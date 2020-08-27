Limerick Ladies Football Championships set to finalise semi final line-ups
Action from Fr Caseys v Adare in the 2019 Limerick Junior Championship Final
THE knockout stages of the Limerick Ladies Football club championships will take shape this weekend.
There are eight games across the four tiers of club football which will confirm the line-up for the semi finals.
In the senior ranks, undefeated St Ailbes and Ballylanders meet, while Old Mill and St Brigids seek their first win - both losing to Monagea.
At intermediate level, undefeated sides Mungret and Dromcollogher-Broadford meet in Mungret, while Knockainey and Fr Caseys will seek their first win - both lost to Murroe-Boher.
In all games, the first named team have home advantage.
SENIOR
Old Mill v St Brigids on Sunday August 30 at 11.30am
Ballylanders v St Ailbes on Sunday August 30 at 2pm
INTERMEDIATE
Mungret v Dromcollogher-Broadford on Sunday August 30 at 11.15am
Knockainey v Fr Caseys on Sunday August 30 at 11.30am
JUNIOR A
Athea v Ahane on Sunday August 30 at 11am
Adare v Gerald Griffiins on Sunday August 30 at 11.30
JUNIOR B
St Senans v St Ailbes on Saturday August 29 at 7.30pm
Pallasgreen v Croom on Sunday August 30 at 3pm
