Limerick rugby fixtures - September 23 to September 30
It is a busy week ahead on the club rugby front for Limerick sides
LIMERICK rugby fixtures for the period from Wednesday, September 23 to Wednesday, September 30.
(Kick off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated)
Wednesday, September 23
North Munster Under 20 League A: Bruff v Young Munster, Kilballyowen Park, 7.30pm;
North Munster Under 20 League B: Garryowen v Clonmel, Dooradoyle, 7.30pm;
Shannon v Nenagh Ormond, Coonagh, 7.30pm;
Thursday, September 24
North Munster Under 20 League A: Old Crescent v Ennis, Rosbrien, 7.30pm;
Saturday, September 26
Energia Community Series Conference 1: Cork Constitution v Old Crescent, Temple Hill;
Highfield v Garryowen, Woodleigh Park;
Shannon v Cashel, Thomond Park;
Young Munster v U.C.C., Tom Clifford Park;
Conference 2: Bruff v Sunday's Well, Kilballyowen Park;
Munster Senior Clubs League Division 1: Cork Constitution v Old Crescent, Temple Hill, 4.30pm;
Highfield v Garryowen, Woodleigh Park, 4.30pm;
Shannon v Cashel, Thomond Park, 4.30pm;
Young Munster v U.C.C., Tom Clifford Park, 4.30pm;
Division 2: Bruff v Sunday's Well, Kilballyowen Park, 4.30pm;
McInerney Cup: Presentation v Shannon, Rathuard;
Richmond v Thomond, Canal Bank;
Sunday, September 27
Transfield Cup Semi-Final: Newcastle West v Richmond, Newcastle West;
West Under 18 Cup: Abbeyfeale v Chorca Dhuibhne, Abbeyfeale, 1pm;
West Under 14 League: Abbeyfeale v Castleisland, Abbeyfeale, 11am;
Under 18 Friendly: Clanwilliam v Young Munster, Clanwilliam Park, 12pm;
Under 13 Friendly: Shannon v Old Crescent, Coonagh, 12pm;
Girls Under 18 Friendly: Bruff v Ballina-Killaloe, Kilballyowen Park, 2pm;
Girls Under 16 Friendly: Bruff v Ballina-Killaloe, Kilballyowen Park, 1pm;
Wednesday, September 30
North Munster Under 20 League A: Old Crescent v Bruff, Rosbrien, 7.30pm;
Young Munster v Ennis, Tom Clifford Park, 7.30pm;
North Munster Under 20 League B: Clonmel v Nenagh Ormond, Clonmel, 7.30pm;
Shannon v Garryowen, Coonagh, 7.30pm;
