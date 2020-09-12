Fairview Rangers celebrate stunning ninth FAI Junior Cup success

FAIRVIEW Rangers are celebrating their ninth FAI Junior Cup success after the Limerick side scoring a nail-biting 1-0 victory over Usher Celtic, of Dublin, in the showpiece final at Eamonn Deacy Park on Saturday afternoon.

A precious second half headed goal from Man of the Match Clyde O'Connell ensured Jason Purcell's side secured their first FAI Junior Cup success in 10 years.

In winning the decider, Fairview maintained their stunning record of never having lost an FAI Junior Cup decider in now nine final appearances.

More to follow:

FAIRVIEW RANGERS: Aaron Savage; AJ O'Connor, Shane Costello, Mark Slattery, Clyde O'Connell, Steven Bradley, Jeffrey Judge (Capt), Adam Frahill, Ross Mann, Conor Keane (Eddie Byrnes), James Fitzgerald.

USHER CELTIC: Silvin Voivod, Stephen Doyle, Derek Flood, Darren McDonnell, Leroy Staunton (Capt), Sean Martin, Graham Curran, Calvin Douglas, Jordan Buckley, Stephen Donnelly, Wayne Walker.

REFEREE: Patrick Gleeson (Clare)