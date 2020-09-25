Limerick GAA notes - latest news from 21 different clubs

THIS week's Limerick Leader GAA notes features the latest news from 21 different clubs across the county.

AHANE

MINOR FOOTBALL: Ahane went head to head with St Senan’s in the Minor B Football Quarter Final. The game would end with 8 goals being scored in the 60 plus minutes of action. St Senan’s were quickest off the mark and got their first score in the first 60 seconds. Ahane’s first score came from Ruairi Cronin in full forward. Ruairi would end the game with 2-3 to his name.

His first goal coming the 5th minute as he got on the end of a dropping ball into the square. St Senan’s recovered well and got a point in responses. As the game went to the first water break the score was Ahane 2-4 St Senan’s 0-3.

Ruairi got Ahane’s first two goals, the second one was a misplaced short kick out that landed at Cronin’s feet and he kicked it in along the ground beautifully and rattled the back of the St Senan net. St Senan’s began to settle into the game the second quarter ad they got two points, Colm Slattery Wright however got on the end of a good ball and slotted it into the back of the St Senan’s net to ensure that Ahane held onto their lead. St Senan’s goalkeeper made four fine saves and he pushed the ball out for 45’s on a number of occasions. Ahane got their second goal just before half time and this time it was from the boot of Shane O’Grady.

Half time and the score was Ahane 4-4 St Senan’s 0-5. St Senan’s got their first goal in the seldom half after 4 minutes, they lobbed a ball into the square and it snuck in under the bar, they then went on and scored the next two points but in the 7th minute Ahane got their fifth and final goal with a well worked ball in and a well taken team score. Things started to change in St Senan’s favour as they got their second goal due to a miscommunication in the Ahane defence line. As the referee blew the whistle for the second water break the score was Ahane 5-6 St Senan’s 2-8.

St Senan’s out played Ahane in the final quarter and despite some good saves from Evan O’Leary in goals they still managed to get another goal in the 28th minute of the half. Ahane held their nerve however and remained calm for the remainder of the half and own out on score line of Ahane 5-7 St Senan’s 3-9.

Ahane Team: E. O’Leary; G. Rowsome, B. Murphy ( C ), L. O’Mara, T. Marsden, K. Morrissey, A. Murrihy; S. O’Grady, A. Carroll; P. Donohoe, M. Donnellan, J. Kelly, C. Coulter, R. Cronin, C. Slattery Wright. Substitutes: J. Barry, O. Furlong, A. Holmes, E. Madigan, C. O’Connell (2nd ½ for C. Slattery Wright) W. O’Leary (2nd ½ for P. Donohoe), J. Butler (2nd ½ for C. O’Connell (Inj)), S. Den Dikken (2nd ½ for S. O’Grady), M. Hickey, C. O’Brien, D. O’Connell, C. Ryan.

U8 HURLING: Ahane U8s played in their third hurling blitz of the season on Monday the 14th of September against Cappamore in Mackey Park. There was a great turn out with 34 u8s taking to the pitch for Ahane. Great skills on show in four very competitive games. Many thanks to the Cappamore players, mentors and supporters who attended. Well done to our players and mentors and thanks also to our Covid supervisors, car park attendants and first aid.

U8 FOOTBALL: Ahane U8s hosted our near neighbours and rivals Monaleen in a football blitz on a busy Wednesday evening in Mackey Park. Each team played three matches. The games were very competitive with excellent skills on show. All the hard work being put in by the kids and their mentors every Wednesday at training is paying off. Many thanks to the Monaleen players, mentors and supporters who attended. Well done to our players and mentors and thanks also to the parents, Covid supervisors, car park attendants and first aid.

CASH FOR CLOBBER: We are holding a Cash for Clobber Fundraiser over the coming weeks. You can drop off your bags of clothes any evening at training.

GOLF: We are delighted to announce the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize winners of our annual Golf Classic. Huge thanks once again to all the teams, sponsors, Castletroy Golf Club and our hard working committee for making this years Golf Classic a huge success. 1st Prize of a 3 Ball in The Old Head of Kinsale went to Tom, Thomas, and Micheal Kitt. 2nd Prize of a 3 Ball in The K Club went to Paul, Brendan, and Diarmuid Kennedy. 3rd Prize of Glesson’s Sports Vouchers went to Willie McGill, Garry Feendy, and Paddy Donohoe.

BALLYSTEEN

SENIOR: Well done to our Senior Footballers who reached the semi finals stage of the Championship for the first time since 2012 with a fantastic win over Fr. Casey's last Saturday. See full match report elsehwere in LeaderSport. We can look forward to a semi final in the Championship next weekend, with fixture details to be confirmed in the coming days. Keep an eye out on our social media accounts for further details.

Team: C. Ranahan; J. Daly; S. Gallagher; K. McMahon; M. O'Meara, P. Moran, C. Ferris; J. O'Sullivan, J. O'Meara; C. Ferris, S. Hallinan, M. Ranahan; D. Neville, W. O'Meara, D. Ranahan. Subs: J. O'Shaughnessy, S. Whelan, C. Enright, D. Guerin, P. O'Shaughnessy.

PARISH BOOK: The upcoming book by Paul Anglim titled The Askeaton-Ballysteen GAA Story will be going to the printers very soon so act fast if you want to have your name associated with this historic publication. For €50, your name will appear on the patrons page and you will get a book worth €20. Contact Chairman, Alan Kehoe (0871237562), Secretary, John Neville (0876505469), Treasurer, John Anglim (0862362642). If you want to pay through revolut, send to Paul Anglim on 0872838990. Closing date for patrons is October 1.

BALLYBRICKEN-BOHERMORE

JUNIOR: Ballys junior B hurlers played their final group game in the east championship losing out to South Liberties by a point 3-8 to 2-12. Played in splendid conditions we got off to a fantastic start with Conor Greene poaching two goals early and with a Dan Garry point in between Bally were on top, we extended our lead further when a Cathal O Neill free ended up in the back of the net leaving the early score 3-1 to 0-3 after 10 minutes. Conor Greene added to his total with a point from play plus a placed ball and we led at half-time by five points thanks to excellent hard work throughout the field. Our defence was being overworked as the second half progressed and a south Liberties goal left us leading by two at the second water break with Conor Greene getting three points to keep us ahead. The final 15 minuets were a serious battle with us falling behind by one before a Conor Greene free and the score of the game from Adam MaCarthy who after a fantastic run slotted over the bar left us ahead by one but regrettably the opposition scored twice to see us losing out by a single point. Well done to the players and management involved with the Bs all year who have provided great entertainment and determination since the GAA year got back on track.

