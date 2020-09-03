Munster Rugby's Guinness Pro14 semi-final with Leinster to be streamed live and for free
Munster's big Guinness Pro14 semi-final clash with Leinster on Friday night will be shown live on Facebook
RUGBY fans will be able to watch a live stream of Munster's mammoth Guinness Pro14 clash with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Friday night.
While the game will be live on the eirSport 1 TV channel, rugby fans can also watch the game live and for free on the eirSport Facebook page.
eirSport confirmed the news this Thursday afternoon.
Kick-off in the big interprovincial derby is 7.35pm.
Munster will be looking to end a four-game losing run in semi-finals in all tournaments, including last
season’s last four contest against Leinster in the Guinness PRO14.
Munster's only win in their last eight meetings with Leinster was a 26-17 success at Thomond Park in December 2018.
Friday night's heavyweight semi-final showdown will be refereed by Andrew Brace.
BREAKING@leinsterrugby vs @Munsterrugby - Guinness PRO14 semi-final - Exclusively LIVE on eir sport 1 and......— eir Sport (@eirSport) September 3, 2020
We'll let @TommyBowe tell you the rest. #GuinnessPRO14 #LEIvMUN pic.twitter.com/jUObKQ5lPu
