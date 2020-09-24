Knockaderry edge past Belville Gaels to claim Limerick minor B hurling title

RESILIENT Knockaderry claimed the Limerick minor B hurling championship crown after edging past Belville Gaels 1-13 to 0-15 in the decider played at Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale on Thursday evening.

A pointed free deep in injury time from top scorer Kieran Storin helped Knockaderry secure victory against the amalgamation side and their near neighbours.

Backed by the breeze in the second period, Belville Gaels, an amalgamation of Feohanagh-Castlemahon and Feenagh-Kilmeedy, had fought back from a six-point half-time deficit, 0-5 to 1-8, to draw level with their opponents 0-13 to 1-10 by the 53rd minute.

The sides were level twice more before Storin struck over the winning point from a free following good work by Colm O'Connor, Enda Moran and finally Edwin Foley, who was fouled.

The hugely influential Storin scored 1-8 in all, including six points from frees and two pointed '65s.

It was Storin's first half goal scored in the 24th minute which helped the winners build that useful six-point half-time lead.

After a scrappy first half, perhaps down to the presence of nerves on both sides due to the occasion, the quality of the hurling improved in the second period.

Corner forward Moran helped himself to three crucial points from play for the winners, while the lively JJ Condon and midfielder Michael Molloy also chipped in with precious points from play.

To their credit, Belville remained right in this contest until the final whistle blew. The impressive David Boyce struck over 11 of their points, including nine from frees, while the impressive Dylan Murray-O'Connor contributed two points from play and there was a point each from Cathal Lynch and full-forward Ronan O'Connor.

