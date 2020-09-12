Limerick GAA notes - latest news from 22 different clubs

THIS week's Limerick Leader GAA notes features the latest news from 22 different clubs across the county.

AHANE

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Last Sunday saw the Ahane Junior footballers play their second championship match in 3 days following an opening round loss to Crecora Manister. This time around the opposition was provided by Dromcollogher-Broadford in Ballingarry, and the prize for both parties in this contest was a place in next year’s newly constructed Junior Premier Division. Final scoreline of Drom/Broadford – 1-10, Ahane 0-10. For Ahane, there is one final championship round this coming Wednesday (3rd game in 6 days) against Kilteely, with the opportunity to join the Junior Premier group now lost while they remain in Junior A for 2021. As Ahane gave debuts to 5 minor footballers during this campaign to date, there is definitely promise for next year.

Ahane team: T. O’Sullivan, B. Murphy (capt), A. Minehan, S. Ryan, P.Morrissey, M. Hayes, J. O’Keeffe, G. Frawley, J. Maguire, T. Clifford, J. Kelly, T. Marsden, D. Kennedy, P. Darmody, T. Cross. Subs – E. Power, C. Ryan, J. Feerick, D. Kelly, J. Lynch, J. McDermott.

MINOR HURLING: On the back of a 6 point defeat to Garryspillane, Ahane’s minor side welcomed Cois Laoi Gaels to Mackey Park on Tuesday evening last. Ahane needed to win the game by 6 points in order to progress in the competition. Ahane started off the stronger with two points coming from Mark Donnellan in the first four minutes. Mark Hickey also slotted over a stunning point in the sixth minute. Cois Laoi Gaels did get their scoring off to a start after the five minute mark as they got a point.

Ahane continued to stay on top and got two more points again one from Mark Hickey and one from Adam Murrihy. The game was a tough physical one and both sides gave as good as they got. The game was level at 5 points a piece at the first water break. At half time the score was Ahane 0-7 Cois Laoi Gaels 0-8. Cois Laoi Gaels did manage to get themselves a goal and at the second water break it was Ahane 0-10 Cois Laoi Gaels 1-10. Ahane kept the heads and got a few more points after the water break. Ahane got a penalty in injury time which Adam stepped up and buried into the back of the Cois Laoi Gaels net. Not long after he scored the penalty, Adam got on another ball and buried that too so the score stood as Ahane 2-10 Cois Laoi Gaels 1-13. Both sides would go on to get another point each finishing the game on the score line of Ahane 2-11 Cois Laoi Gaels 1-14. A draw wasn’t enough to kept the Ahane lads in the competition so their year has come to an end. However they are a seriously talented bunch of lads who have a seriously bright future ahead of team. Huge thanks to their management team and their Covid Supervisor for all their hard work and dedication over the year.

JUNIOR HURLING: The Ahane Junior hurlers travelled to Caherelly on Sunday evening to take on Staker Wallace in the Woodlands House Hotel Junior A County Championship. Ahane had already played Monagea, Creocra/Manister and Claughaun and have come away with a draw and two losses. They hit the ground running on Sunday evening however as from a long ball in from the throw in, full forward James Hayes got a flick on it and the ball landed in the back of the net. Staker Wallace however got the following two points and that set the tone for the evening. Ahane got some good scores from Kevin Morrissey, Andrew Shanahan who took some fine frees, Conor Heffernan and James Hayes. As the referee blew for the first water break the score stood as Ahane 1-5 Staker Wallace 1-6. Again Ahane levelled it but the relief was short lived as Staker Wallace fired over another point in response. Ahane’s William O’Leary in goal had a stormer of a game and made four fantastic saves throughout the game. The teams went in at half time as Ahane 1-7 Staker Wallace 1-9. The second half got underway and again it was more of the same. Some more good points from Andrew, Kevin, Adam Murrihy and Diarmuid McCarthy kept the Ahane scores ticking over. However there was a stage in the second half that Ahane were down 4 points. Every time Ahane levelled the game, Staker Wallace would get a score to ensure they remained the point ahead. However as the clocked ticked through injury time Adam slotted a free over the bar to level it and from the puck out Luke O’Sullivan put the balk over the bar so that Ahane were one up with time nearly up. But alas with the last puck of the ball Staker Wallace put the ball over the bar to make it a drawn game. The score at full time was Ahane 1-17 Staker Wallace 1-17.

U16 HURLING: Ahane U16 hurlers played Ballybrown in a competitive game on Monday August 31 in Mackey Park. Ahane started the game well going into an early 3 pts to 1 lead. At half time score was 3-8 to 1-6. Both sides dug in but Ahane would not give in and won through definitively with a final score of 4-15 to 3-10.

Despite a late goal for Ahane and an all round excellent performance Bruff edged it with a final score of Ahane 2-15 to 23 points for Bruff.

U14 FOOTBALL: Ahane boys U14 played their third match of the championship in Ahane on Wednesday September 2 against St Kierans. The sides were evenly matches for the first 15 minutes in warm weather. Ahane went ahead scoring 3 goals in the last 10 minutes of the first half. Conditions deteriorated quickly in the second half with heavy rain. St Kierans fought hard and came back strong scoring 2-4 to come within 3 points of Ahane.

Ahane pulled away with another 3 goals to earn the win with a final score of 7-6 to 3-7. The u14 Mentors would like to thank the opposition for a great game and all our parents who supported and helped out on the night with pitch set up, Covid-19 Supervision, First Aid, Umpiring & Parking. Ahane’s last game in this round is away to South Liberties/Crecora Manister next Wednesday September 9 at 7.

FIXTURES: U14 Football Round 3: Ahane v South Liberties/Crecora Manister on Wednesday September 9 at 7pm in Crecora. Junior A Hurling: Dromcollogher Broadford v Ahane. Sunday September 13 at 5pm in Bruff. Senior Hurling: Relegation play off Ahane v Adare on Sunday September 13 at 12pm in Claughaun.

BALLYBRICKEN-BOHERMORE

JUNIOR A: Bally played the fourth round of the Woodlands house hotel junior a hurling championship against Feenagh Kilmeedy last Saturday in Adare losing out by four points. Daniel Owens had us off the mark early with a point from play but our opponents soon took control via some fine score taking and frees which left us trailing 0-5 to 0-1 after ten minutes.

We fought back and started to create chances with Conor McCarthy scoring twice from frees reducing the gap to two at the water break but again our opponents got on top and stretched their lead to four before Conor Mac and Daniel Owens reduced the deficit and we added a couple of more frees which left us trailing at the break by one. The game was all to play for as the sides came out for the second period we rattled off three scores in a row two from frees and a Daniel Owens point from play to leave us leading by too, it was Feenaghs turn to chase us down and they duly did with nothing separating teams Fennagh were reduced to fourteen after a mean stroke just before the final water break preceded by a point from Daniel McGuire.

With less than ten minutes to play the decisive goal came for Feenagh from the penalty spot and despite our best efforts we could not reply with a goal of our own which left the score on the full-time whistle Bally 0-14 Fennagh 1-16.

Team from Shane O Neill, Mark O Dea, Eoin Kloss, Jack Owens, Alan O Riordan, Sean Teefy, Matt Mitchell, Patrick Byrnes, Conor McCarthy, Michael Martin, Niall Mitchell, Eoghan O Neill, Daniel Owens, John Casey, Daniel McGuire (c), John Stack, Conal Ryan, Colm O Riordan, Paul Martin, Joseph Teefy, Colm Teefy, Conor Greene.

JUNIOR B: The junior b hurlers had a fantastic win against Caherline in the championship on Tuesday last in Cahererlly 3-11 to 0-18, we flew out of the blocks with points from play from Denis Stack, Conal Ryan and Lar Browne our lead was extended by a driving run from Conal Ryan who finished smartly to the net.

We led at the water break 2-4 to 0-2 after some excellent hurling this lead was extended further when Conal Ryan dispatched a penalty to the net followed up by another couple of scores from Dennis Stack, Lar Browne and an excellent score from Colm O Riordan despite this we only led by three at the break as Caherline kept in touch. It was the perfect start to the second half with Conal Ryan finishing to the net after a great run from Dennis Stack this proved to be our only score of the quarter our challengers kept reeling us back in and we led by two at the second water break. Cathal O Neil was next on the score sheet with a belter of a point followed up by a point from Conor Greene.

Our back four looked solid all game and we held out some late Caherline pressure to finish out with a couple of Conal Ryan points leaving us victors by two points in an entertaining game of hurling.

