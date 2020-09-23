Previews: Favourites Adare and Newcastle West meet in Limerick SFC quarter finals

THE line-up for the semi finals of the Irish Wire Products Limerick Senior Football Championship will be confirmed this Wednesday evening.

The two outstanding quarter final games have 7.30 starts - Newcastle West v Adare in Mick Neville Park and Galbally v Oola in Kilbreedy.

Ballylanders and Ballysteen have already booked their places in the semi finals, which are set for Sunday.

ADARE V NEWCASTLE WEST

A clash of the champions Newcastle West and 2017 and 2018 winners Adare.

This is also a clash of former Kerry and Feale Rangers team-mates - Anthony Maher (Adare coach) and Brendna Guiney (Newcastle West coach).

When these teams met in the '17 final, Adare were winners and when they met in last year's semi final, Newcastle West were winners.

From the outset of the championship these were the only two short priced teams.

The Mike Quilligan Newcastle West have used 23 different players in their wins over Dromcollogher-Broadford and Ballysteen and 10 of those saw action for the club's hurlers on Sunday in their Limerick IHC final win - after extra time.

Adare's haven't played a competitive game since August 30 when they lost their final round group game to Fr Caseys.

Since winning the 2016 intermediate title, the Harry Gleeson managed Adare have reached three successive semi finals.

GALBALLY V OOLA

A clash of the 2018 (Galbally) and 2015 (Oola) intermediate champions.

They met in last year's SFC group stages, which Oola won 5-7 to 0-12.

Prior to that there only other recent championship tie was a 2015 IFC group game, which Oola won 1-12 to 0-10.

The last Galbally win in competitive action was the last knockout tie between the teams - the 2010 IFC final.

This evening, Oola bid to continue on their quest to match last year - reaching the county final.

While there were without a number of players from that final this season, they have beaten Ballylanders and Galtee Gaels to reach the quarter final.

The east Limerick men are managed by Kem Downey and coached by former Galbally coach Derek Ryan. They will hope to call upon at least four of the Doon starting team from Saturday's Limerick SFC final loss.

Galbally are coached by Jerome Stack - former Adare, Newcastle West and Dromcollogher-Broadford coach.

The south Limerick men have beaten St Kierans and lost to Monaleen enroute to their first SFC knockout tie since 2012. They were without the injured James Ryan and Mark Quinlan in the earlier rounds.