Team from Kieran McCarthy, Hugh Leonard, Eoin Lyons, Eoin Frawley, Cathal O Neill, Sean Browne, Davie O Neill, Aaron O Brian, David Ryan, Denis Stack, Danny Garry, Larry Browne, Conor Greene, Tommy Carroll, Jamie O Donoughe, Barry Laffan, Adam MaCarthy, John Mitchell, Dylan Conway.

FIXTURES: Ballybricken Bohermore are down to play Caherconlish in the football east championship semi final this Thursday in Knocklong at 6.30pm with updated restrictions in place there is a number of tickets available for spectators.

BLACKROCK

MINOR: The championship year has sadly come to an end for our minor hurlers who lost the county A semifinal to Cnoc Gaels. The score at the finish was 2-13 to 1-13. We battled hard and full credit is due to the team and management who put huge effort into the championship.

The team Patrick Haugh, Michael John O’Dwyer, Sean O’Sullivan, Mark Duggan, Padraig Burke, Declan Gilligan, Aidan Gilligan, Jimmy Quilty, Killian Aherne, Niall Fitzgerald, Ciaran Considine, Gavin Ryan, Sean O’Neill, Robbie O Keeffe, Blake O’Doherty, James Quinn, Jack Carroll, Brian Hennessy, Cian Gubbins, Sean O’Dwyer, Paddy O’Sullivan. Manager Justin O’Donnell, selectors Adrian Gilligan, David Moloney, David Healy, first Aid Mike Duggan.

CAMOGIE: Well done to the Junior Camogie team who beat Tournafulla 3-13 to 3-7.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the lotto. The numbers drawn were 1, 3, 4, 22. The €40 lucky dip went to Jim Flynn, Ballinvreena Promotor Chrissie O’Sullivan, the €20 lucky dips went to Tara McCarthy, Vale View Promotor Brendan O’Brien, Helen Soundy, Vale View Promotor Breda Walsh, Betty O’Dea, Kilmurray Promotor Breda Walsh, James Doherty, Ballyroe Promotor Con Danaher. Our lotto has reached its maximum as per our licence. A new jackpot will be building in the backround for whenever the new jackpot is needed.

CAHERLINE

LOTTO: No winner, numbers drawn were 9, 10, 26, 30. Lucky dip winners were Paddy McCarthy, Ger Coffey, Breda Mulready, Marie Boland and Michelle Nelligan. Next week's jackpot will be €5,900 and the draw will be held on Friday night via Facebook Live from the Caherline Gaa clubhouse from 9:30pm.

U12 HURLING: Our lads were in hard luck last Thursday evening, in a game where they hurled the best we've seen all year. It's a performance the lads should be proud of & something to build on for the next game in a few weeks. Final score, Caherline 2-3 Glenroe 3-4.

Panel - Sean O’Dwyer, Oisín Heelan, Adam Ryan, Sam Casey, Ryan Moloney, Jamie Kiely, Mark Boland, Evan Martin (0-1), Ryan Mannion (1-0), Philip Power, Conor O’Dwyer (1-1), Michael Koyce (0-1), Mark Hourigan, Ciarán Tiernan, Colin Ryan, Brian McGrath, Patryk Staszowska, Jack Kiely, S Merrick.

CRECORA-MANISTER

JUNIOR HURLING: The junior hurlers' year came to an end this week with defeats to Drom-Broadford and Claughaun.

On Tuesday night we played Drom-Broadford in a must win game under lights in Knocklong missing several key players through injury and suspension. We got off to a flying start in the first 15 minutes with goals from Edwin Wixted and Brendan Power along with fine points from James Conheady, Conor Kirby, Edwin and Tom Shanahan giving our lads a 2-5 to 0-2 lead at the first water break. Gradually as the first half wore on Drom-Broadford started to gain more of a foothold in the game and the score at half time was Crecora-Manister 2-6 to 0-7.

The first 15 minutes of the second half was an evenly contested spell and some nice points from James, Richard Murphy and Conor Kirby saw the score at the second water break 2-9 to 0-12. Unfortunately the final quarter of the game belonged to Drom-Broadford and they out scored us 0-9 to 1-1 in that period to run out two point winners 0-21 to 3-10 winners, Tomás Connolly with our third goal.

After this result we knew it was highly unlikely we would qualify even if we secured two points on Sunday against Claughaun. In this particular game played in Fedamore, Claughaun had slightly the better of the opening half and went in 1-8 to 0-4 ahead at the break. Edwin Wixted and Conor Kirby with some nice points for us. Claughaun tacked on a few more scores to run out 3-13 to 0-10 winners at the final whistle.

Team v Drom-Broadford: Stephen Keating; Evan Moloney, Niall Moloney, Tim Moloney; Cian Leahy, Darach Skelly, Dónal Murray; Richard Murphy, Karl Moloney; Thomas Shanahan, Edwin Wixted, James Conheady; Brendan Power, Shane O’Connor, Conor Kirby; Chris Shanahan, Tomás Connolly, Ciarán Humphreys, Donnacha Connolly, Jack Dalton, Ger Kennedy, Mike Bateman, Pa Walsh, Pádraig Byrnes, Seán Keyes.

Team v Claughaun: Ger Kennedy; Evan Moloney, Niall Moloney, Tim Moloney; Cian Leahy, Darach Skelly, Richard Murphy; Rory Hannan, Karl Moloney; James Conheady, Edwin Wixted, Tom Shanahan; Pádraig Byrnes, Conor Kirby, Brendan Power; Stephen Keating, Dónal Murray, Tomás Connolly, Shane O’Connor, Donnacha Connolly, Chris Shanahan, Jack Dalton, Ciarán Humphreys, Pa Walsh.

The club would like to thank all the players and management team of Ger Hickey, Ger Dillon, Gerry McDermott, John Power, Eoghan O’Callaghan, Paddy O’Neill and Niall Conway and Covid liaison officer Ger Riordan for their unwavering commit ment and dedication all year.

JUNIOR FOOTBALL:Well done to our junior A footballers who have qualified for the club's first ever county junior A football semi final after a 3-7 to 2-7 win over Athea last Saturday. We got off to a dreadful start and went 2-3 to 0-1 down after just 12 minutes. However, we were awarded a penalty on 15 minutes which Richard Murphy coolly dispatched to the net to bring us back into the game. Some fine points from Mike McCormack and Gary O'Connell saw us cut the deficit even further to go in at half time 2-4 to 1-4 down.

A fantastic solo goal by Tomás Connolly 10 minutes after the restart and converted frees from Richard Murphy soon after saw us take the lead for the first time as the score read 2-7 to 2-5 at the second water break. A rocket of a shot from Gary O'Connell into the top corner after the restart saw us up by 5 points with the game coming down the home straight but despite two late Athea points, they failed to get the goal they needed to draw the game and we ran out 3-7 to 2-7 winners. Special mention must go to Tim and Evan Moloney, Patrick Dolphin and Dom O'Connor in the back line for holding firm throughout, Eoghan O'Connor in goal who pulled off a fine save in the closing stages and Karl Moloney and Micheál O'Neill who put in trojan work in midfield.

