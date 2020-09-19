Limerick athletes excel at National Junior Championships

HIGHLIGHT of the weekend from a Limerick perspective was the gold medal won by Geoffrey Joy-O’Regan, of Sunhill Harriers, in the High Jump on day two of the National Junior Championships at Morton Stadium, Santry.

His clearance of 1.96m was enough to give him a narrow victory over Jack Forde (St Killians) and Adam Nolan (St L.O’Toole) both of whom cleared 1.93m.

Rory Prenderville (Emerald) was 4th in the 800m final in 1:59.92 after qualifying from 2nd place in his heat in 2:01.70. Dooneen’s Kelvin O’Carroll also reached the 800m final and finished 8th in 2:03.25 after placing 2nd in his heat (2:05.29).

Sarah Hosey (Dooneen) was 4th in the Women’s 800m final in 2:13.02 after coming through her heat in third place in 2:22.00. Clubmate Maria Campbell was 7th in the same 800m heat in 2:26.58. Maria was also 4th in her 400mh heat in 1:12.96.

Aimee Hayden, from neighbouring Newport won the 800m outright in a new championship record of 2:08.43.

Half Marathon

Hosted by North Cork AC and encompassing the counties of both Cork and south Limerick this year’s Charleville International Half Marathon was restricted to elite athletes only.

Irish Olympian Mick Clohisey of Raheny Shamrocks took the men’s event in 1:05:08.

Breege Connolly of Derry Spartans took the Women’s title in 1:17:22 followed in 2nd by West Limerick native Íde Nic Domhnaill (Donore Harriers) in 1:18:36.

Her sister Sorcha Nic Domhnaill also representing Donore was 5th in 1:21:31. Murna Griffin O’Malley of Limerick Triathlon Club was 10th in 1:26.37.

Around the Country

Mark Carmody (An Brú) continues to shine setting a new pb of 1:58.63 and coming 3rd in his 800m heat at the Morton Live Athletics meet last Friday night.

He followed that up 17 hours later with a Silver medal after a time of 1:59.15 in the 800m at the Northern Ireland and Ulster Athletics Championships in Belfast.

Abroad

Carolyn Hayes of West Limerick A.C finished 19th from 54 starters in a time of 2:11:24 at the ITU Triathlon World Cup event in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic.



30 Years ago

There was a Limerick 1-2-3- in the Mazda 10K classic at U. C. D. Séamus Hynes of Treaty Track Club was 1st in 29:22 having broke clear from Limerick A.C.’s John Bolger (29:27) 200m from the finish.

Noel Richardson also from Limerick was 3rd in 29:45. Emerald’s Sandra (4,112 pts) and Elaine Ball (3,911 pts) were 5th and 7th respectively at the Waterford Invitational International Heptathlon.



Fixtures

Limerick Senior, Intermediate and Juvenile Even-age Cross Country Championships, Demense, Newcastle West, Sunday, October 4.

Limerick Masters, Novice & Juvenile Uneven Age Cross Country Championships, Bilboa, Sunday, October 11.