Team from Joseph Teefy, Hugh Leonard, Eoin Lyons, David O Neill, Cathal O Neill, Sean Browne, Aaron O Brian, Adam McCarthy, Colm O Riordan, Dennis Stack, Paul Martin, Tommy Carroll, Larry Browne, Conal Ryan, Dylan Conway, Jamie O Donoghue, Darragh Hogan, Eoin Frawley, Conor Greene.

BLACKROCK

SENIOR HURLING: This has been a good week for the Senior team winning the Senior County Cup against Monaleen 1-20 to 0-19. Joint Captains Kevin Palmer and Paudie Leahy lifted the cup presented by County PRO Hugh Murphy.

It was a match which saw regulars Richie McCarthy, Dave Moloney, Adrian Cooke and Brian Moloney missing from the starting 15 due to injury. However Brian did come on as a sub for the injured Liam Walsh in the first half.

The team were Richie Murphy, Nigel Hosford, Colm O’Keeffe, Simon Hennessy, Marty Farrell, Daithi Heffernan, Liam Walsh, Jimmy Quilty 5 points, Ian O’Br ien 1 point, Kevin Palmer 2 points, Dylan Dawson 3 points, Barry O’Shaughnessy 1 point, Ruairi O’Shaughnessy 1 point, Gavin O’Loughlin 2 points, Paudie Leahy 1 goal and 4 points. Brian Moloney for Liam Walsh, Ciaran Considine for Barry O’Shaughnessy, James O’Doherty 1 point for Ian O’Brien, Liam Walsh for Colm O’Keeffe. Mikey Duggan, Niall Moloney, Declan Gilligan, Vinnie Herbert, Kevin Hosford, David Healy, Aidan Gilligan, Colm O’Neill, Mike Roche, Darryl Crotty, Sean O Sullivan, Mike Heffernan, Ben Soundy. Congratulations to Manager Jimmy Quilty, Selectors Aidan Fitzgerald, Eamon O’Sullivan, Peter O’Sullivan, Brendan O’Brien, S&C Cathal O’Neill. The match is available to see on the facebook page and on the club website.

MINOR HURLING: The minor hurlers beat South Liberties/Crecora in the Minor A county Championship 5-19 to 3-8 on Tuesday, we took a while to settle but we played some fine hurling and finished well on top.

Team: Patrick Hough, Mike John O’Dwyer, Sean O’Sullivan, Mark Duggan, Padraig Burke, Declan Gilligan, Aidan Gilligan, Jimmy Quilty 2 goals and 7 points, Killian Ahern, Niall Fitzgerald, Ciaran Considine 2 goals and 8 points, Gavin Ryan, Sean O Neill 3 points, Blake O’Doherty 1 goal, Jack Carroll, James Quinn one point, Robbie O’Keeffe, Brian Hennessy, Cian Gubbins, Sean O’Dwyer, Paddy O’Sullivan. Well done to the team and management Justin O’Donnell, Dave Moloney, David Healy, Adrian Gilligan. We play Cois Lea Gaels on Wednesday September 9 in the county quarter final in Kilmallock at 6.30.

U16 HURLING: The U16 hurlers lost to Granagh Ballingarry on Sunday putting up a spirited performance in the semi final of the shield Div 3 on a scoreline of 2-16 to 2-7.

Team Donnacha O’Dea, James Philpott, Brian Hennessy, Evan Lowe, Anthony Kelly, Michael O’Dwyer, Paddy O’Sullivan, Cian Gubbins, Killian Aherne, Sean O’Dwyer, Blake O’Doherty, Ewan McConaughney, Darragh Considine, Adrian Bequiri, Jack Carroll, Niall Ryan, Aidan O’Connor. Well done to the team and management, Ben Murphy Chris O’Doherty and Ollie Ryan.

CAMOGIE: The Junior Camogie team of Blackrock Effin lost to Galbally on Saturday September 5 2-19 to 1-10.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the lotto on Wednesday 2nd September, the numbers drawn were 7, 8, 17, 21. The €40 lucky dip went to Denis O’Riordan, Vale View, promotor Brendan O’Brien The €20 lucky dips went to Helen O’Dea, Promotor Breda Walsh, Theresa Flynn, promotor Dugout, Maria Burke, Martinstown promotor Fintan Leahy, Elaine O’Toole Promotor Breda Walsh. On Wednesday September 9 the jackpot is €12,800 in the Michael Fox Memorial Pavillion.

CAMOGUE ROVERS

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: South Junior B Football Championship R3. We went into this clash in good form after a hard earned victory over Banogue in the last round. Dean Byrne started the scoring straight from the throw in with a well taken free. We both traded a fee wides before the Bally lander no11 scored a point from play in the 8th minute. Bally took the lead in the 12th minute with a point from Mike Mansell from play.

Dean Byrne evened up the scores after 16 mins followed by a Peadar McCarthy point a minute later. The Ballylanders No11 scored in the 21st minute from a free on the 20 meter line. We had 2 more wides before the No11 from bally scored the last point of the half on 26mins to leave the score Camogue 0-3 Ballylanders 0-4. Billy Hogan Came on for Kevin Hogan at half time.

Rovers started the second haly very well scoring 3 points in succession with a free from Dean Byrne and 2 from play from Peadar McCarthy and Anthony Punch. Bally stopped the rot with a point from their No11 from a free. Peter O’Connor scored our next point from a free after 10 mins followed by a free from the Bally No11 again in the 12th minute. Dean Byrne score our next point with a free on the 13th min. The Bally No5 stormed up the field to score the next their next point on the 17th min. Peter O'Connor scored the next point from play after some good defending by the rovers. The Bally No8 scored a good point from play and this was followed up by two well taken points from play by Anthony Punch. Mike Mansell got the last score of the match for Bally on the 27th min. This was a great team performance from the Rovers. Next up is Galbaly in Galbaly on September 22.

Team: Stephen O'Connell, Daniel Clifford, Timmy O'Sullivan, Karl O'Regan, Patsy Punch, Mikey Collins, Thomás O'Donnell, Peadar McCarthy, Tadhg McCarthy, Dean Byrne, Kevin Hogan, David Dooley, Con O'Callaghan, Anthony Punch, Pete O'Connor. Subs: Billy Hogan for Kevin Hogan. Anthony Dawson for Con O'Callaghan. Ger Kelliher for Karl O'Regan. Scores: Dean Byrne: 0-4, Anthony Punch: 0-4 Peter O'Connor 0-2, Peadar McCarthy: 0-2.

HURLING: Dromin Athlacca have given the hurlers a walkover in R4 of the Hurling Championship which was due to be played on Monday. The hurlers now face Bruree in Round 5 on September 15 in Bruree at 6.30pm.

CAHERLINE

LOTTO: No winner, numbers drawn were 7, 14, 15 & 20. Lucky dip winners were Eileen Lonergan, Ann Riordan, Kaylee O'Connell, John & Ellise and Ger Brennan. Next week's jackpot will be €5,700 and the draw will be held on Friday night via Facebook Live from the Caherline Gaa clubhouse from 9:30pm.

JUNIOR A HURLING: Doon were that bit sharper than us last Sunday evening back in Cappamore & punished us for some loose play. A goal in the 7th min & two in the 27th min saw them up by 8 at half time, 3-7 to 0-8. A goal by William O'Keeffe 11 mins into the 2nd half, followed by a point from Gary Murphy got us within 3 points of Doon, but they scored their 4th goal a min later to extend their lead again, a lead they would retain for the remainder of the game - final score Doon 4-13, Caherline 1-16.

One game left in our group against Ballybrown, fixed for Childers Road next Saturday evening at 5pm.

Team: C Hickey, N Tierney, P O'Keeffe, W O'Keeffe (1-0), D Murnane, G Murphy (0-2), D Balfry, A Brennan (0-3, 1f)), E Nelligan, A Power, B Hourigan, J Enright (0-1), K Wixted (0-7, 7f), W Hourigan, P Wixted (0-3). Subs: D Corbett, Jake Carroll, T O'Keefe, J Heelan, J Kennedy, B Kennedy, S Kenny, P Tiernan, S Whelan, Di Murnane, E Balfry, P Ryan, Jack Carroll

JUNIOR B HURLING: With a bit of luck, we could have sneaked this game, but it wasn't to be. Ballybricken started quicker than us and were 2-4 to 0-2 up at the water break 16 mins in. We hurled better in the second quarter, knocking over 8 points to go in 3 points down at half time. A few injuries saw some Caherline veterans getting a run and they got stuck in, exactly what we wanted from them.