Team: Eoghan O'Connor; Patrick Dolphin, Tim Moloney, David Macken; Donnacha Connolly, Evan Moloney, Darach Skelly; Karl Moloney, Micheál O'Neill; Richard Murphy, Cormac Flanagan, Tomás Connolly; Conor Burke, Mike McCormack, Gary O'Connell. Dom O'Connor, Conor Kirby, Killian Scanlon, Shane O'Connor, Tom Shanahan, Jack Dalton, Cian Leahy, Rob Greer, Adam Galvin, Sam Riordan. We wish both Darach Skelly and David Macken speedy recoveries from the injuries they picked up during the game.

MINOR FOOTBALL: Our Minor Footballers contested the county A quarter final last Sunday afternoon in Caherconlish and after a super start went on to lead at the break by 4-7 to 1-3. In the second half we allowed a persistent Oola team back into the contest and they brought it to a 3 point game with 5 mins remaining but a great turnover ball from our backs was worked up the field and great link up play in the forwards got us a deserved goal to put the game out of Oola’s reach and put us into the county semi final on a final score of Crecora-Manister Liberties. Credit to all 21 players who togged out and to the management team also.

Team: Luke Buckley; Ronan Kirby, Patrick Dolphin, Alex O’Doherty; Ben Garry, Stephen Noonan, Ben O’Donoghue; Chris Shanahan, Patrick O’Donnell; Rian O’Byrne (1-1), Sam Riordan (2-4), Eoghan O’Connor; Ciaran Kennedy (0-1), Rory Hannan (1-2), Adam Godfrey (1-1); Sean Lavan, Ryan Godfrey, Edward McGrath, Fergal Egan, Arthur O’Donnell, Darragh Godfrey, Darragh Casserly, Stephen Willis.

U16: Hard luck to the U16 footballers losing out to Pallasgreen last Monday night by 2-6 to 2-5 in a much improved performance. Thanks to all players and coaches for their dedication shown throughout the year.

U14: Hard luck to the U14 footballers losing to Ahane 2-12 to 2-2.

CAMOGUE ROVERS

JUNIOR HURLING: South Junior B Hurling Championship R4. Scorers: Anthony Neylon 1-7 Michael Joyce 0-03 Danny Glendon 0-01. On Tuesday, September 15 last we travelled to Bruree for our final group game against Bruree. Bruree opened the scoring with a point from play straight from the throw in. Danny Glendon followed up on the 3rd minute with a point from play after some good build up play. Bruree responded immediately with another point from play followed by another on the 7th minute. Michael Joyce levelled it up on the 8th minute. On the 13th minute both Chris Norris and the Bruree full were both sent off with straight red cards. Bruree scored another point from play on the 15th minute followed by a point from a free from Anthony Neylon. Michael O Donnell got a yellow on the 20th min for a late challenge and Bruree scored a point from the free followed by another from play. Anthony Neylon scored another point from play and Bruree replied immediately with a point from play. In the 24th minute Bruree got their first goal from play after splitting open the rovers defence. Anthony Neylon scored the newt 2 points, one from play and the second from a 65. Bruree scored a goal and 2 points without reply to leave the half time score at Bruree 2-10 Rovers 0-6. Bruree started the second half as they did the first with another point. Anthony Neylon scored a goal from a free just outside the 20mtr line. We traded the next 2 points with Bruree with Anthony once again providing the scores. Bruree scored the next 3 points before Michael Joyce and Anthony tagged on 2 more points. David Dooley was yellow carded in the 26th min for a late challenge before Bruree tagged on 2 more points. Final Score was Bruree 2-19 Rovers 1-11, Overall a bad day at the office, next up is Glenroe in the qtr final.

CROOM

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Last Saturday we played Ballybrown in the county quarter final in Adare. Conditions were good although it was soft underfoot and it turned out to be a right battle. It was nip and tuck in the first few minutes as both sides exchanged scores. We shot ourselves in the foot turning over the ball multiple times and inviting Ballybrown onto us ans ended up conceding very handy frees. After a lot of frustration, a goal by Dan Lucey settled the team and we went in at half time 1-3 to 0-5 ahead. The game still ebbed and flowed but opened up a bit more and we scored 2 more goals, 1 each from Dan Lucey and Mark Reidy proved the difference in the end as we defended resolutely and kept them out. Final score 3-6 to 0-9.

MINOR FOOTBALL: Last week we played St. Johns (Hospital Herbertstown Kilteely Dromkeen) in the South Final in Martinstown. Again this was a tough battle in wind and rain under the lights. We started well and were ahead when Stephen O'Dwyer was sent off for a second yellow card and Sean Cregan followed him off with a black card. Despite the numerical disadvantage the team managed the game well and continued to take our scores and we led by 1-8 to 1-4 at half time. A few tweaks and positional switches coupled with better use of the ball and taking our chances allowed us to push further ahead but when we seemed in control mid way through the half, St. Johns brought in back to 4 points. We rallied again, and fought bravely taking some excellent scores. The final whistle went and there was joyous celebration as we brought the cup back to Croom on a scoreline of 2-16 to 2-8.

UNDERAGE: U10 hurling training continues on Tuesdays at 6.30pm. On behalf or Micheal, Paddy, and Ryan we'd like to thank all the U6 boys and girls for another great year of training and learning the skills of hurling and football. Best of luck to those kids moving up to the U8s, we've really enjoyed training them. A big thank you to the parents for bringing them to the field each night and staying around to support and encourage them while they play. This has a huge bearing on a child's development and enthusiasm for sport and translates to a child staying and playing for longer into the future. Looking forward to another great year in 2020!

LOTTO: Numbers drawn 16, 19, 22, 26. No jackpot winners. Lucky dips- Mick Lucey Church Road, Joan Moynihan c/o T English, Mary Cronin c/o M REIDY, Mark O Kelly c/o R O Kelly, Bridget &Maurice Lynch c/o T Kiely. Next draw is on in the Clubhouse with a jackpot of €6800. Thanks to all those who support our draw and other fundraising efforts.

DROMIN-ATHLACCA

LOTTO: Lotto Jackpot this week was €7,500. Numbers drawn were 6, 10, 14,16. No winner. Lucky dip winners were Martin Sadlier €40, Mrs Greene €20 and Willie Moloney €20. Congratulations to all winners. Payment for upcoming Club Lotto Draws can now be made online. €50 will enable you to join Club Lotto each week for 6 months. Email your numbers to mikeryanqsoutlook.ie

LADIES FOOTBALL: This weekend our U16 Ladies Footballers had an early start in Cappagh when they played Gerald Griffins in the Novice Cup Final. A tremendous display from our girls saw them overcome Gerald Griffins on a score line of 5-10 to 2-4. Well done to everyone involved for a fantastic performance.

