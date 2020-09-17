Details confirmed for Treaty United's FAI Women's Cup quarter-final

DETAILS for Treaty United's FAI Women's Senior Cup Quarter-Finals have been confirmed, while there has been a change of venue to one of the Limerick side's games in the Women's National League.

Dave Rooney's Treaty United's side will take on DLR Waves in the quarter-finals of the FAI Women's Senior Cup on Sunday, October 4 at Jackman Park at 2pm.

It has also been confirmed that Treaty United's home Women's National League fixture with Shelbourne will take place at Jackman Park on Sunday, October 10, 2pm.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday, October 10: Treaty United v Shelbourne, Jackman Park, KO 14:00

FAI WOMEN'S SENIOR CUP QUARTER-FINALS

Saturday, October 3: Athlone Town v Cork City, Athlone Town Stadium, KO 19:00

Saturday, October 3: Bohemians v Cork City, Oscar Traynor Centre, KO 14:00

Saturday, October 3: Galway WFC v Wexford Youths, Eamonn Deacy Park, KO 18:00

Saturday, October 3: Peamount United v Shelbourne, PRL Park, KO 18:30

Sunday, October 4: Treaty United v DLR Waves, Jackman Park, KO 14:00