Another goal for Ballybricken 5 mins into the second half gave them a 5-point lead, but our lads dug in and scored 5 unanswered points to level the game with 8 left to play. Ballybricken finished that bit stronger though, scoring 4 points to our 2, to take the win 3-11 to 0-18.

Team: D Wixted, J Heelan, S Kenny, D McNamara, D Casey, S Whelan (0-1), D Murnane, J Kennedy (0-12, 8f), H McGuire, J Moloney, B Kennedy, J Halvey (0-1), S Erasmus, P Tiernan (0-2), N O'Connor (0-1). Subs: E Boland, F Wixted, M Kennedy (0-1), P Ryan, J Ryan.

U14 HURLING: Tough loss for our lads last Saturday morning, losing by a single point to Pallasgreen. A slow start probably caught us out again, down by 4 points at half time. But to be fair to our lads, they kept Pallasgreen scoreless for the entire second half, we just couldn't convert the chances we had at the other end. That brings our U-14 campaign to an end for 2020 - many thanks to call of our players & coaches Paddy, Derek, Seamus & Peter.

Team: T Carroll, C O'Connor, S Tiernan, C Partridge, A Murnane, B Madden, R Hehir, S McElligott (0-3, 2f), C Casey, P McCarthy (0-1), J Boland, M Boland, F Horgan, T Spencer (0-1), J Gavin SUBS: S Casey, O Heelan, J Kiely.

FIXTURES: On Saturday next, our U8's travel to Kilteely for a 10:30am throw-in, while at 5pm, our Junior A's go to Childers Rd to play Ballybrown. Finally, on Sunday evening, our U11's travel to Ahane, throw-in there at 6pm.

CAPPAMORE

RESULTS: U14 Hurling shield final Cappamore 3-10, Kilmallock 0-5. Minor Football: Cappamore 3-10, Croom 3-12. U16 camogie Cappamore 2-7 Granagh Ballingarry 0-4. Intermediate Camogie Cappamore 2-15 Bruff 2-7. Minor Hurling Cappamore 0-17 Naomh Eoin 2-15. U14 camogie Moneleen 5-14 Cappamore 1-3. U16 Hurling Cappamore 0-12 Doon 0-15. U14 hurling Cappamore 5-10 South 1-6. Intermediate Camogie county semi final Cappamore 0-14 Croagh Kilfinny 0-8.

FIXTURES: Mr. Binman U16 Hurling Championship 1B Round 2, on Monday September, 14 Cappamore V Kildimo Pallaskenry at 7:00pm in Cappamore.

MINOR HURLING: Minor Hurling v Hospital Herbertstown Knockainey. Unfortunately this result did not go our way losing 0-17 to 2-15. First 17mins were played at a great pace and we were level 0.6 each pts from L O Donnell 0.4f Pj Hogan, M Fitz. On the restart after water break cappamore were 8/7 ahead when two goal chances were missed .At h/t were 10-11 down, points C Kennedy 0.2, Pj Hogan, L O Donnell 0.1f , on the restart we were back level 11each ,when 1.2 from opposition rocked us at the water break were behind 13-1.14. The team never gave up and trailed by 1 when conceded a second goal with 7min left. Pts S Whelan 0.2, Pj Hogan 0.1, L O Donnell 0.1f . Cappamore can be very proud of all the players who gave there all, hopefully will learn from the result . Best of luck to Sean Whelan on the limerick minor panel.

Team: S Hayes, P Ryan, T Ryan, M O’Malley, P McMahon, S Whelan, G Mulcahy, PJ Hogan, U Hogan, M Daly, l O’Donnell, E Smith, C Kennedy, S Duggan, M fitzgibbon. J O’Conner, S Lynch, M Gleeson, A Meehan, D Hogan .

U14 HURLING: South liberties 1-6 Cappamore 5-10. After falling behind to an early goal from South Liberties, we took control of the game and lead 3-5 to 0-5 at half time. We stared the second half strong with 2 more quick goals,one from Alex Heney which was a well worked goal. Starting with a puck out from Mal Keogh who went short to Berkery, he found Jack o Donnell who took on the Liberties defence down the wing,checked back inside to the 21 finding Heney who collected the ball and rolled his marker and fired to the top corner of the net. Jake Slattery came on to score 3 great points.The win qualifies us to face Killmallock in the shield final. Cappamore 3-10 Killmallock 0-5 in Rathkeale.

Panel: Mal Keogh, Chris Smith, Cillian O Dwyer, Shane Fleming, Cathal Mulcahy, Michael Berkery, Jacob Wright, Jack o Donnell, Colum Hanley, Shane O Connor(0-1), Alex Heney (1-3), Eamonn Ryan, Jake Slattery(0-1), Evan Coleman(2-5), Ben Ryan, Shane o Neill, James Ryan, Tommy Dillon, Cian o Connor. Our final competitive hurling match this year saw us take on Killmallock in the shield final in Rathkeale on Saturday morning. The Killmallock goalkeeper denied us 2 early goals with a couple of fine saves but 2 goals in quick succession from Evan Coleman and points from Heney, Slattery and Shane o Connor had us 2-4 to 0-3 up at half time. Another goal from Alex Heney early in the second half pushed us further ahead. We added a further 6 points in the remainder of the game. All 19 players are a credit to Cappamore club. The panel would like to wish a speedy recovery to Eamonn Ryan who received a nasty leg injury during the game.

U14 CAMOGIE: Well done to our U14s camogie team , who had a great win against Na Piarsaigh. Cappamore remained dominant from start to finish . With the aid of a strong breeze in the first half Cappamore went into the break in a comfortable position (2-5 to 0-3). The girls started the second half with two early goals and pushed on from there. Cappamore were in control throughout the game. Full time score Cappamore 7-6, Na Piarsaigh 1-6.

Team: Aoibhe Ryan, Aine Dillon, Abigail Mockett, Hannah Ryan, Sally Hayes, Fiona O’Malley, Tegan Ryan, Megan Ryan, Hannah Dillon, Molly Ryan (2-1), Kaelin Ryan, Annie Hourigan, Aishling Ryan(1-0), Rachel Caher (4-5), Roisin Fitzgibbon. Subs: Catriona Dillon, Abbey O’Dwyer, Amy Delaney, Mia Daly, Hannah Fealy.

INTERMEDIATE CAMOGIE: Another fine performance by the girls on by Wednesday evening now see them in the Intermediate cup semi-final against Croagh/Kilfinny on Sunday afternoon. The game was tit for tat from the start with some lovely points from Lisa Leonard and Roisin O'Malley to open Cappamore scoring. Bruff had two goals scored before half time but Cappamore kept themselves in the game with points from Molly Hammersley, Elaine Berkery and Muireann Creamer. The first score in the second half came from Bruff but was closely followed by two fine pints from Muireann Creamer and Molly Hammersley. Then followed a cracking goal from Orla Lonergan. Bruff were not ready to give up and scored three points in a row which left the scoring Cappamore 1-9 Bruff 2-7 at the final water break.

There must have been something in the water as Cappamore came out all guns blazing. The scoring spree started with a point and a fantastic goal from Muireann Creamer. Lisa Leonard and our keeper Claire Keating with a point each. Our defence were now in full control and Muireann Creamer rounded off a great overall team performance with another three points.

Team: Claire Keating, Katie Hayes, Aislinn O'Malley, Fiona Holmes, Lisa English, Lauren Fennelly, Aimee O'Brien, Elaine Berkery, Marie Berkery, Lisa, Leonard, Muireann Creamer, Emily Jane Hayes, Roisin O'Malley, Molly Hammersley, Anna Ryan, Siobhan Berkery, Orla Lonergan, Amy Leonard, Brid Berkery, Aislings Kennedy, Orlagh Hogan, Roisin O'Connell, Emily Sheehy, Sarah Laffen, Sophie Roche, Yasmin O'Malley, Alanna Russell and Theresa McKenna.

CLAUGHAUN

JUNIOR HURLING: Our junior hurlers booked their place in the County Quarter Final on Sunday last with a hard earned win over Monagea. Both teams traded early points until an Emmett Harty shot found the roof of the Monagea net before half time. This saw us take a 1-6 to 0-6 lead into the break. The second half proved to be as tough as the first with every ball being fought for, and with the score drawing level a number of times the lads deserve great credit for digging deep to see the game out on a scoreline of 2-14 to 2-10.

Our second goal came from an excellent individual effort from John Moloney. This result now sees us into the knockout stages of the competition with a game to spare. Our final group game comes this Sunday September 13 v Crecora Manister in Fedamore at 6pm.