FEDAMORE

JUNIOR HURLING: Following some recent disappointing losses, we returned to winning form on Sunday against Doon. We now play Cappamore on Thursday September 24 In a playoff to reach the semi-finals.

UNDERAGE: In recent weeks our U6’s and U9’s played Knockainey, U10s played Oola. Our U12’s have played Crecora, Knockaderry and Cappamore in recent weeks winning each game. Great credit must go to the underage coaches who are doing great work for the future of both Fedamore and Ballybricken. Thanks to the parents for their support too. All new kids are welcome. Please contact any committee member or the club phone on 0872490451.

LOTTO: No Winner - Jackpot €16,400. This week’s numbers are 11, 19, 20 and 26. Lucky dips Brendan Enright, Tom Myles, Shauna Aherne and Alice McGinley. Next week's draw is Sunday September 27 in community centre at 8pm. Thanks for your support.

FR CASEYS

SPIN AND WIN: Fr Caseys GAA Spin & Win draw continues each Monday night. Tickets cost just €2, or 3 for €5 with a Jackpot of €5,000 up for grabs. Tickets can now be purchased from Sheehys Hardware, Moss Harnetts, Cryle Dry Cleaners, Dick Dalton, Ann Lyons, Abbey Tiles & Paint, Rock Hair Scissors, Upper Cuts or any committee member. Alternatively you can also purchase a yearly ticket for a once off €100 payment or you can also setup a direct debit of €8.33 a month. We really appreciate your support for our local draw. Results of the draw will also be posted each Monday to Facebook and Twitter. Results of Spin & Win Draw for Monday September 14: Kevin O’Connor - €60, Helen O’Donnell - €50, John Donoran - €50. The jackpot is now €5,000.

MINOR: Upcoming Fixtures Minor County Championship Fr. Caseys Vs Mungret on Sunday September 27th in Abbeyfeale at 12 noon.

SENIOR: Fr Caseys headed into last Saturdays quarter final in Newcastle West expecting a fierce battle with Ballysteen but also with an air of confidence after a very positive group campaign. Final Score Fr Caseys 0-8 Ballysteen 0-14. See full match report elsehwere in LeaderSport. Well done to all the players and management for all their commitment and entertainment throughout the year. The high numbers in training, the powerful second half displays against Adare and Na Piarsaigh, the introduction of a high number of underage players and the continued effort from our veterans was just some of the highlights in what has been a testing year for everyone. Hopefully success at minor or U21 still awaits the club.

JUNIOR: In the Junior A County Quarter-Final Fr Caseys 1-10 Monagea 4-15. Having made the quarter finals thanks to a last gasp point on Thursday night, our Juniors had a short turn around when they faced Monagea on Sunday evening in Mick Neville. Fr. Caseys went into the game as underdogs and that tag was justified in the opening quarter with Monagea racing into an early lead. Having finally contained the menacing Monagea attack, Fr. Caseys strengthened their attacking threat by moving Kevin O’Connor forward and this move paid dividends when he struck for goal on 20 minutes. Having been on the backfoot until this point, Fr. Caseys finished the half the strongest albeit thankful to a great save by Sean Scannell to deny Monagea a second goal. With the margin reduced to three points there was still hope of an upset. The halt time score was Fr. Caseys 1-5, Monagea 1-8. The second half was one to forget as Monagea stepped up a gear and the youthful Fr. Caseys team had no answer. Adding two more goals and another seven points to the scoreboard compared to just five Fr. Caseys points, Monagea marched home with an impressive fourteen points to spare. The scoreline did no justice to the Fr. Caseys team would had battled gamely throughout. This year will hopefully serve as a learning curve for this young team, many getting their first taste of junior football and fingers crossed they will return next year with more threat. The full time score was Fr. Caseys 1-10, Moneagea 4-15.

MINOR: In the Minor County Championship Fr Caseys 2-6 Galbally 1-10. With three wins from three and their place in the knockout stages confirmed, Fr. Caseys Minor footballers made the long trek to Galbally last Sunday morning for their penultimate group game against the team they defeated in last year’s county final. Fr. Caseys got out of the blocks early and lead by 1-3 to 0-2 at the first water break on 15 minutes. Galbally regrouped at this point however and went on to kick 1-4 without reply before the half time break to lead by 1-6 to 1-3. A second Fr. Caseys goal put them right back in contention and the sides were level 2-5 to 1-8 with 15 minutes to go. Galbally who needed the victory to stay in the championship dug deepest in the final quarter however to claim victory by a single point after a fierce battle. The defeat stops our unbeaten run but the team will be the first to admit they were not at their best. Involvement of key players in seniors and junior knockout games in the lead to this match was not ideal preparation. The team now have a week to regroup and get back to winning ways in the final group game at home to Mungret on Sunday.

GALBALLY

SENIOR: The Galbally vs Oola County Senior Football Quarter Final will take place on this Wednesday night September 23 at 8pm in Stakers Kilbreedy.

MINORS: The Minors footballers beat Fr Caseys on Sunday morning by 1-10 to 2-6. The team was Dylan O’Sullivan, Nathan O’Mahony, Robert Sampson, Joe Farrell, Jack O’Reilly, Cathal O’Mahony, Michael O’Donnell, Peter O’Dwyer, Paddy Kennedy (0-3), Eoin McGrath (0-2), Josh Dineen (0-5), Ciaran Beston, Owen O’Sullivan, Shane Hanrahan (1-0), Patrick McGrath. Subs: John English for O’Sullivan (inj), Niall O’Dwyer, Aidan Carew, Josh Ryan. They need a result next Sunday against Monaleen to progress in the competition.

FUND RAISING: Split the Pot returned on Saturday night last, with Michael Greaney the first winner with €169. We appeal to all players and parents to make an effort to enter the draw every week. Let’s make a big effort to increase the pot.

