Limerick athletics weekly news update

HELD in the Morton Stadium Santry, Limerick's best athletes again made their way to the capital for the second weekend of the national Championships.

There was a silver medal for Emerald’s Sarah Lavin in the 200m. She led for much of the race and forced Brandon’s Phil Healy to dig deep before finishing second in 23.74.

Sarah had earlier been outright fastest in the heats (23.76). Sarah Hosey of Dooneen was 6th in 2:11.63 with Aimee Hayde from neighboring Newport 4th in 2:10.64.

Lilly-Ann O’Hora (Dooneen) was another Limerick Silver medalist taking a very close second in 100mh in 13.73, just 0.06 seconds behind the winner.

Amy O’Donoghue followed up last weekends gold by also taking Silver this time out in the 800m. She finished a near second in 2:09.99 after previously winning her heat (2:12.58).

Ciara Sheehy (Emerald) was the first Limerick medalist of the weekend with Silver in the Discus on day 1 with a throw of 41.94m.

She made it a ‘double’ on Sunday by a further second place in the shot putt with a best of 13.85m. Maria Campbell (Dooneen) was 8th in the 800m in 2:33.50.

In the men’s section Emerald’s Evan Crotty was 2nd in his 200m heat in 22:08 and finished 7th in the final in 22:13. Clubmate Sean McCarthy was third in his 200m heat in 22.80 and finished the 6th U23 outright.

The Emerald duo of Paul Costelloe (22:10) and Rory Clothier (23:94) were 2nd and 4th in their heats respectively but did not reach the final.

In the 800m Kelvin O’Carroll (Dooneen)2:00.35 and Rory Prenderville (Emerald) 2:01.35 were both 6th in their heats.

East Galway AC 5k

THE Kilmallock duo of John Paul McCarthy and Donie Dwane travelled to Galway and completed the 5K in 17:52 and 18:56 respectively. Robert McCarthy of Dooneen finished in 18:59.

20 years ago

The National T&F Championships were held over the 19th and 20th August at the Morton Stadium in Santry. Some participants would make their way to the Sydney Olympics a few weeks later.

One of those was Tom Comyns representing Limerick AC, but formerly of Dooneen AC, who took Bronze in 200m (21.09 secs).

Clubmate Liam Reale was also a Bronze medalist in the 3000m Steeplechase in a time of 9:09.31. Dooneen’s Kevin Burke was 2nd in the Long Jump clearing 6.83m while Limerick AC’s John P. Leahy was 2nd in the Shot Putt (16:51 meters).

In the Women’s Section Emma Gavin (Limerick AC) was 4th in the Discus with a best of 39.24m. Rosemary Ryan (Bilboa) was 5th in a 1500m featuring Sonia O’Sullivan in 4:19.44 secs while Cróine Wyse of Limerick AC was 7th in the Triple Jump with a best of 10:14m.

50 years ago

THE BLE National Track and Field Championships were held at Banteer.

Limerick native Brendan O’Regan, but studying at UCC won the 100m and 200m double recording times of 10.9 and 21.6 respectively.

Limerick hurler and footballer Bernie Hartigan was 2nd in the 16lb Hammer in. Dick Power was 4th in the 1500m in 3:50.6.

Fixtures

PROVISIONAL dates have been for the Limerick County Cross Country Championships. They are of course dependent on the on going situation regarding Covid 19.

They are as follows: Senior, Intermediate and Juvenile Even Age, Sunday October 4 Demense, Newcastle West. Novice, Masters & Juvenile Uneven Age, Sunday, October 11, Bilboa.