10th October      Cardiff v Connacht          Kick-off: 7.30pm      Live on TG4


Round 3:

Friday 23rd October          Leinster v Zebre          Kick-off: 7.35pm      Live on TG4

Monday 26th October      Munster v Cardiff       Kick-off: 8.15pm      Live on TG4


Round 4:

Sunday 1st November        Dragons v Munster          Kick-off: 2.00pm     Live on TG4

Sunday 1st November        Connacht v Benetton      Kick-off: 4.30pm     Live on TG4

Monday 2nd November     Cardiff v Ulster                 Highlights on TG4 at 9.00pm

Monday 2nd November      Glasgow v Leinster         Highlights on TG4 at 11.35pm


Round 5:

•Saturday 7th November      Benetton v Munster       Kick-off: 2.00pm      Highlights

•Saturday 7th November      Dragons v Connacht       Kick-off: 5.15pm      Live on TG4

•Sunday 8th November      Ospreys v Leinster             Kick-off: 3.00pm      Live on TG4

•Monday 9th November      Ulster v Glasgow             Kick-off: 8.15pm      Highlights on TG4 at 11.35pm


Round 6:

Saturday 14th November      Connacht v Scarlets        Kick-off: 7.35pm     Live on TG4

Sunday 15th November         Munster v Ospreys         Kick-off: 2.45pm     Live on TG4

Monday 16th November       Zebre v Ulster                 Highlights on TG4

Monday 16th November       Leinster v Edinburgh      Highlights on TG4

 

Round 7:

Sunday 22nd  November       Leinster v Cardiff          Kick-off: 5.15pm      Live on TG4

Monday 23rd November       Glasgow v Munster      Kick-off: 8.15pm      Highlights on TG4

 

Round 8:

Saturday 28th November     Connacht v Ospreys      Kick-off: 7.35pm      Live on TG4

Sunday 29th  November       Scarlets v Leinster          Kick-off: 5:15pm      Live on TG4

Monday 30th  November     Munster v Zebre            Highlights on TG4

Monday 30th November      Edinburgh v Ulster         Highlights on TG4