RIP: All in Galbally GAA were saddened on Wednesday last to learn of the death of our esteemed treasurer Brian Chaplin. Upon relocating from England a number of years ago, he immersed himself in a number of local organisations, including Galbally GAA, and served them professionally and with great attention to detail. He was introduced to the management scene with the Galbally Junior Footballers in 1993 as part of a management team with John Kiely Senior, Dinny Ryan and Mike Hennessy. This led to a promotion to the Senior Footballers for 1994. Along with manager John Wallace, the late Dinny Ryan and Tommy Flynn, he formed the management team that led Galbally to the County Senior Football Championship for the very first time in 1994. He remained as a selector for 1995 and 1996 before stepping away and at that point, he became Assistant Treasurer of Galbally GAA. Having served Galbally GAA for almost a decade, he stepped away and he began to focus on other local organisations and was heavily involved in those for a number of years. In late 2015, he was approached to consider filling the vacant position of Treasurer of Galbally GAA. After a period of consideration, he agreed to step into the role and made a huge contribution to Galbally GAA. His financial acumen was renowned, and he fulfilled the role to perfection, showing great attention to detail right up to the time of his death. His legacy to Galbally GAA continues in the form of his grandsons Calum Sheehan, Ciaran Sheehan and Adam Sheehan, sons of his daughter Sonia, who represent Galbally GAA with distinction. We extend our sympathies to his partner Bridie, and to all his family and extended family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

GARRYSPILLANE

FIXTURES: Saturday 26th September 2020 – Junior Hurling Relegation Semi Final Garryspillane v Old Christians in Caherelly at 3pm. U14 Division 1 Shield Semi Final Garryspillane V Ahane on Saturday 26th September at 11am.

BORD NA NOG: Our U6’s, U8’s and U10’s played matches against Glenroe and Cois Laoi Gaels on Monday evening in association with Glenbrohane Community Association Gala day where there was great display of talent on offer from these young stars of the future. And afterwards every child received a medal and some goodies. U14 Hurling Championship result Garryspillane 7-12 Killacolla Gaels 1-12.

DEVELOPMENT: We are delighted to announce that the next stage of development has begun and will continue over the coming weeks. This would not be possible without your continued support and for that we are grateful. We ask that you bear in mind the ongoing works while at the field and please mind your step.

FUND-RAISING: The Club will host a Monster Auction on Monday 26th October 2020. Full details to follow – Save the Date.

LOTTO: Monday 21st September 2020 - Numbers 1, 2, 3, 14. No Winner. Lucky Dip Winners:Gag Ryan, Mick Maunsell, Enda Corbett, Tiernan & Siobhan Ryan, Richard Stapleton. Next Draw will take place on Monday 28th September. Jackpot €2,550. Tickets available in The Credit Union, Meade’s Shop, OPT, The Magnet, Creeds, the Hill Bar, The Weclome Inn & Online at Klubfunder.com or from any committee member or online. Tickets €2 or 3 for €5.

HOSPITAL-HERBERTSTOWN

MINOR: Minor Hurling A Championship Naomh Eoin 2-13 Blackrock 1-13. Fixture County Final Wednesday September 23 Naomh Eoin v Bruff in Knocklong at 7.30pm. Minor Football A Championship Quarter Final Cnoc Gaels 2-4 Adare 8-15.

U14: Football Shield Semi Final Hospital Herbertstown 6-4 Dromin Athlacca 1-4

LOTTO: Draw Monday September 14. Jackpot was €4,600. Numbers drawn were 5, 10, 20, 26. There was no winner. Lucky dips €20: Tommy Maloney, Eleanor Barry, Ursula Murphy, Pat Whelan, Sheila Keena. Sellers prize €40: Margo Walsh. Thank you to our sellers and ticket buyers for your continued support.

KILDIMO-PALLASKENRY

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL: Kildimo Pallaskenry 0-9 St Senans 1-14. A battling performance from our Pallas Plastering-sponsored intermediate footballers ultimately fell short against a very strong St. Senan’s side in the quarter final of the Intermediate Football Championship at the weekend. St. Senan’s did start slightly brighter and although we had quite a bit of possession early doors, our opponents were that bit more clinical in the opening stages and kicked the first two points of the day. When Conor Staff was fouled after a weaving run through the defence, Peter Nash was able to kick our opening score of the day. Cathal Downes was winning some kickouts phenomenally in the middle of the field and he would follow this up with an absolutely monster score off his right foot to reduce the gap to just a single point once again. We were a point behind at the water break but started brightly on the restart. A ball was fed into Darren O’Connell who escaped his marker but the referee decided to pull the play back for an earlier foul; with the free converted by Peter Nash to level the game once again. St. Senan’s would again bounce back and would kick two scores on the trot but the next point was another fine score, one to rival Cathal’s earlier effort. Liam O’Sullivan and Darragh Deegan linked up together down the right flank and Liam unleashed an unbelievable shot which flew over the bar, with the help of the right-hand upright. This reduced the gap to just a point again but St. Senan’s would finish the half the stronger and would extend their lead by the break: Kildimo Pallaskenry 0-4 St. Senan’s 0-7. A fine team move saw us cut through our opponents’ defensive cover with Tony McCarthy, Peter Nash and Cathal Downes all involved before the ball was recycled back to Mícheál Cuddihy and the minor star kicked the ball high and over the bar for the opening score of the second half. And we would have the next score also – Peter Nash again kickin a free to reduce the gap to a single point. But St. Senan’s would kick the next two scores to break our flow somewhat. We had kicked one monster score in the first half and Tony McCarthy nearly bettered this in the second half into the wind, with a brilliant point from distance to cut the gap again and this was followed up with a fine point from play as Darren O’Connell linked up with Peter Nash, who stepped away from his marker and popped the ball over the bar. St. Senan’s did hit another score as we headed into the final water break two points adrift. They would hit a goal which would prove to be crucial and as we began to chase goals of our own to get back into the game, they were also able to tag on a couple of points on the counter attack. Huge thanks must go to the players for all their efforts during the season and to the management team of Killian O’Leary, Pat Galvin, John Barry, Damien O’Brien and Alan Fitzgerald. Thanks must also go to Mark Lane for his work this year and to Éanna McGarrigle for assisting with stats on matchday. Team: Jamie Hickey; Brian Howard, Lorcan O’Leary, Ryan Kelly; Liam O’Sullivan (0-1), Peter Nash (0-5, 0-4 frees), James Pomeroy; Tony McCarthy (0-1), Cathal Downes (0-1), Shaun Barry; Darragh Deegan, Conor Staff, Paudi Hartigan; Darren O’Connell, Mícheál Cuddihy (0-1). Subs: Keel Moloney for Paudi Hartigan; Mossy Sheehan for Mícheál Cuddihy; Barry Walsh for Ryan Kelly; Johnny McHale for Darren O’Connell; Matthew Lucey for Conor Staff.

