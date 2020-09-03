Munster Rugby's Guinness Pro14 semi-final with Leinster to be streamed live and for free

RUGBY fans will be able to watch a live stream of Munster's mammoth Guinness Pro14 clash with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Friday night.

While the game will be live on the eirSport 1 TV channel, rugby fans can also watch the game live and for free on the eirSport Facebook page.

eirSport confirmed the news this Thursday afternoon.

Kick-off in the big interprovincial derby is 7.35pm.

Munster will be looking to end a four-game losing run in semi-finals in all tournaments, including last

season’s last four contest against Leinster in the Guinness PRO14.

Munster's only win in their last eight meetings with Leinster was a 26-17 success at Thomond Park in December 2018.

Friday night's heavyweight semi-final showdown will be refereed by Andrew Brace.