Team: Gerry Butler, Darren Kenihan, Conor Sherlock Cathal McHugh, Sam Mullins, Jack Molyneaux, Matthew Graham, Ian McNamara, Dean Kennedy, John Moloney, Keith Quinn, Kyrin McGarry, Macauley Murtagh, Cian Graham, Chima Ohanya Subs: Greg O'Connor, Killian Hannan, Emmett Harty, Craig Carew, Jack McGarry, Eoin Quigley, Ronan Power, Michael Togher Clancy, Rob Healy, Gary O'Connor, Mark Whelan, Peter Garland.

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL: Our intermediate footballers continue preparations for the County Quarter Final vs St Patrick's. The game has been fixed for September 20 in Clarina at 1pm.

U14 HURLING: Our U14 hurlers got their first win of their campaign on Wednesday last, beating St Patrick's on a scoreline of 5-4 to 1-2.

U10 HURLING: Our U10 hurlers had a great morning last Saturday playing St Patrick's in Rhebogue. The hurling on show from both clubs was fantastic and it was most enjoyable to watch for the parents in attendance.

SPLIT THE BUCKET: Our last Split the Bucket was won by Stephen Carew, who took home an impressive €505. The next draw will take place this Saturday 12th September. All support would be greatly appreciated.

CREORA-MANISTER

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Our junior footballers qualified for the county quarter finals for the first time since 2017 with a 4-12 to 0-11 win over Drom-Broadford last Wednesday night. We will now go on to meet Athea in the quarter final on the weekend of September 20.

MINORS: There were contrasting fortunes last week for our minor hurlers and footballers. The minors ran out 0-10 to 1-4 winners over Galtee Gaels last Friday night, a result which sees them qualify for the knockout stages with a game to spare. Unfortunately our minor hurlers' campaign came to an end with a 5-19 to 3-8 defeat to Blackrock in their last group game. Their next game is Sunday September 13 v Drom-Broadford in Crecora at 12noon.

U10: The U10 hurlers played Kildimo-Pallaskenry in a very entertaining game last Friday. Next up is Mungret in two weeks.

CROOM

INTERMEDIATE HURLING: We won out on a final scoreline of 1-22 to 1-18 against Kilmallock. See full match report elsewhere in LeaderSport. We now play Newcastle West in the county semi final this Saturday at 3pm in Mick Neville Park.

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: We have made the quarter final and await the outcome of the other group match to determine placings. We will face either Ballybrown or Monagea.

MINOR FOOTBALL: Our Minor Footballers beat Cappamore last week in Rd 2 of the county championship by 3.12 to 3.10. We face a sterner test this Fri Sept 11th at home against St. Kierans at 6.30pm. As they drew with Adare we will have to beat them to progress. Training on Mon Sept 7th at 7.45pm.

U16: Our U16 Hurlers had a very busy week last week. On Monday we beat Ballybricken Bohermore Fedamore, and on Wednesday we beat Pallasgreen in the final game which saw us top the group. That put us into a semifinal against Croagh/Kilfinny/Rathkeale whom we played in Mick Neville Park last Sunday. We led at the 2nd half water break 1-5, 0-7 but seemed to tire in the final quarter and unfortunately lost on a final score of 1-5, 1-10. This week our U16 Footballers play Killacolla Gaels at home on Wed Sept 9th at 7pm.

U14: U12 & U14 hurling training on Mon Sept 7th at 6.30pm. Our U14 Footballers play Dromin/Athlacca/Banogue on Wed Sept 9th in Athlacca at 7pm.

U12: Our U12 Hurlers had a busy week last week. We played Croagh/Kilfinny in a challenge on Monday losing out by a point. We played Knockainey in a cracking match on Thurs winning 5-5 : 4-5 with the winning goal courtesy of Laura Carey in the final minutes. We then played Ahane away on Saturday evening in a very entertaining game, winning on a scoreline of 4-3 : 1-5. Our U12 Footballers are at home v Crecora on Thurs Sept 10th at 6.45pm.

U10: Our U10 hurlers played Croagh/Kilfinny away last Fri in a great game which they thoroughly enjoyed. Hurling training is on Mon Sept 7th at 6.45pm. We were to play football v Galtee Gaels this Fri but its to be refixed.

U8: Our U8 Footballers played Kilmallock away last Saturday and it was a very enjoyable game on a lovely sunny morning. Our U8 Hurlers are away v Hospital/Herbertstown this Sat Sept 12th at 10.30am.

U6: Our U6 Nursery continues their training and fun functional movement skills and activities on the 4G training area this Saturday 11-12noon. All kids.

LOTTO: Numbers drawn 3, 7, 8, 16. No jackpot winners. Lucky dips- Pat Sheering c/o H O Shea. Tom Carmody c/o M Cahill. Helen Galvin Carrigeen. John Sheerin c/o Alan Sheerin. Donie Barron c/o M Reidy.

DROMIN-ATHLACCA

PREMIER IHC: The Dromin Athlacca Premier Intermediate team overcame Bruree in the Premier Intermediate Relagation Final on Sunday. Due to Covid 19 restrictions this match was played behind Closed Doors. Thankfully, the match was streamed live and we all got to see our team triumphant on the television on the first Sunday in September! Our hurlers started well and the first half was the close encounter we all expected. Sides were level at half time after a superb goal from David Breen. Our boys found another gear in the second half to ensure an 8 point win. James Kelleher made fantastic blocks on multiple occasions followed by some tremendous scores. David Reidy again, gave an outstanding performance leading the way to victory and scoring cracking goal in the second half. Final Score Dromin Athlacca 2-25 Bruree 1-19. Team on the day: Ritche Ryan, Gearoid O Leary, Donnocha Higgins, Peter McMahon, David Mullins, Michael Reidy, Peter Ryan, Kieran Shortt, James Kelleher (0-5), David Reidy (C) (1-14, 0-13F), Sean O Leary (0-2), David Breen (1-02), Paul Neenan, Mark Fitzpatrick (01), Jason Lenihan (01). Subs Adam Costello for P Neenan, Gerry Quaid for M Fitzpatrick . Congratulations to all involved and we look forward to another competitive year in 2021.

BUSY: It was a busy week for our club again this week at all levels. Our Minor Hurlers travelled to Croagh to play St Kierans in the county Minor B Championship Quarter Final. Unfortunately the game did not go our way on the night losing out by 5 points. Under 12 hurlers had a mighty win against Caherline on Thursday with a score of 6-03 to 1-01. Congratulations to all. Our U 16s hurling team were also successful in their Semi Final against St Kierans in Rathkeale. Final score Dromin Athlacca Banogue 5-14, St Kiernans 4-06. Credit to all involved.

FIXTURES: Next weeks Fixtures include: U16 Hurling Division 3 Championship Dromin Athlacca Banogue v Croagh Kilfinny in Rathkeale on Saturday Sept 12th @ 12 midday. U 14 Boys Footballers take on Croom on Wednesday evening while the U14 Girls Football take on St Senans in Banogue, throw in 7pm. U12 hurlers take on Blackrock in Banogue on Thursday with throw in at 6.45pm. Next Monday U16 Football girls will play Shield Final. Best of luck to all. The latest COVID 19 regulations issued by the Government state that all matches are to be played behind Closed Doors. This means only essential personnel should be in attendance. They also state that one parent/guardian per child is permitted to attend a sporting event, including a game or training, should they deem it necessary. Going forward, the Health Questionnaires must now be completed by any parents/guardians along with players in advance of attendance. Strict social distancing and public health guidelines should be adhered to at all times. We will keep updates on our social media and WhatsApp Groups. Please remember to confirm health status before each training session and match fixture, which can be done on www.returntoplay.ie. Also, that each player has a personal water bottle as per guidelines.

CLASH FOR CLOTHES: A Cash for Clothes' fundraiser has been organised for the club. This will take place on Saturday Sept 13th in our Clubhouse. Clothes that are clean and in good condition, along with paired shoes and runners, handbags and belts will be greatly appreciated. Donations of clothes will be accepted in Athlacca Clubhouse at any training session. This is a great opportunity to find a good home for all those items rediscovered during Lockdown. There has been tremendous support for this fundraiser so far and a heartfelt thank you to all who have donated unwanted clothes. This is the final week for donations and the Clubhouse will be open each evening from 6.30pm for 1 hour for anyone else who wishes to donate.