JUNIOR HURLING: Kildimo Pallaskenry 2-12 Mungret St Pauls 1-8. Our Seven Sisters-sponsored junior B hurlers marched into yet another City Final, after a victory over Mungret in a sun-drenched Crecora. We opened the scoring when Luke Guinane linked up with Martin Nunan, Martin firing over the crossbar for the first of many scores during the game for the inside man. Our opponents levelled the game up with a point from play, before taking the lead with another. Martin did level things up with another point from play before the veteran, Mikey Dillon, landed a point from way out the field to restore our lead. The team has a nice blend of youth and experience but it was two of the wise old heads who linked up for the next score, with Mikey again involved. He found Brendan Meskell in around the 20 metre line; Brendan showed great hands to catch cleanly before swivelling and converting the score. Mungret responded with a free from play before Martin hit his third point of the first half. Our opponents would then enjoy their best spell of the game and hit two points in a row, one from play and one from a ’65 to level the game once more. It looked like Darren Whelan had hit a goal just before the water break but it was adjudged to have gone wide by referee Eamonn Phelan but Darren made amends just after the water break. This was a wonderfully-slick team move which showed the team’s full capabilities: James Mason found Danny O’Sullivan with an excellent puckout and Danny knocked it down for the run of Brendan O’Shea. Brendan raced through the middle before offloading to Darren Whelan, and Darren rattled the back of the net for the game’s first goal! However, Mungret responded immediately with a green flag of their own! Mungret took the lead with a point from play before opening a two-point advantage when they followed that up with a free. However, Martin Nunan settled us again when he danced away from his marker and popped his fourth point from play over the bar. And just before the break, the game turned on its head once more as Mikey Dillon brilliantly caught a puckout amongst a group of players before launching a ball towards goal. The sliotar travelled all the way through and into the back of the net to give us a two-point half-time lead: Kildimo/Pallaskenry 2-6 Mungret/St. Paul’s 1-7. Luke Guinane opened the scoring in the second half to give us a three-point lead and he would be denied a goal shortly after, with Martin Nunan going close with the follow-up. James Pomeroy made an immediate impact when he came off the bench, scoring a point with his very first touch. And we would go six points to the good when Martin Nunan got his first score of the second half. Mungret would get the next score, their one and only point in the second half. We did see a couple more efforts go astray but Martin Nunan was in deadly form in around the full-forward line and he would finish the game off style, with his sixth and seventh points from play; a fine tally at any level and one which capped off a fine individual performance but there were fine displays all over the pitch, and still a lot more to come from this group as they look forward to retaining their City title next weekend! Well done to all players and management, and best of luck next week against the winners of Na Piarsaigh and Ballybrown. Team: James Mason; Jai Chaudri, Evan Considine, Matthew Lucey; Kieran O’Brien, Keel Moloney, Darragh O’Brien; Brendan O’Shea, Adrian Garvey (0-1); Mikey Dillon (1-1), Danny O’Sullivan, Darren Whelan (1-0); Luke Guinane (0-1), Brendan Meskell (0-1), Martin Nunan (0-7). Subs: Brian Howard for Danny O’Sullivan (34 mins); James Pomeroy (0-1) for Mikey Dillon (34 mins); Ryan Kelly for Luke Guinane (47 mins); Martin Neville for Matthew Lucey (47 mins); Naoise McGarrigle for Brendan Meskell (55 mins).

MINOR HURLING: Kildimo Pallaskenry 2-15 Glenroe 4-13. Our minor hurlers played out a classic against Glenroe on Wednesday evening but unfortunately came out on the wrong side of this result in Mick Neville Park. We had enjoyed victory against Glenroe earlier in the campaign and the men from the South had learned from that match, and were just able to edge past us in this encounter. But well done to all players and management for their efforts throughout the season.

U14 HURLING : Kildimo Pallaskenry 2-11 Knockaderry 3-2. Our U-14s enjoyed another fine win as they defeated Knockaderry on Wednesday evening which means they have made it four wins from four in the group stages.

KILTEELY-DROMKEEN

JUNIOR: Junior A Football Championship Quarter Final on Saturday September 26 4pm v Newcastle West in Kilbreedy

LOTTO: Draw made 14th September. Numbers drawn: 2, 4, 5, 26. No Winner. Lucky Dips: Audrey O’Dwyer, Eddie McMahon, Margo Butler, Denise Kenny. Sellers Prize: Knockane GAA Club. Next Draw 21st of September live on Facebook. Jackpot: €16,700. Tickets are on sale in Noreens Shop in Kilteely and Daybreak Dromkeen and from all lotto committee members. Our online lotto is very popular and so easy to use. Best of luck to everyone buying tickets and thanks your continued support

KNOCKADERRY

LOTTO: There was no jackpot winner. Numbers drawn were 10, 14, 18, 25. The following are lucky dip winners:Mags Collum promoter Online, Seamus Doherty promoter Denis O Connor Jnr, Joan Walsh promoter Jimmy Mc Mahon, Pat Jim & Vanessa promoter Ted Danaher, Eve O Sullivan promoter Camogie. Promoters Prize Online. Please contact your promoter to purchase tickets if you normally purchased weekly tickets. All monthly and upfront subscriptions are automatically in the draw. Tickets will be on sale in advance of the draw from 8pm to 9pm Thursday evenings in The Resource Centre or at Bord na nOg training on Monday nights or alternatively play online. All on line entries must be logged before 8pm on the Thursday evening of the draw .Social distancing guidelines will be practiced.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Septembers Club Limerick Draw will be held this Saturday 26th. Monthly subscribers please contact promoter. If interested in joining please contact Mary Collum.

MATCH RESULTS: Minor hurling semi final Knockaderry 2-19 St ierans 0-09. Minor football quarter final Knockaderry 2-05

Mungret St. Pauls 1-15. West junior b football Knockaderry 0-18 St.Senans 1-08. U12 hurling Knockaderry 6-06 Cois Laoi Gaels 0-02. U14 hurling Knockaderry 3-02 Kildimo/Pallas 4-08

FIXTURES: The following are upcoming fixtures, check locally for confirmation. U14hurling shield final Knockaderry v Claughan, Saturday September 26th at 10am in MNP (Entry to this game is €5). U12 football Knockaderry v St.Kierans, Thursday September 24th at 6:30pm in Knockaderry. U10 football Knockaderry v NCW, Friday September 25th at 6:30pm in Knockaderry.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

U14 CAMOGIE: Mungret St Pauls 3-7 Bruff 2-3. After an epic drawn group match and subsequent playoff game that similarly failed to decide which team would progress to the cup semi final, three was finally the magic number for the Mungret St Pauls girls. On September 12th 2020 as per the previous games, it was Mungret St. Pauls who took the early initiative with a number of points before Bruff got their opening score. No team was giving much quarter and while Mungret St. Pauls managed to build up their lead going into half time, Bruff were never too far off. For the third game in a row it was Bruff who came out quickest after the break and started to take control, out scoring Mungret St. Pauls 1-3 to 2 pts and closing the gap to a solitary point before the final water break arrived. From the restart they upped their intensity, hurled with their heads and scored an unanswered 1-3 to finish out eventual seven points winners. With a total of 21 Mungret St. Pauls girls involved over the three games, this was a true squad effort to see the girls progress.

