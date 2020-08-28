Limerick athletes excel at National Championships

HELD over two days and two weekends without spectators to comply with Covid-19 safety regulations, several Limerick athletes made their way to Santry Stadium, home of Clonliffe Harriers on Saturday and Sunday.

There was some excellent performances and a number of national medals returned to Shannonside.

Women

HIGHLIGHT of the weekend was a first National Senior outdoor title for Emerald’s Amy O’Donoghue. After Silver in 2017,2018 and Bronze last year.

Amy final took the Gold medal in 2020 to go with her national 1500m Indoor title from 2019. Amy surged clear in the closing stages to finish a most emphatic winner in 4:21.51. She had earlier won her heat in 4:34.13.

At 100m, her Emerald clubmate Sarah Lavin took silver in a time of 11.83 in a photo finish for second and third positions.

Earlier, there had been a Silver medal for another Emerald athlete, Ciara Sheehy who was second in the hammer with a throw of 49.37.

Clubmate Laura Frawley was sixth in the Long Jump clearing 5.62. Former UL student Michelle Finn, representing Leevale, won the 5000m in 16:39.49.

Men

DOONEEN’S Cathal Locke went one better than last year taking a superb silver medal in the 400m hurdles in 52.75 after previously winning his heat in 57.74.

Jamie Mitchell (Emerald) was 5th overall in the final of the 400m in 48.46 which was enough for him to take the U23 Bronze medal. He was earlier the winner of his heat in 48.96. Emerald's Paul Costello was 6th in the final of the 100m in 10.96. He was earlier second in his heat in 11.04.

Clubmate Seán McCarthy was 5th in his 400m heat in 52.13. In the javelin, Christian O’Connell from Limerick AC took the U23 Bronze medal having been 9th overall with a throw of 49.71m.

Cormac Downes ran a pb of 4:29 in the 1500m at the National championships.



1980 National Track & Field Championships

HELD on the weekend of July 6, Neil Cusack (Limerick AC) won the 10,000 Metres at Belfield, U. C. D in 29 minutes 30.2 seconds.

He had previously won the same title in 1977. 17 year Paul O’Brien took Silver in the 100m just edging fellow Kieran Finn (also from Limerick) with both tied on 11.28 secs. Frank O’Mara pushed Eamon Coughlan finishing a close second in the 1500m in 3:40.36.

Pat Hartigan (Limerick AC) was second in the Shot Put with an effort of 14.59 having previously been second in 1975,77 and third in 1972. Bernie Hartigan took the Bronze medal in the Discus.

Margaret Crosse was third in the Javelin with 38.58 while Ann Nevin (Limerick AC) was fourth in the High Jump clearing 1.66 metres.

Fixtures

THE Cook Ireland Women’s Mini Marathon is taking place as a virtual event over the weekend of September 26 and 27. All participants receive a long sleeve quarter zip top, finishers medal and race bib in the post.