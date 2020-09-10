Aisling hit Mungret Regional for six in LDMC Premier League

Premier League



Aisling Annacotty 6 Mungret Reg 1

Aisling Annacotty moved to within a point of Ballynanty Rvs at the top of the Premier League with a 6-1 win over Mungret in Annacotty this Thursday evening.

The free-scoring Munster champions have hit 31 goals in five games and they still have a game in hand on the leaders.

Shane Clarke out them om their way with a free kick midway through the half but Mungret were back on level terms when Kian Barry levelled with a superb effort from another free kick.

Clarke restored Aisling’s lead before the break and midway through the second half substitute Adam Foley made it 3-1.

With the visitor’s resolve finally beaten Foley netted two more to complete his hat trick and not to be outdone, Clarke completed the scoring by also completing a hat trick.

Aisling Annacotty: Brian O'Connor; Kennedy N'dip; Killian Moloney; Tom Clarke; Nathan O'Callaghan; Brendan O'Dwyer; Conor Coughlan; Dylan Sheehan; Aaron Murphy; Keith Mawdsley; Shane Clarke.

Subs: Adam Foley; Shane Stack.



Mungret Reg: James Roche; Conor Myers; Craig Prendergast; Dylan Frawley; Colm Barrett; Adam Storan; Declan Cusack; Darragh Killian; Yakuba Yabre; Kian Barry; Keith Storan. Subs: Rory Hanrahan; Richie Burke; Eoin Kelly; Evan Cusack.