U8 & U10 LADIES FOOTBALL: Last Wednesday we welcomed the U8s and U10s of St Ailbe’s to Mungret to play in our latest ladies football mini blitz. A particular word of thanks to the referees from both clubs whose help on the night was greatly appreciated. Training continues for U6/8/10 on the Village Pitch at 11am each Saturday morning with new members always welcome.

U14 CAMOGIE: Granagh Ballingarry 5-5 Mungret St Pauls 3-2. The Mungret St Pauls U14 girls travelled away to play a much fancied Granagh Ballingarry in their cup semi final on Tuesday, September 15th 2020. Granagh Ballingarry lived up to their billing and raced out of the blocks to take a 3-2 to no score lead into the first water break. The Mungret St. Pauls girls would have been forgiven if they choose to drop their heads but this group is made of different stuff. They stuck to their task and kept hurling, gradually turning the momentum and establishing themselves in the game right through the second quarter. By the second half the tide had been turned and the home team knew they were in a match. The Mungret St. Pauls girls added more guile to their heart on sleeves approach and they were duly rewarded with a hat trick of goals. The relentless pace of the game was a credit to both teams and Granagh Ballingarry were not to be outdone. They showed plenty of class and skill to see the game out and book their place in the final.

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 4-11 Glin 1-11. On a sunny but cold Friday, 18 September 2020 in Caherdavin our Intermediate Footballers stepped onto the pitch to play Glin in the County Quarter Final. While Glin may have opened the score it was Mungret St. Pauls goals that eventually won the game. Glin started with a pointed free but Mungret St. Pauls put power into their scores and replied with two goals and a point all from play. Glin knew Mungret St. Pauls had the upper hand but kept the pressure on their scores as they pointed again only for Mungret St. Pauls to follow it up with a third goal and point from play before the water break. The second quarter was low scoring with Glin going 3 points up on Mungret St. Pauls one with us still retaining a 7 point lead. Glin gained four points in the next quarter in between Mungret St. Pauls goal and 2 points. The last quarter of the game saw Mungret St. Pauls extend their lead considerably with 5 unanswered points. Glin squeezed in another 2 points to Mungret St. Pauls one in injury time. The game ended with a penalty for Glin which they duly scored. Mungret St. Pauls progress onto the Semi Final. Team; Ronan McElligot, Adrian Naughton, Stephen Dilworth, Brian Treacy, Michael Fitzgibbon (1-0), Liam Harrington, James Garvey, Killian Ryan (0-2), Jack Coyne, John Hutton (1-2, 0-1 from frees), Sean O'Dea, Shane Barry (1-1), Jack Walsh (0-3), Brendan Giltenane (1-2, 0-1 from frees), Pa Begley (0-1), Denis Giltenane, David Bridgeman, Peter Harington, Cian O'Doherty, Eoin(Bosco) Ryan, Darren Coffey, Bernard McCarthy, Sean Moran, Adam Storan, Mike McMahon, David Brosnan, Dylan Harnett, Eoin Ryan, Breandán O'hAnnaigh, Brian Barry, Darragh O'Hagan. Management; Noel Kelly, Pa Ranahan, Brendan Casey, Mick Fitzgibbon.

U14 FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 2-8 Drom Broadford 2-7. Mungret St Pauls contested the Division 1 shield final against Dromcollogher Broadford. The game was played in Knockaderry Sunday September 20. We started well and had a chance to open the scoring but it was Drom/Broadford who opened the scoring with a point. We quickly responded and notched over a point from a free. We followed this up with a goal from Darragh Hogan after a great movement outfield to work the ball in. We kicked points from play from Ross O’Carroll and Mark Barrett. Drom/Broadford responded with a goal. Both sides exchanged points before the break and we led the half by 1-4 to 1-3. Drom/Broadford started the better in the second half and shot for their second goal to take the lead. Points were exchanged on both sides with Mark Barrett on target from play and a free from Darragh Hogan. We went down to 14 players before the water break for a sin-binning foul but our boys weathered the storm well. Drom/Broadford held a 4 point lead heading into the last 10 mins. We were now back to our full complement of 15 players and our boys never dropped the heads. We challenged again and were awarded a free which Darragh Hogan converted. We pressed again and the goal finally came from an opportunist shot from Stevie Barry. The game was now level going into injury time. We were awarded a free in the dying minutes. Darragh Hogan duly converted and we took a one point lead which was enough to see the game out. The referee blew the final whistle and we had won. Team; Conor Crowley, Barry Donnellan, Sean Condon, Conor O’ Longaigh, Mark Galvin, Billy Dervan, Conor Mangan, Kevin Morrow, Rory Mullins, Ross O’ Carroll, Mark Barrett, Evan Cusack, Adam Dore, Darragh Hogan, Liam Ahern, Aaron Morrow, Stevie Barry, Daniel O’ Connell, Evan O’ Keeffe, Eoghan Collins, Eoin Murphy, Kian Meagher, Oisin Patterson, James Fleming, Rory Fox.

MONALEEN

SENIOR FOOTBALL: Commiserations to the Monaleen senior footballers and management team on county quarter-final defeat to Ballylanders in Bruff on Saturday last.

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, September 17 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 7, 8, 25 and 33. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were J. Murray, Monaleen Park; P. Quinn, Fairways; C. Devane, Cairnsfort; T. Morrison Leos. The subscriber draw was staged on Thursday night last 'behind closed doors'. The draw was streamed on Facebook and Instagram Stories. Thank you for your continued support.

JUNIOR CAMOGIE: Huge congratulations to our Junior A team who won their County Semi Final on Sunday 20th at home to Adare. At the end of a competitive first half Adare led 6 points to 5. The final score of Monaleen 3-11 to Adare 0-10 means our girls play Galbally in the final on October 4. Panel: Caitlin Bonfil; Saoirse Lane; Grainne Fullen; Niamh Doyle; Ruth Heavey: Laura Hession; Clodagh Power; Megan O’ Mara; Ellen Regan Magner; Ella Hession; Caoimhe Lyons; Lucy D’Arcy; Aoife Doyle; Aine Doyle; Amy Burke; Aoife Sheehan; Aoife Nelligan; Emily O’ Halloran; Niamh Moloney; Eimar Morgan; Grace Clohessy; Mia O Halloran; Amy Kavanagh; Avril Kinnerk; Keelin Corcoran; Aoife D’Arcy.

U16 CAMOGIE: Well done to Monaleen U16 on a good win away to Blackrock Effin on Thursday evening. They now have home advantage on Thursday 24th where they meet Na Piarsiagh in County Semi Final. A very strong second half with goals from Amy Burke and Aoife Sheehan put this game beyond the reach of Blackrock Effin. Final score Monaleen 5-12 Blackrock Effin 2-9.

