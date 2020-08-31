Draws made for knockout stages of Limerick Ladies Football club championships

THE pairings for the knockout stages of the Limerick Ladies Football club championships have been confirmed.

In the senior championship, champions St Ailbes and 2018 champions Monagea are straight into the semi finals.

2017 champions Ballylanders v 2019 intermediate champions Old Mill and St Brigids v Feohanagh-Castlemahon are the quarter final pairings, which are set for Wednesday September 9 at 7.30pm

In the intermediate championship, Murroe-Boher and Dromcollogher-Broadford have advanced straight into the semi finals.

In the quarter finals 2019 junior champions Fr Caseys play Oola and 2019 intermediate finalists Mungret St Pauls face Knockainey. The intermediate quarter finals are due to be played on Tuesday September 8 at 7.30pm.

In the Junior A championship, 2019 finalists Adare and former senior kingpins Athea are straight through to the semi finals.

South Limerick's Galtee Gaels v Ahane and city side Groody Gaels v west Limerick side Gerald Griffins are the quarter final pairings. The quarter finals are due to be played the weekend of September 12/13.

Meanwhile, there are still another two more rounds of group games to be played in the Group stages of the Junior B

championship.