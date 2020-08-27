CONFIRMED: Fixture details for Fairview Rangers FAI Junior Cup final

THE fixture details have been confirmed for Fairview Rangers' New Balance FAI Junior Cup final.

Limerick side Fairview will take on Usher Celtic, of Dublin, in the showpiece decider at Eamonn Deasy Park in Galway on Saturday, September 12 at 2pm.

Fairview Rangers will be looking to win the prestigious title for a ninth time when they take on Usher next month.

The 'View earned their place in this year's decider thanks to a nail-biting penalty shoot-out win over Athenry of Galway in their semi-final showdown last weekend at the Fairgreen.

The tie had finished 1-1 at the end of extra time.