Dooneen AC weekly athletics notes
Dooneen ACs Tony Fitzgerald, left, who finished second in the M45 400m at the National Masters Track and Field Championships
National Junior & Masters Track & Field Championships
The National Junior Track & Field Championships took place in Santry on Saturday last, followed by the National Masters Championships on Sunday.
Junior
400m Women
Sarah Butler ran 1:05.02 in her heat.
100m Men
Tessy Lawal ran 12.18 in his heat, and Diro Lawal progressed to the final finishing 7th in 11.27.
200m Men
Jack O’Connor ran 23.97 in his heat.
400m Men
Jack O’Connor ran 53.77 in his heat.
Masters
100m Men
Tim Ryan sprinted to M55 gold in 13.51.
400m Men
Ger O’Shea and Tony Fitzgerald both claimed silver in their respective M35 and M45 categories in 56.94 and 1:00.28.
800m Men
Shane O’Sullivan collected M35 silver in 2:06.33.
Congratulations and well done to all of the competitors!
Cross-Country
Dates for the Limerick Cross-Country Championships have been provisionally set.
On October 4th, we have the Intermediate and Senior men’s and women’s races, along with the Juvenile Even Ages at the Demesne, Newcastle West, Co. Limerick.
On October 11th, we have the Novice and Masters men’s and women’s races, along with the Juvenile Uneven Ages in Bilboa, Cappamore, Co. Limerick.
For senior entries, contact Joe Chawke on 087 753 3526.
Time to get cross-country training!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on