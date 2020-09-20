Limerick's Dooneen AC Weekly Notes

DOONEEN AC weekly club notes

OPEN MEETING: Morton Live Athletics U16 & Senior Open Athletics Meeting

This event was staged in Santry on Friday evening. Well done to Cormac Downes, who finished 3rd in the 800m in a PB of 2:07.

NATIONAL JUNIORS: National Junior Track & Field Championships, Day 2 of the National Junior Track & Field Championships took place in Santry on Sunday. 400mH, Maria Campbell ran 1:12.96 in her heat. 800m, Maria Campbell ran 2:26.58 in her heat, Sarah Hosey ran 2:13.02 in the women’s final, and Kelvin O’Carroll ran 2:03.25 in the men’s final. Congratulations and well done to all of the competitors!

HALF MARATHON: Charleville International Half-Marathon. While the mass participation element of this year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a race for a limited number of invited athletes went ahead. Well done to Dermot Kearns, who ran 1:17:24.

CROSS COUNTRY: Dates for the Limerick Cross-Country Championships have been provisionally set. On October 4, we have the Intermediate and Senior men’s and women’s races, along with the Juvenile Even Ages at the Demesne, Newcastle West.

On October 11, we have the Novice and Masters men’s and women’s races, along with the Juvenile Uneven Ages in Bilboa, Cappamore. For senior entries, contact Joe Chawke on 087 753 3526.

Time to get cross-country training!