Round-up of lower division Limerick LDMC soccer action

THE top game in the Premier A League ended in stalemate with Athlunkard Villa and Fairview Rgs B settling for a share of the spoils after a scoreless draw.

Murroe closed the gap with a big win over Hill Celtic. Liam Quinn (4), Liam Breen (2), Shane Power and Brian Quinn obliged for the winners.

Holycross beat Corbally 5-2 thanks to goals from Sean O’Riordan (3), Ross O’Brien May and Anthony Barrett. Dave Thompson and Alan Rusitsko.

Cappamore and Carew Park played out a nine goal thriller just edged by the county side.

Ryan Deere scored four for the winners with Colin Ryan also obliging. Pat Boyle and Shane Clohessy scored two apiece for Carew.

Charleville impressed in a 4-1 win over Newport. Goals from Cian McNamara (3) and Eoin Clifford did the dame while Brian O'Sullivan replied for Newport.

In Division 1A Knockainey hit Geraldines B for five courtesy of Dean Byrne, Dermot Walsh, Eddie Winter, Kyle Murphy and Nick Hayes while Star Rvs made it a bad couple of days for Castle Rvs winning 3-2. Jake Downey (2) and Brian Thompson scored for the winners while Craig McNamara and Cormac Murray replied.

In Division 1B Regional Utd B beat Charleville 3-0. Eoghan Killian scored all the goals.

Caherdavin Celtic won 4-1 at home to Glenview Rvs. Ralph Judge and a Danny McDonagh hat trick did the business.

Leaders Pallagreen brushed aside Newport on a 6-3 scoreline. Two own goals help them while Vinnie Ryan and Conor Roche with three completed the scoring.

Dan Reddan and Brian Scales scored for Parkville but Caledonians prevailed with scores from Gareth Kennedy, Anthony McNamara and Liam Morris (2).

The top two sides in Division 2A played out a 3-3 draw. Mark Ryan, Dean Power and Dave Corbett scored for Caherconlish while Shane O'Connell, Tom O'Donnell and Mike Punch were on target for Meanus.

Ben O'Shaughnessy netted for Janesboro B but they found Wembley Rvs too strong as they piled in goals from Bryan Sheehan, Gary Joyce and two apiece from Keelan Nash and Sean Considine.

Devon Ryan scored the only goal as Murroe B beat Castle Utd and Corbally beat Prospect Priory B 2-1. Keith Hanlon scored for the home side. Gavin Healy and Rian Barrett scored for the winners.

In Division 2B League Aisling Annacotty D pipped Lisnagry by the odd goal. Liam Danagher, Barry Madden, Nabil Kassam and Manni Ajuong for the winners and Thomas Hogan, Chris Jasterebski and Tom Byrnes for Lisnagry obliged with goals.

Craig Reddan, Antone McMahon and Jason Roche scored in Fairview Rgs C’s 3-0 win over Abbey Rvs while Kilfrush B and Coonagh Utd B drew 3-3. Damien Sheedy (2) and Ronan McGee for Kilfrush and Ralph Leonard, Kelvin Reynolds and Brian Murray obliged.

In Division 3B League Croom Utd beat Brazuca 3-1 thanks to a AJ Moloney hat trick.