Limerick athletes excel at National Junior and Masters Championships

HELD in the Morton Stadium, Santry, wet conditions greeted the nations top Junior athletes on the first of two consecutive weekends of competition at the Irish Life Health National Junior Track and Field Championships.

Many athletes from Limerick competed and many performed well.

Junior Women

CIARA Sheehy, from Emerald AC, followed up her string of Silver medals at last weekend’s Senior Championships with Gold in both the Discus (41:09) and Shot Putt (13:40) here.

She led from the first round in both events. Sophie Meredith (St. Mary’s) was a most emphatic winner of the Long Jump clearing 5.97m.

Ciara won silver in the Senior event last weekend.

Emerald's Laura Frawley took the Bronze medal in 5.70m. She was also 4th in her 200m heat in 27.74. Aime Hayde from neighbouring Newport took Gold in the 1500m in 4:25.77.

Niamh Foley (Emerald) was 6th in the 100m final in 12.58 secs after qualifying from her heat in 12.62. She was also 6th in the 200m final in 25.96 after winning her heat in 26.59.

Clubmates Molly Looney (26.88) and Sinead McCarthy (36.06) were 2nd and 6th in their respective 200m heats.

Dooneen’s Sarah Butler was 6th in her 400m heat in 1:05.02.



Junior Men

DIRO Lawal (Dooneen) was 7th in the 100m final in 11.27 after qualifying from his heat in 3rd place in 11.33.

Younger brother Tessy Lawal also competed in the 100m and finished 8th in 12:18 secs. Dooneen’s Jack O’Connor was 4th in heat 5 of the 400m in 53:77.

National Masters Track and Field championship

ON Sunday the Morton Stadium was occupied by the nations best Masters athletes with a large contingent travelling from Limerick.

This year due to Covid-19 related restrictions athletes were limited to competing in just one event.

Men

TIM Ryan (Dooneen) added another national medal to his collection taking Gold in the M55 100m in 13.51.

James O’Hare (Limerick AC) took Gold in the 100m M65 category in 14.98. In the 800m Dooneen’s Shane O’Sullivan took Silver the M35 category in 2:06.33 while Keith Daly of Limerick AC was 1st in a competitive M45 section in 4:38.28.

Ger O’Shea (Dooneen) was 2nd in M35 400m (56.94) with clubmate Tony Fitzgerald 2nd in the M45 category in 1:00.28. West Limerick AC coach Ger Cremin was 1st in the M40 100m in 24.21.

Women

WEST Limerick’s Carmel Mac Domhnaill took the W65 400m title in 1:43.10 while Susan Murnane (Limerick AC) took Gold in the W45 800m in 2:36.02.

International

CAROLYN Hayes (West Limerick) represented Ireland at the World Triathlon Series in Hamburg where in a race with a lot athletes very close in times she finished in 46th place in a time of 57:39.

There was 65 starters in this World Championships event.