LOTTO: Jackpot this week was €7,350. Numbers drawn were 12, 16, 22, 27. No winner. Lucky Dip winners were Sean Guiney 40e, Mary Herlihy 20e and Blewitt Family 20e. Congratulations to all winners. Payment for upcoming Club Lotto Draws can now be made online. 50e will enable you to join Club Lotto each week for 6 months.

WELL DONE: Dromin-Athlacca GAA Club would like to send Best Wishes to all our members who have returned to school. Tremendous work has been done by teachers and schools to make this return as seamless as possible. There are many of our members who have started this new chapter in their lives, either starting new classes or secondary schools and we wish them will with this. Congratulations also to our members who have received Leaving Cert results this week. We wish you well in your new adventures, whichever you choose.

FEDAMORE

JUNIOR HURLING: On Thursday night we took on our near neighbours South Liberties in the junior hurling championship. Both teams started well and were evenly matched in the first quarter. An early South Liberties goal was a reply to some fine free taking by Mike Shinney.

Gradually we got into the game and we were four points up at half time. In the third quarter, South Liberties got on top and brought our lead back to a solidarity point. However in the final fifteen minutes we rallied, driven on by a fine performance by Aodhan Hurley in the half back line. A Colin Haigney goal and Craig McNamara point in the final few minutes had us in front when referee Eamonn Phelan blew the final whistle as darkness descended. Final score Fedamore 1:15 – 1:13 South Liberties.

Team from Dean Fanning, Tom Keogh, Padraig Kelleher, Hugh O Donnell, Aodhan Hurley, Eoin Enright, Cian Enright, Colin Haigney, Craig McNamara, Tom Shinney, Mike Shinney, John Bourke, Darren Kelly, Eoghan Hurley, Darragh O Keeffe, Dinny Cronin Joe Powell. The club would like to wish South Liberties full forward Darragh Godfrey a speedy recovery after sustaining a knee injury.

LOTTO: This week’s numbers are 1, 4, 6 and 27. There was no winner of the jackpot which is now worth €16,200. The lucky dip winners of €25 each are Kathleen Toomey, Patrick Roche, Mary Stembridge and Anthony McMahon. Next week's draw is on Sunday September 13, 8pm in the community centre. Tickets available online, through local resellers or at the Community Centre Sunday nights. Thanks for your support.

UNDERAGE: It was a busy weekend for our underage teams. The U8's playing football against Oola in Caherelly. Our U9’s and U10's hurlers played Doon in Doon. The U12's played Cappamore in Fedamore on Sunday evening. All new players welcome. Please contact 087 249 0451. Our U16s were beaten by Askeaton on Sunday morning in a shield semi-final. The U14s were beaten by Knockainey in round 4 of the hurling.

FR CASEYS

SPIN AND WIN: Fr. Caseys GAA Spin & Win draw continues each Monday night. Tickets cost just €2, or 3 for €5 with a Jackpot of €5,000 up for grabs. Results of Spin & Win Draw for Monday August 31st: Maurice O’Connell - €55, Josie Foley - €60, Brian Scannell - €50

MINOR FOOTBALL: Fr. Caseys 3-10, Monaleen 1-9. Fr. Caseys Minor Footballers faced Monaleen last Sunday in Abbeyfeale in round 2 of the county championship. Having defeated Newcastle West in the opening round, Fr. Caseys were looking to keep the winning streak going and edge closer to the knockout stages. Two points inside the opening ten minutes put the Abbeyfeale men into an early lead with Eoin O’Connell and Morgan Scannell on target. Monaleen eventually opened their account with a point but Fr. Caseys replied immediately with a point from Adam Fitzgerald and a pointed free from Eoin O’Connell. Nearing the half time break, a well worked Fr. Caseys attack gave Eoin O’Connell sight of goal and he made no mistake, riffling the ball to the top right corner of the net. Monaleen claimed the last point of the half to leave four points between the teams at the break.

The half time score was Fr. Caseys 1-4, Monaleen 0-3. Monaleen needed a bright start to the second half and two early points from the city team reduced the margin to just two points. Both teams traded points either side of the final water break with Conor Mullane and Eliah Riordan on target for Fr. Caseys. With ten minutes to go the game was up for grabs and then Monaleen finally breached the rear-guard to strike for goal. Having lead from the start Fr. Caseys were now trailing and needed a big reply. What came next was a master class of scores with Eliah Riordan bursting down the middle and offloading to Morgan Scannell who rattled the ball to the top of the net. Within a minute Fr. Caseys had their third goal of the evening with Adam Riordan striking low past the keeper to stretch the margin to five points. A converted free from Eliah followed by points from Diarmuid Buckley and Jack Quinlivan heaped more misery on Monaleen as we approached the full time whistle. There was still time from a Scott Harnett point either side of two consolation points from Monaleen to wrap up a flattering seven point win. The final scoreline did Monaleen efforts little justice but credit to Fr. Caseys for coming out on top against very strong opposition. It’s two from two for our minors and next up is a meeting with St. Patricks at home. The full time score was Fr. Caseys 3-10, St. Patricks 1-9

GALBALLY

MINOR: The Galbally Minor team were beaten by Newcastlewest in Galbally on Sunday morning by 2-10 to 0-9.

The team was: Dylan O’Sullivan, Nathan O’Mahony, Robert Sampson, Joe Farrell, Jack O’Reilly, Cathal O’Mahony, Jack O’Keeffe, Peter O’Dwyer, Paddy Kennedy, Michael O’Donnell, Josh Dineen, John English, Ciaran Beston, Patrick McGrath, Eoin O’Sullivan. Subs: Shane Hanrahan, Jordan Dineen, Niall O’Dwyer, Josh Ryan, Aidan Carew.

FIXTURES: The Senior Footballers have drawn Oola in the County Quarter Final and the game is fixed for Saturday September 19 in Kilmallock at 2pm. The U12 team face Oola this Thursday September 10 in Oola at 7.30pm.

FUND-RAISING: The long awaited Split the Pot is scheduled to return on the weekend of September 19. Due to the closure of the pubs, any families associated with the club and the wider community are asked to enter an envelope, either at matches, at underage training, at camogie training, at adult training or in the local shops.

GARRYSPILLANE

FIXTURES: Keep an eye on social media. Sunday 13th September - Senior Hurling Relegation Final Garryspillane v Murroe Boher in Bruff at 12pm.

FUNDRAISING: The club would like to thank everyone who supported our recent draw. Winners as follows: 1st prize €1000 Eoin Stapleton; 2nd Prize Dinner for 10 at Limerick Greyhound Stadium Caroline Davern; 3rd Prize 2 Tickets to Munster Final Hannah & Emily Perkins; 4th Prize Offical framed Photo of 2018 All Ireland Champions Eamon Real; 5th Prize Afternoon Tea for 2 in Adare Manor Joan O Sullivan

RESULTS: Played Sunday 6th Sept - Junior A Hurling Championship Garryspillane 1-10 St. Kierans 1-19

LOTTO: Monday 7th September 2020 - Numbers 1, 23,25 32. No Winner. Lucky Dip Winners: Joshua Ryan, Ethel Hyland, Pat O’Meara, Marian Horgan and David Campbell. Next Draw will take place on Monday 14th September. Jackpot €2,450. Tickets available in The Credit Union, Meade’s Shop, OPT, The Magnet, Creeds. Tickets €2 or 3 for €5

BORD NA NOG: U16 Garryspillane 3-16 Belville Gaels 2-8.Our U 16 hurlers had 11 points to spare over Belville Gaels, in the County U16 semi final on Saturday Morning in a windy Rathkeale. Our lads led from pillar to post opening their account in the first minute with 2 points from play. At the first water break we led by 5 points to 1 ,and but for some poor shooting we could have easily led by 8 or 9. On the resumption we continued to work hard tagging on 4 more points, and an opportunist goal from Josh Ryan just before half time gave the lads a deserved 1-9 to 0-2 lead. Belville Gaels struck an early goal just after the restart but any idea of a comeback was swiftly quenched when Paddy Kennedy sent over a brilliant individual score and a minute later Owen O'Sullivan broke through and rattled the Belville net. It would be unfair to Belville to say the game was over as a contest after this as they battled bravely but our lads were in control throughout the field. By the time substitute Cian Ryan struck for goal on 45 minute mark the battle had been won, with the boys continuing to work hard to close out a 3-16 to 2-8 victory. A workmanlike win from our lads. Well done to all 22 players who togged on the day with the full complement of 20 seeing action action. Roll on the Final.

