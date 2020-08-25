Huge blow for Munster as RG Snyman sustains ACL knee tear

MUNSTER have confirmed this Tuesday morning that the province’s newest debutant, RG Snyman, sustained an ACL tear in the opening minutes of Saturday night’s Guinness PRO14 encounter against Leinster.

South African World Cup winning lock Snyman will meet with the specialist next to discuss surgery and management.

Dave Kilcoyne and Jean Kleyn have also been ruled out for the immediate future with both players requiring rehabilitation periods for respective ankle and neck ligament injuries.

The squad gathered at the HPC at UL this Tuesday morning to commence preparations for the Round 15 Guinness PRO14 encounter against Connacht, with players and coaches taking part in the next phase of the IRFU’s routine PCR testing.

The game with Connacht goes ahead at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, 3pm