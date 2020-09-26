Limerick athletes continue to excel

TAKING place in the County Waterford mountain range, close to the Tipperary border, the Munster Mountain Running League- Knockmealdown Half Marathon - was won by Mark Pinfield, of Watergrasshill, in 2:22:29.

Henry Browne from Cork was second in 2:23:31 with Limerick’s Tom Blackburn (Moreabbey Milers) a strong third in 2:28:06.

Clubmate Darius Gasdowicz was 13th in 2:56:07 with fellow Moreabbey Milers Stephen Erswell 17th in 3:04:44 and Diarmuid McNamara 18th in 3:05:08.

Fixtures

Virtual Cook Medical Women’s Mini Marathon, weekend of September 26-27.

Register on line limerickminimarathon.com.

Limerick County Senior, Intermediate and Juvenile Even-age Cross Country Championships, Sunday, October 4, Demense, Newcastle West.

Limerick County Novice, Masters and Juvenile Uneven-Age Cross Country Championships,, Sunday October 11, Bilboa.

10 years ago

Limerick Women’s Mini Marathon:1st Orla. Drumm (Dooneen), 2nd Eimear Power (Sportsworld), 3rd K. McCorribe (Belfast) 4th Aisling Croke (Dooneen) 5th Anne Macphail (UL)



20 years ago

Limerick Novice Cross-Country Championships at Kilmallock.

Men 1st Martin Bradshaw (Bilboa), 2nd M. McCarthy (West Limerick), 3rd D. Hand (West Limerick), Team West Limerick.

Women 1st B. Forde (West Limerick) 2nd C. Lyons (Limerick AC), 3rd J. Sheehy (West Limerick).

81 years ago

Harry Sheehy from Kildimo and representing Limerick Harriers won the National Junior Cross-Country Championships held at Greenpark Racecourse Limerick.

He overhauled R. Corrigan (Army Metro) in the last half mile to finish 20 yards clear. His time was 32 minutes 8 seconds.

Coolcroo of County Tipperary won the team competition from O’Callaghan’s Mills of Clare in second. 235 athletes started and 138 finished.

Teams from Cork, Tipperary, Clare, Dublin, Armagh as well as Limerick took part. The course distance is not reported. It was held on the 19th March 1939 and under N.A.C.A. rules.

Individual results:

1st H. Sheehy (Limerick Harriers); 2nd R. Corrigan (Army Metro); 3rd P. Hackett Killenaule; 4th P. Fahy (O’Callaghans Mills)

5th L. Ryan (Coolcroo)

6th L. Loughnane (Feakle)

Team results – 6 to score

1st Coolcroo 88

2nd O’Callaghans Mills 105

3rd Killenaule 134

4th Feakle 174

5th Kildinan (Cork) 185

6th Army Metro 217