Fun for all the family at Galbally RFC under-age training

FUN for all the family at Galbally RFC under age rugby training sessions every Sunday morning

The key to success for any sporting club or organisation is the continuous introduction of new blood and the long established Galbally Rugby Club is adopting this ethos with relish in fostering the game at under age level in the South Limerick village.

Training sessions each Sunday morning welcome a mix of boys and girls from under six and upwards, with coaching conducted by six certified coaches.

The emphasis is very much on providing a fun environment and everyone gets a game. Irrespective of skill or proficiency level.

Parents are invited to keep a watchful eye on things and can enjoy a cuppa and chat in the club house if they so wish, or make use of the local walking track while training is in progress.

Safety is key. Safety is always a by word at the Galbally RFC mini’s training, with a strong discipline and supervision ethos in place. The minis train on Sunday mornings from 10.30am to 11.30am at Galbally RFC club grounds, with a busy calendar playing and hosting blitzes throughout the season, which runs from September to April, allowing the players to test the skills they have learned at training.

Registration: You can register at any time - just turn up at the training sessions or contact Patrick Barrett on 086 - 8383375 or Michael Joe Bourke at 087-4188173 for further information.

*Strict HSE guidelines will apply at all training sessions.