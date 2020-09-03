Round-up of Limerick's mid-week LDMC Premier League soccer action

Mungret Reg 0 Ballynanty Rovers 2

Ballynanty Rvs continued their 100% record with a hard earned win over a battling Mungret Reg XI.

With Aisling not in action, Balla opened up a five point gap at the top of the table.

Derek Daly gave Balla the lead but a stubborn Mungret defence held firm until substitute Jake Dillon scored the insurance goal for the Blues.

Mungret Reg: James Roche; Craig Prendergast; Conor Myers; Aaron Long; Adam Storan; Declan Cusack; Darragh Killian; Kian Barry; Kieran Long; Keith Storan; Evan Cusack. Subs: Yakuba Yabre; Richie Burke; Eoin Kelly; Marcus Finucane

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Michael Guerin; Rian O'Connell; Adam Costello; Dan Lucey; Ger Barry; David Donnan; Jason Hughes; Adrian Power; Derek Daly; Aaron Nunan. Subs: Jake Dillon.

Regional Utd 2 Geraldines 1

Regional Utd moved into second place when they edged out a Geraldines side still awaiting their first point.

The visitors took the lead when Shane Byrne headed in Shane Cox’s delivery but the sides were level before the break when Jack Arra opened his account for Regional.

The game was evenly poised when Arra got a flick on and Kieran O’Connell was in at the back post to score what proved the winner.

Regional Utd: Kevin Walsh; Tom Frawley; Killian Kingston; Andrew Cowpar; David Cowpar; Ewan O'Brien; Donal O'Connell; Kieran O'Connell; Shane Dillon; Jack Arra; Pat McDonagh. Subs: Ross Fitzgerald; Sean Madigan; Brian Monaghan

Geraldines: Evan Moloney; Clifton Carey; Paul Fitzgerald; Bobby Tier; Thomas O'Grady; Christy O'Neill; Dean McNamara; Will O'Neill; Shane Byrne; Shane Cox; Evan O'Neill. Subs: Eddie Lee; Karl Turner; Ousman Darboe; Trevor Daly



Fairview Rgs 3 Nenagh AFC 1

Nenagh rocked Fairview back on their heels when they took the lead early on but the home side recovered and Clyde O'Connell equalised.

Youth player Conor Keane put ‘View ahead and Eoin Duff completed the scoring.

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; Shane Costello; Jamie Enright; Mark Slattery; Clyde O'Connell; Steven Bradley; Jeffery Judge; Adam Frahill; Conor Keane; Robbie Kelleher; James Fitzgerald. Subs: Paul Danaher; Eoin Duff; Alan Murphy; Liam Byrnes; Darragh Hughes

Nenagh AFC: Joe Keys; Eoin Coffey; Saeed Ryan; Mark McKenna; Steve Daly; Jordan O'Gorman; Adam Ryan; Bryan McGee; Alan Sheehan; Daniel Burke; Nathan Kelly. Subs: Diarmuid Fitzpatrick; Matt Spain; Colm Hayden; Declan O'Meara; James McGrath





Pike Rovers 3 Coonagh Utd 0

Pike Rvs made it back to back wins with a 3-0 victory over Coonagh at Crossagalla this evening.

Kieran Hanlon put Pike on their way and Shane Walsh tacked on a second.

Hanlon claimed his second to complete the scoring.

Pike Rovers: Brian Collopy; Evan Patterson; Eddie O'Donovan; Robbie Williams; Adam Lipper; Kieran Hanlon; Wayne O'Donovan; Conor Kavanagh; Shane Walsh; Colin Daly; Eoin Hanrahan. Subs: Steve McGann; Kyle Duhig; Danny O'Neill

Coonagh Utd: Ryan Doonan; Luke Doherty; Rory O'Neill; Niall Earls; Joey Sheehan; Darren Martin; Gordon McKevitt; Mark Gallagher; Ger Myles; Barry Harnett; Brion Moriarty. Subs: Andrew Leydon; Martin Deady; Frank Harnett; Steve Martin; Mark Moylan



Prospect Priory 7 Kilmallock 0

Prospect Priory eased to their first win of the season beating a struggling Kilmallock with a bit to spare. Ian Clancy opened the scoring before Glen Kelly doubled the lead. Trevor Hogan made it 3-0 before the break.

After the restart it got worse for the visitors when James Cleary, Jason Cross, Eddie Brazier and Clancy (again) completed the scoring.

Prospect Priory: Darren Glasheen; Glen Kelly; Josh O'Rahilly; Wayne Colbert; Jason Cross; Ian Clancy; Eric Carr; James Cleary; Chris Hogan; Trevor Hogan; Eddie Brazier.

Subs not used:Jason Mullins; Danny Colbert; Jack Cross; John Boyle

Kilmallock: Sean Hamm; Colm O'Neill; Eoin Burchill; Kieran Stubbins; Mark Heffernan; Barry Sheedy; Jason Heffernan; Derek McCarthy; Paudie Sheedy; Paul Moloney; Joe Hay. Subs: Dylan Brazil.