JJ Hanrahan backing Munster scrum-half Craig Casey to go to the 'very, very top'

MUNSTER out-half JJ Hanrahan believes their exciting young scrum-half Craig Casey has all the attributes to reach the highest levels of the game.

Twenty one-year-old Casey made his eighth appearance for Munster when coming off the bench in last weekend's Guinness Pro14 defeat to Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.

Former Ardscoil Ris star Casey is again named in Munster's matchday squad for this Sunday's crucial Guinness Pro14 clash with Connacht at the Aviva Stadium, 3pm.

Asked about his impressions of Shannon RFC clubman Casey at Munster's weekly press briefing this week, out-half Hanrahan, who partners Conor Murray at half-back against Connacht, said: “Craig definitely has all the attributes to go to the very, very top.

“We always joke, he’s a small lad, but he is a fella that uses that to his advantage with his speed, his pace of play, but he also has an incredibly hard work ethic off the field.

“He’s probably one of the last guys leaving the training pitch every day."

“That’s good when he’s young, he probably needs to control that when he’s a bit older, but he’s an incredibly hard-working player. Along with all the other nines, they work hard and push each other on well. Craig was very good at the weekend when he came on.”