U14 CAMOGIE: Commiserations to our U14A team who lost the County U14 Final in tough circumstances by 1 point against a strong Patrickswell side in a tightly contested final on Saturday 19. There is a very bright future for this team. Panel: Faye Coffey, Caoimhe Mcinerney, Grace Field, Ella O'Halloran, Merveille O'Brien, Ciara Buckley, Siobhan Doran, Bella Collins, Saoirse Fallon, Niamh Twomey, Aoife O'Brien, Alice Sheedy, Sarah Burke, Laurie Murnane, Ellie Madden, Leah Moriarty, Dani O'Callaghan, Katie O'Gorman, Kate O'Connor, Rachel Donohue, Olivia Foley On Tuesday 15 Sept, Monaleen U13 girls played their semi final in the U14 camogie championship. Despite defeat, the young Monaleen girls can hold their heads high and will only learn from this as they move forward to next year. Overall this team has improved so much since U12s last year and the future is definitely bright. Panel: Erika McCarthy, Carrie McCormack(j capt), Emma O Leary, Andrea Costello, Kate Maloney, Emma Mc Grath, Lily Reid, Millie Reen, Grace Hegarty, Rachel Widger (j capt), Robyn d'Arcy, Lucy Power, Ella Rock, Laoise Noonan, Rebecca Bromell, Emily O Riordan, Emily Nestor, Molly Morrissey, Amalija Karpova, Aoife Real Dawson, Orlaith Purcell, Isabelle Bromell, Louise Burke, Aoibhin McMahon.

U12 CAMOGIE: Monaleen and Na Piarsiagh U12 camogie’s teams met on sunny evening on Saturday at Monaleen. Na Piarsiagh edged it at the end, in a very entertaining and sporting match which was referred excellently by Mike Flannery. Monaleen squad on the day was Charlotte Liston (captain), Amy Murphy, Ashling O’Leary, Emma Hickey, Méabh Walters, Emelia Stokes, Aoibhinn Gardiner, Alicia Sheehan, Éabha Cregan, Grace Webster, Orlaith Purcell, Isabelle Bromell, Louise Burke, Sarah Sullivan, Julie Bourke, Hazel Noonan.

U11 CAMOGIE: Our U11's had a busy week with games versus Cappamore and Mungret. Thanks to Liam O' Sullivan and to James Johnson for refereeing. Aisling Lowe, Anna Regan, Aoibhin Kitson, Ava Starr, Caoimhe Owen, Cadhla Heffernan, Doireann Stokes, Dearbhla O'Driscoll, Eleanor FitzGerald, Eva Downey, Grace Ruschitzko, Grace Keating, Heidi Brosnan, Holly Brinn, Isobel Poole, Katherine Leddy, Mary Anne Guiry, Orla Kearns, Rachel Redmond, Rosin McNamara, Sarah Mulqueen and Sophie Bermingham.

PALLASGREEN

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL: A Colm McMahon goal midway in the second half proved decisive in this relegation semi final against Mountcollins in sun drenched Croagh last Sunday afternoon. With the scores 0-7 to 0-4 in Pallas favour at half time, Pallas looked in good shape to escape the dreaded relegation final. On the resumption the westerners came more into the game and at one stage there was only two points between the sides. Pallas extended their lead to three points after a point from Seamus Mulcahy, but the game was put beyond Mountcollins reach from a punched goal from Colm McMahon after a move involving several players. The last score was left to goal keeper Aaron O’Sullivan a pointed 45 to leave the final scoreline Pallas 1-12 Mountcollins 0-9. Team; A O’Sullivan(0-2), A Moloney, L O’Dwyer, E Mulcahy, T Franklin(0-1), B Fanning, D Fanning, P O’Dwyer, E O’Malley, O Roche, S Mulcahy(0-4), S Bradahaw, C McMahon(1-1), R O’Donnell(0-2), A Greene(0-2). Subs; T McMahon, A Hanley.

JUNIOR HURLING: The Junior B hurlers in their final league championship game defeated Doon in Doon by 1-15 to 2-9 . As a result they have qualified for the semi final.

LOTTO: No winner Monday September 14 draw; Numbers drawn were; 10,13,14,26. Lucky dip winners; Brendan Murnane, Jenna & Alex Gammell, Bridie Greene, Liam, Janice & Georgie Fraher, Fergal Kelly.

PATRICKSWELL

JUNIOR A HURLERS: The Junior A hurlers produced an excellent performance to defeat Castletown Ballyagran in the County quarter-final. Patrickswell started the match with remarkable intensity and pressurised our opponents in every department. Paul O'Brien's goal in the third minute built the platform for a high tempo first half. The goal was followed by a string of seven unanswered points in twenty minutes from Barry Foley (0-4), Brian Fitzgerald, Darragh Ahern and Paul O'Brien. Meanwhile, Patrickswell's defence held firm against the Castletown-Ballyagran attacks. In the 25th minute of the first half, the 'Well held a 1-7 to 0-0 advantage. When Castletown-Ballyagran struck their opening two points, Shane Hannon and Brian Fitzgerald were on hand to cancel them out. The South Men secured the last point of the half as Patrickswell by 1-9 to 0-3 at the interval. The second half began with the anticipated fightback from Castletown-Ballyagran. They scored four consecutive points to slash the deficit to 1-9 to 0-7. Cian Enright's free point ended a period of ten minutes without a Patrickswell score. Barry Foley chipped in with a point two minutes later. The scoreboard was 1-11 to 0-7 by the 45th minute. In the next ten minutes, the teams exchanged two points apiece as Patrickswell's Jamie Dillon and Cian Enright kept Castletown-Ballyagran at arm's length. As the sun beat down, Castletown-Ballyagran surged forward. Their endeavour was rewarded by four straight points as Patrickswell were forced onto the back foot. With three minutes elapsed in stoppage time, our opponents were just one goal behind at 1-13 to 0-13. Patrickswell needed to hold its nerve as there was still two minutes left. The siege was lifted when Shane Hannon received the sliotar on the left touchline and notched the critical insurance point. The referee blew the final whistle shortly afterwards and Pa Dundon's men marched into the semi-final with a 1-14 to 0-13 win.

CAMOGIE: The Camogie club had a great weekend. The U-14 girls won the County Championship by defeating Monaleen by 0-9 to 0-8. Elsewhere, the Junior Ladies beat Kileedy by 2-13 to 2-9 in their semi-final.

LOTTO: The Club Lotto was not won on Monday September 14. The drawn numbers were 4, 5, 14 and 25. The Bonus Number was 31. The Lucky Dip winners were €100 for James O'Riordan and €20 each for Donie Moroney, Breda Griffin, Tony O'Donoghue, Conor Murray and Shauna Doran. The jackpot on Monday September 21 is €5,600.