Panel: Mikey O'Keeffe, Billy O'Keeffe, Dylan Moriarty, Evan O'Connor, Ben Ryan, Cathal O'Mahony, James O'Sullivan, John English (capt), Bailey Ryan, David 'Mullane, Paddy Kennedy, Shane Ryan, Josh Ryan, Owen O'Sullivan, Paddy English, Jamie McGrath, Eoghan Beston, Cian Ryan, Hugh Flanagan, Jack Gallagher, Declan Heavey,Lewis Stewart

UNDERAGE: Bord Na nÓg Training is back in full swing on Monday night from 7pm to 8pm. Before every training session and match you are required to re-confirm your health status. This can be done online every time at www.returntoplay.gaa.ie

GLENROE

COUNTY SEMI FINAL: Glenroe 1-14 Mungret St Paul’s 0-22. Glenroe intermediate hurlers came up short in their Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship semi-final game played against Mungret St. Pauls, in Bruff on Saturday afternoon last. See full match report elsewhere in LeaderSport. Team & Scorers:- Ian O’Sullivan; JB Murphy, Patrick McSweeney, Eoin Gallahue; Stephen Fox, Stephen Walsh, David McCarthy; Donal Kelly, Darren McCarthy; Mark O’Connell (Capt. 0-11 frees), Ciaran Kelly (0-1); Sean Clancy; Eoin O’Mahony(0-1), Brian O’Connell (1-1) and Eoin Walsh. Subs: Shaun Moloney for David McCarthy (33min); Padraig McGrath for Sean Clancy (45min); Shane O’Donoghue for Eoin O’Mahony (52min); Diarmuid McCarthy for Ciaran Kelly (58min). Other panel members: MJ Farrell, Jason Leigh, Thomas McDonnell, Darren Carroll, Jordan Sheehy, Tom O’Dwyer, Ger Leahy, Bob Frewen, Davey Noonan, Conor Fenton, Oisin Browne, Patrick Holian, Brian Howard, Killian Meade, Edmond Noonan. Glenroe players and management team were disappointed directly after the game but when they reflect on the year as a whole they will realise that they progressed during the year, having stepped up a grade, after winning the Intermediate lower grade championship in 2019. They won two of three games in the group stages and were able to match Mungret for most of the semi-final. Thanks to the players, management team of Danny Murphy, Maurice O’Brien, Sean Coffey, Pa Meade, Mike Sheehy, Gerard Coffey and Sean Rea for their commitment during a most unusual year. Also thanks to Glenroe GAA Club officers for their efforts in allocating tickets to players etc. for the various games. Overall the championship proved to be a huge success considering where the country was a few months ago with Covid.

HOSPITAL-HERBERTSTOWN

HURLING: Intermediate Hurling: Result: Quarter Final Hospital/Herbertstown 1-14 Na Piarsaigh 1-17. Junior B Hurling: Fixture for Saturday September 12 v Glenroe away at 6pm. Minor Hurling Championship Result: Naomh Eoin 2-15 Cappamore 0-17.

UNDERAGE: U16 Hurling result: Hospital Herbertstown 1-6 Knockaderry 3-18. U14 Hurling results: Hospital Herbertstown 7-7 Caherline 2-5. Hospital/Herbertstown 3-7 Knockainey 1-11. U12 Hurling result: Hospital Herbertstown 3-12 Ballybrown 1-4. U11 Hurling result: Hospital Herbertstown 6-14 Monaleen 2-6.

LOTTO: Draw Monday August 24. Jackpot was €4,400. Numbers drawn were 1, 3, 8, 21. There was no winner. Lucky dips €20: John Doc Jnr, Kitty Davern, Margo Walsh, Nellie Hourigan, Maureen Davern. Sellers prize €40: Online.

GOLF CLASSIC: In aid of Motor Neurone Research taking place on September 10-11 in Dromoland Castle. Register on rmngolf2020.eventbrite.ie or contact Pat Fogarty on 0878166004 (text only) or Breda Fogarty 0879251710.

KILTEELY-DROMKEEN

JUNIOR A FOOTBALL: We beat Ahane 0-12 to 0-4. A good win under the circumstances, we were missing a few players through injury, but this afforded others to fight for a starting place. Excellent points by Sean O Dea, Denis O Dea and Christopher O Dea gave us a 0-6 to 0-1 interval lead. Further points by Pearse Close, William O Keefe, Timmy O Keefe and Sean O Dea put us on a commanding position. Credit to Ahane who stuck with the task and registered some fine points. The win saw us Top the table and we now meet Newcastle West in the County Quarter Final in a few weeks. Team Matt Corbett, Mike Meehan, Shane Smalle, Shane O Grady, James O Regan, Paudie O Keefe, James Daly, Sean O Dea, Danny Gleeson, Willie O Keefe, Robbie Holmes, Timmy O Keefe, Denis O Dea, Christopher O Dea, Pearse Close, Subs Jack Hayes, Eamon O Regan, Brian O Connell.

JUNIOR A HURLING: We beat Old Christians 2-19 to 4-11. We overcame Old Christians on Sunday in a topsey Turvey game in Boher. The opposition were quick out of the blocks slotting over two points. We responded with points from Denny Ahern and Fionn Murphy. Just before the water break Old Christians goaled to lead 1-5 to 0-5. A run of points from Denny Ahern, Darren Murphy and Brian O Grady drew us level. Both teams exchanged points to leave it 1.7 to 0.10 at the break. We had a great start to the second half when Denny Ahern setup Davy O Connell to finish low to the net. However soon after Old Christians goaled themselves, once again both teams exchanged points to leave it level 1.17 to 3.11 at the water break. Denny Ahern pointed to nudge us ahead. Then the pivotal moment came when Davy O Connell setup sub Jamie McCarthy to finish to the net with his first touch. Any thoughts of a relaxing finish to the game were banished when Old Christians scored their fourth goal to leave the minimum between the sides. The action now was furious with ever ball fought for with tenacity. Another pointed free by Denny Ahern gave us a little breathing space, soon after the final whistle sounded to enormous sighs of relief. We were definitely rusty after the three week gap but a win was very important as it puts us in with a chance in the last round of making the quarter finals. Team Jack Franklin, James O Regan, Sean O Dea, Declan Kenny, Daniel Gleeson, David Murphy, James Dalaigh, Fionn Murphy, Brian O Grady, Robbie Holmes, Darren Murphy, Denis O Dea, Denny Ahern, Danny Holton, Shane O Dea. Subs used David O Connell, Kieran Murphy, Jamie McCarthy. Many thanks to Damien O Dwyer for live streaming and commentary on the game.

FIXTURES: Junior A Hurling Championship Round 5 on Sunday 13th Sept 5pm v Croagh Kilfinny in Rathbane

LOTTO: Draw made 24th of August. Numbers drawn: 3, 9, 15, 22. No Winner. Lucky Dips: Liam O’Dea, Eoin English, Eoghan O’Dea, Sarah & Claire Hanley. Sellers Prize: Liam O’Dea.

MONALEEN

SENIOR HURLERS: Our senior hurlers lost out to Blackrock in the County Cup final, 1-20 to 0-19, in Caherconlish on Saturday evening.

JUNIOR A HURLING: Well done to our junior hurlers who defeated Rathkeale 2-8 to 0-12 in the Group 3 of the County Junior A Hurling Championship.

CONGRATS: Well done to all Monaleen GAA Club members who received their Leaving Cert results earlier this week.

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, September 3 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 8, 13, 20 and 23. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were S/ N. Nolan, Monaleen Park; I. Henry, Fairways; G. Sadlier, Monaleen Park; Amelia de Burca, Huntersville. The subscriber draw was staged on Thursday night last 'behind closed doors'. The draw was streamed on Facebook and Instagram Stories. Thank you for your continued support.

JUNIOR CAMOGIE: The Junior 12 aside team played a county semi-final away to Ballybrown on Friday evening. In a competitive match every ball was well contested by 2 well matched teams. In the end it was 2 Ballybrown goals that decided the result with a final score of Ballybrown 2-5 to Monaleen 0-6. Panel: Avril Kinnerk; Aoife D’Arcy; Emily O’Brien; Mia O’Halloran; Amy Kavanagh; Juliette Pinson; Shalini Kutur: Grace Malone; Aisling O Driscoll; Roisin D’Arcy; Keelin Corcoran; Charley Drury; Ella McCarty; Niamh Moloney; Eimar Morgan; Kim Comerford. On Saturday it was a second trip to Ballybrown this time for the Junior A team. In a very competitive but low scoring match it was a late goal from Ella Hession which got Monaleen back in front with a few minutes remaining. Final score Monaleen 2-7 Ballybrown 2-6. Panel: Caitlin Bonfil; Saoirse Lane; Grainne Fullen; Niamh Doyle; Ruth Heavey: Laura Hession; Clodagh Power; Megan O’ Mara; Ellen Regan Magner; Ella Hession; Caoimhe Lyons; Lucy D’Arcy; Aoife Doyle; Aine Doyle; Amy Burke; Aoife Sheehan; Aoife Nelligan; Emily O’Halloran; Niamh Moloney; Eimar Morgan; Grace Clohessy.

