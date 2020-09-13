Dooneen AC weekly athletics notes

National Junior & Masters Track & Field Championships

The National Junior Track & Field Championships took place in Santry on Saturday last, followed by the National Masters Championships on Sunday.

Junior

400m Women

Sarah Butler ran 1:05.02 in her heat.

100m Men

Tessy Lawal ran 12.18 in his heat, and Diro Lawal progressed to the final finishing 7th in 11.27.

200m Men

Jack O’Connor ran 23.97 in his heat.

400m Men

Jack O’Connor ran 53.77 in his heat.



Masters

100m Men

Tim Ryan sprinted to M55 gold in 13.51.

400m Men

Ger O’Shea and Tony Fitzgerald both claimed silver in their respective M35 and M45 categories in 56.94 and 1:00.28.

800m Men

Shane O’Sullivan collected M35 silver in 2:06.33.

Congratulations and well done to all of the competitors!

Cross-Country

Dates for the Limerick Cross-Country Championships have been provisionally set.

On October 4th, we have the Intermediate and Senior men’s and women’s races, along with the Juvenile Even Ages at the Demesne, Newcastle West, Co. Limerick.

On October 11th, we have the Novice and Masters men’s and women’s races, along with the Juvenile Uneven Ages in Bilboa, Cappamore, Co. Limerick.

For senior entries, contact Joe Chawke on 087 753 3526.

Time to get cross-country training!