U16 CAMOGIE: Monaleen 4-10; Ahane 3-11 Our U16’s started this year’s U16A Championship with a win against a strong Ahane side. Monaleen U16’s next match in the Championship is against Killeedy on Thursday 10th September. Faye Coffey, Claire Moloney, Laura Brennan, Kim Ivory, Ciara Buckley, Abi Houlihan Saoirse Fallon, Saoirse Fitzgerald, Amy Burke, Ellie Madden, Laura Southern, Katie Sheehan, Ella McCarthy, Aoife Sheehan, Amie O’Brien, Ellen Hosey, Eve McCarthy, Aisling O’Driscoll.

U14 CAMOGIE: Our U14A camogie team took a huge step towards the county semi-final in the Mackey Cup competition with a resounding victory against a physically strong Cappamore side. Final Score: Monaleen 5-14 Cappamore 1-3

U12 CAMOGIE: Monaleen U12 played away to Mungret, and came away with the win in a tight u12 camogie contest on Thursday evening. Panel: Sarah O'Halloran, Isabelle Bromell, Megan Love, Éabha Cregan, Hazel Noonan, Alicia Sheehan, Louise Burke, Aoibhinn Gardiner, Grace Webster, Meabh Walters, Amy Murphy, Charly Liston, Katie O' Gorman, Orlaith Purcell, Sarah Sullivan, Emma Hickey, Amelia Stokes. Next up for this team this week are 2 away challenges to Cappamore on Tuesday and Newcastle West on Sunday morning

U11 CAMOGIE: On Monday evening last (August 31), our U 11'S travelled to Claughan to play Treaty Gaels in what was our first ever U-12 game. It was a great contest, with both sides scoring a combined 4-6. Thanks to Treary Gales and to Claughan for hosting us and to Donie Browne (Mungret) for refereeing the game. Team: Aisling Lowe, Anna Regan, Aoibhin Kitson, Caoimhe Owen, Cadhla Heffernan, Doireann Stokes, Dearbhla O'Driscoll, Eleanor FitzGerald, Grace Ruschitzko, Holly Brinn, Isobel Poole, Katherine Leddy, Mary Anne Guiry, Orla Kearns, Rachel Redmond, Rosin McNamara, Sarah Mulqueen and Sophie Bermingham. The girls play away to Murroe Boher on Thursday September 10.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

U16 HURLING: Mungret St. Pauls 2-11 Kildimo Pallaskenry 1-16. On Monday August 31 in Mungret our U16 hurlers took on Kildimo Pallaskenry in the last of their group matches. Both sides were level pegging for the first half but Kildimo Pallaskenry upped the game in the third quarter with Mungret St. Pauls hammering back in the final minutes to be unlucky not to win. Well done to the players and management on their Championship performances this year. In U16 Division Three Hurling Mungret St. Pauls 2-14 Patrickswell 4-11. In Patrickswell on Monday August 31 our second U16 hurling team had a narrow defeat in what was a game of determination in the last of the group stages.

MINOR B HURLING: Mungret St. Pauls 6-9 Beville Gaels 6-15. This was a quarter final played in Askeaton on Wednesday September 2.

U14 HURLING: Mungret St. Pauls 2-4 Murroe Boher 9-14.

PREMIER MINOR HURLING: Mungret St. Pauls 1-14 Newcastle West 2-10. It was by the skin of their teeth that Mungret St. Pauls pulled through this quarter final game in the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Wednesday September 2 under lights and in miserable wet weather against Newcastle West. Mungret St. Pauls started strong by the water break Mungret St. Pauls had gone 7 points ahead with 1-5 while Newcastle West only had a point. Back from the break Newcastle West settled into the game and started to come back with a goal and 2 more points while Mungret St. Pauls tried hard to get in a second goal the Newcastle West goalie was sharp on his blocking but Mungret St. Pauls still managed to hold a four point lead by the half time break with their additional 2 points before the whistle. Both sides held their own for the next fifteen minutes Newcastle West were first to score with 2 of their four points in the first few minutes Mungret St. Pauls kept their steady scoring adding on five points still ahead by 5 points but it was after the water break that Mungret St. Pauls seemed to let their guard down and Newcastle West punished hard with a goal and 2 points to Mungret St. Paul point, leaving only a point lead for us, there were only one more point to each side both from frees before the relief of the full time whistle securing a place in the Semi Final for Mungret St. Pauls against Monaleen on Wednesday September 9 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 6.30pm. Team; Rian Murphy, Ciaran Kenny, Mark Moroney, David Hassett, Billy Molyneaux, Dermot Moloney, Eamonn Flahive, Barry Duff, Brian O'Meara (0-1), Conor Galvin (0-2), Conor O'Malley, Conor O'Halloran (0-1), Darragh O'Hagan (1-1), Liam Lynch (0-8, 0-8 from Frees), Jack McCarthy (0-1), Killian Archer, Odhran O'Dwyer, Cillian O'Gorman, Conor White, Darragh Bridgeman, Tom Morrison, Colin Rochford, Darragh O'Connor, Harry Page. Management; Justin O'Meara, Brian Lynch, Colin Kenny, Brian O'Halloran, Cian O'Brien, Dec Browne.

MINOR B FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 1-10 Belville Gaels 4-9. On Friday September 4 in Mungret the Minor B footballers played a game with the sun shining against Belville Gaels. This is our second minor team which was a relatively young team but they played a great game of football. Mungret St. Pauls had a slow start leaving Belville Gaels go three points up to our one point but they brought the score board back on our side by the water break after another 4 points giving us a point lead. Another point for Mungret St. Pauls extended their lead with Belville Gaels replying with a goal which passed the lead onto them who continued to score another point and goal before the half time break. The second half Mungret St. Pauls bounced back as they scored their own goal and two points leaving Belville Gaels point once from a free. There were many wides for both sides as the defense were strong on their attacks. An unlucky blow for Mungret St. Pauls came as the ball bounced off the crossbar into the hands of a Belville Gaels player and straight into the back of the net. Mungret St. Pauls scored another 2 points but it was Belville Gaels who finished strong scoring their fourth goal and another 3 points. They don't get much of a break as they are out again next Friday at home against Monagea. Team: Jake Foley, Cathal Roche, Ben Gallagher, Cian Moloney, Jack Horgan, Jason Hassett, Tom Lloyd, Ciaran Kenny, Christopher McSweeney, David Guilfoyle, John Wright (0-3), JJ Harrington (0-1), Liam Moran, Ronan Smith (0-1), Luke Walsh (0-2, 0-2 from free), Ronan Greaney, Rian Murphy, Darragh O'Sullivan (1-1), Briain Malone, Diarmuid Hynes (0-2), Eoin O'Hagan, Mark Buckley, Cian Kinnevane, Conor Collins, Denis O'Dwyer.

PREMIER INTERMEDIATE HURLING: Mungret St. Pauls 0-22 Glenroe 1-14. The Limerick Motor Centre sponsored Mungret St. Paul’s Premier Intermediate hurlers faced off against Glenroe on Saturday 5th September 2020 in Bruff in the Premier Intermediate semi final. See full match report elsewhere in LeaderSport The game ended with a Mungret St. Pauls win, final score of 0-22 to 1-14. After falling at the semi final phase the last two years, we finally progress to the county final facing off against the familiar foe Kildimo Pallaskenry next weekend. Team: Conor O’Brien, Barry O’Grady, Ronan Kirby, Eoghan Mulcahy, Conor Hellewell (0-1), Brian Barry (0-1), Liam Harrington (0-1), Rory Duff (0-1), Eoin O’Doherty, Mike Mullins (0-2), Paul O’Brien (0-8, 0-7 placed balls), Eoghan Mulcahy (0-2), Niall Mulcahy (0-3), Pa Begley, Brendan Giltenane (0-1) Subs Used: Conor Lenihan (0-2), Brian O’Meara Subs not used: Louis Dee, Cian O’Brien (c), Richie Burke, Dec Browne, Shane Barry, Chams Jagana, Kieran O’Dowd, Daniel Larkin, David Bridgeman, Darragh O’Brien, Odhran O’Dwyer. Management: Seanie Barry, Liam Cronin, Paul Harman, John Van Veen, Ger Keane, Brian Mullane, Killian Stockil, Dan O’Brien, Donal Browne,John Moriarty

JUNIOR A HURLING: Mungret St. Pauls 0-11 Patrickswell 2-12. On Sunday September 6 in Clarina our Junior A hurlers played their second last match of the Championship against near neighbours Patrickswell. The next match the Junior A hurlers play is against Askeaton which they need to win to avoid relegation. Players; Louis Dee, Dec Browne (0-1), Sean Mullane, Chris Dunford, Stephen Dilworth, John Malone, Conor Garvey (0-6, 0- 5 from free), James Garvey, David Bridgeman, Conor Barry (0-1), Darragh O'Hagan (0-1, 0-1 from free), Killian Ryan, Chams Jagana, Cian O'Doherty, Seamus Hurley (0-2, 0-2 from frees), Jack Moroney, Denis Guiltane, Mark Patterson, Patrick Dwane, Tim Lehane, Darragh O'Grady, Donal Browne. Management; PJ Garvey, Bosco Ryan, Mike Kennedy, Tom Bridgeman, Eoin Ryan, Shane Barry.

NA PIARSAIGH

SENIOR HURLERS: Our senior hurlers are back into a county semi final after a comprehensive victory over Ballybrown in the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday night. See full match report elsewhere in LeaderSport. We now face County champions Patrickswell next Saturday night in what is a repeat of last years final. The game will be shown on live stream on Limerick gaa tv and also up to the minute updates on Whats the scor app which is linked to our twitter account. Team: Podge Kennedy, Jerome Boylan, Mike Casey, Cathall King, Mike Foley, Ronan Lynch, James O Brien, Tommy Grimes, Will O Donoghue(capt), Adrian Breen, Kevin Downes, Conor Boylan, Peter Casey, David Dempsey, Will Henn. Subs used: Niall Buckley, Alan Dempsey, Adam McNamara. Final Score Na Piarsaigh 0-26 Ballybrown 0-13

INTERMEDIATE HURLERS: Our Intermediate hurlers also qualified for next weekends county semi finals by virtue of a good team win over Hospital Herbertstown in Caherconlish on Sunday. See full match report elsewhere in LeaderSport. We now enter the semi final stages where we will play Feohanagh next Sunday in Creagh at 1pm. Team: Evan Condon, Padraic Heaney, Gearoid Synnott, Conor Richardson, Evan O Brien, Emmet McEvoy, Donal O Connaill, Dean McLoughlin, Pat Gleeson, Keith Dempsey, Sean Long, Dylan Cronin, James Daly, Kevin Daly, Kevin Ryan. Subs used: Mark O Connor, Matthew DeCourcey, Calvin Moran. Final score: Na Piarsaigh 1-17 Hospital Herbertstown 1-14

LOTTO: Our lotto draw will recommence next Sunday evening. Please contact your local sellers for tickets or do it online through clubforce.com

PALLASGREEN

INTERMEDIATE HURLING: The intermediate hurlers interest in the championship ended last Saturday evening in Kilbreedy following a 3-15 to 1-17 defeat by Newcastle West. In a game that was moved form the lower pitch to higher pitch just before throw in Newcastle West had the upper hand at the break leading by 1-12 to 0-7. Pallas started the second half in a determined fashion and reeled of four unanswered points and the game had reached a higher level of intensity. But as Pallas were coming on top they got stung by a break away goal and left their task all the more harder. But to their credit battled with magnificent determination and cut the defecit after a goal from John O’Donnell, with only the minimum separating the teams the search for the equalizer was hard fought. It became harder after Newcastle West scored their third goal and Pallas tried as they could bombarded the westerner goals but that goal eluded them to force extra time and were out of the championship on a scoreline of 3-15 to 1-17. Team; T McMahon, B McCarthy, D Fanning, L O’Dwyer, K O’Donnell, C Ryan (0-7), C McMahon(0-4), C O’Dwyer, K McMahon, C McMahon, T Franklin(0-1), K Barry(0-1), J O’Donnell (1-2), E O’Malley, B Fanning(0-2). Subs; O Roche, C Linnane, S Mulcahy

JUNIOR HURLING: The Junior B hurlers continued their winning ways with a fine victory over neighbours Cappamore in Cappamore last week. With the scores deadlocked at half time 1-7 to 2-4 Pallas turned on the style in the second half to run out winners by 3-14 to 2-7. Team; A Lynn, C Roche, PJ Butler, J Blackwell, D O’Dea, J Deere, L O’Dwyer, S Bradshaw, P O’Dwyer, A Greene, J Barry, A O’Sullivan, T O’Mahoney, J O’Connell, J O’Donnell. Subs; R O’Donnell, A Murphy, A Cosgrave, A Keogh.

LOTTO: No winner Monday August 31 draw; Numbers drawn were; 4, 5, 13, 18. Lucky dip winners; Margaret O’Brien, Margo Butler, Helen Butler, Molly Ryan, Martin Cuffe.

PATRICKSWELL

SENIOR HURLERS: Patrickswell will face Na Piarsaigh in a mouth-watering County Championship semi-final at the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday September 12 at 7.30pm. Unfortunately, the match is behind closed doors but it can be viewed on Limerick GAA TV and followed through social media.

JUNIOR A HURLERS: The Junior A hurlers claimed an important victory in the fourth match of the County Championship against Mungret. Brian Fitzgerald's free opened the scoring for Patrickswell in the second minute before Mungret responded in kind. Barry Foley was very accurate with his free-taking and he was rewarded with three points to build a 0-4 to 0-2 advantage by the water break. Brian Fitzgerald's goal in the 22nd minute lifted Patrickswell and Jamie Dillon chipped in with another point. The signs were positive in the 25th minute, with Pa Dundon's men ahead by 1-5 to 0-2. Mungret were in no mood to lie down and they responded with four consecutive points to slash the deficit to two points at 1-5 to 0-6. Barry Foley ended the Mungret surge with two quickfire points, although our neighbours scored the last point of the first half. The scoreboard displayed 1-7 to 0-7 at the interval. While Mungret struck the first point of the second half, Shane Hannon stunned our opponents with a 32nd minute goal. Jonathan McMahon added another point and Patricskwell built a two-goal lead at 2-8 to 0-8. The next ten minutes were competitive and cagey, illustrated by two Mungret points and no scores from the 'Well. The tables were turned in the subsequent ten minutes as Patrickswell notched two points and Mungret could not manage any score. By the 55th minute, we were 2-10 to 0-10 ahead. Mungret returned to the scoreboard with one point, but Jamie Dillon and Shane Hannon produced the last two points to cap a 2-12 to 0-11 win. The Junior A hurlers are scheduled to play Old Christians on Sunday September 13 at 5pm in Caherdavin.

U14 HURLERS: The U-14 hurlers gave a spirited display in the County Championship Final against Killeedy-Tournafulla. The first half was dominated by Patrickswell, but a second half resurgence by our opponents proved too much. Patrickswell netted a goal within fifty seconds of the whistle. Killeedy-Tournafulla responded with a point that Patrickswell ultimately cancelled out, before they recorded three unanswered points. The scoreline after ten minutes was level at 1-1 to 0-4. The remainder of the first half belonged to Dessie Foley's boys, accruing another goal and four points without response. The half-time score was 2-5 to 0-4. Killeedy-Tournafulla emerged for the second half with conviction. They began to dominate proceedings and rattled the 'Well by scoring 1-6 without reply. Patrickswell were now trailing by two points at 1-10 to 2-5 with fifteen minutes left. Our boys managed to register one point, although the response was a flurry of three points on the trot. Patrickswell needed to overturn a four-point deficit at 1-13 to 2-6 with ten minutes left. There was adequate time and another 'Well point provided hope. Unfortunately, Killeedy-Tournafulla were too strong and they closed out the match with a spell of 1-3 without reply. The final result was 2-16 to 2-7. Hard luck to all the players and management.

LOTTO: The Club Lotto was not won on Monday August 31. The drawn numbers were 4, 6, 17 and 32. The Bonus Number was 9. The Lucky Dip winners were €100 for Leona Kelly and €20 each for Lorraine O'Neill, Jenny McGrath, Mary Kenny, Snekha Kumar and Maire Kenny. The jackpot on Monday September 7 is €5,200.