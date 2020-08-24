Big Kick-Off: Limerick District Schoolboy League fixtures
Your complete Limerick District Schoolboy League (LDSL) fixture list
LIMERICK District Schoolboy Soccer League (LDSL) Fixtures for Saturday, August 29
U 8 Red Group
Geraldines Janesboro 9.45am Garryowen
Fairview Rgs Limerick FC 9.45am Fairgreen
Granville Rgs Pike Rvs 9.45am Glenbrook
Aisling/Annaco 2 Aisling/Annaco 1 9.45am Newtown Pk
U 8 Blue Group
Mungret Reg 1 Regional Utd 1 9.45am Mungret
Lisnagry 1 Caherdavin Cel 1 9.45am Scanlon Pk
Bridge Celtic Newport Town 9.45am Bridgetown
Aisling/Annac 4 Aisling/Annaco 3 9.45am Newtown Pk
U 8 Green Group
Aisling/Annac 5 Shelbourne 9.45am Newtown Pk
Aisling/Annac 6 Regional Utd 2 9.45am Newtown Pk
Ballynanty Rvs Mungret Reg 2 9.45am Shelbourne Pk
Corbally Utd Moyross Utd 9.45am Athlunkard
Caherdavin Cel 2 Lisnagry 2 9.45am Greenhills
U-12 Premier League
Mungret/Reg A Regional Utd A 11.15pm Mungret
Lisnagry A Newport Town A 11.15pm Scanlon Pk
Pike Rvs A Caherdavin Cel A 11.15pm Pike Rvs
Aisling/Annac B Aisling/Annac A 11.15pm Newtown Pk
U 12 Div 1 League
Geraldines Carew Park 11.15pm Garryowen
Corbally Utd A Fairview Rgs A 11.15pm Athlunkard
Parkville Moyross Utd 11.15pm Knockalsheen
Shelbourne A Pike Rvs B 11.15pm Shelbourne Pk
U 12 Div 2 League
Bridge Celtic A Granville Rgs 11.15am Bridgetown
Regional Utd B Mungret/Reg B 11.15pm Dooradoyle
Ballynanty Rvs Shelbourne B 11.15pm Shelbourne Pk
Aisling/Annac C Lisnagry B 12.45pm Newtown Pk
U 12 Div 3 League
Caherconlish Bridge Celtic B 11.15am Caherconlish
Caherdavin Cel B Pike Rvs C 11.15am Greenhills
Newport Town B Star Rvs 11.15am Newport
Corbally Utd B Aisling/Annac D 12.45pm Athlunkard
U 12 Div 4 League
Parkville B Regional Utd C 12.45pm Knockalsheen
Fairview Rgs B Summerville Rvs 11.15am Fairgreen
U 14 Premier League
Mungret/Reg A Caherdavin Cel A 11.15am Castlemungret
Corbally Utd A Shelbourne 2.15pm Athlunkard
Regional Utd A Caherconlish 12.45pm Dooradoyle Dooradoyle
Pike Rvs A Aisling/Annac A 12.45pm Pike Grounds
U 14 Div 1 League
Fairview Rgs B Ballynanty Rvs 12.45pm Fairgreen
Regional Utd B Aisling/Anma C 2.30pm Dooradoyle
Pike Rvs B Aisling/Annac B 2.30pm Pike Grounds
U 14 Div 2 League
Mungret/Reg B Fairview Rgs B 12.45pm Castlemungret
Summerville Rvs Bridge Celtic 11.15am Portland Pk
Geraldines Parkville 12.45pm Garryowen
Aisling/Annac D Newport Towm 2.15pm Annacotty
U 16 Premier League
Regional Utd A Newport Town 12.30pm Dooradoyle AWP
Bridge Celtic Pike Rvs 12.45pm Bridgetown
Shelbourne Aisling/Annac A 12.45pm Shelbourne Pk
Mungret/Reg Fairview Rgs A 2,15pm Castlemungret
U 16 Div 1 League
Regional Utd B Ballynanty Rvs 2.15pm Dooradoyle AWP
Aisling/Annac B Corbally Utd 11.15am Killonan
Geraldines Caherdavin Cel 2.15pm Garryowen
Fairview Rgs B Summerville Rvs 2.15pm Fairgreen
Parkville Aisling/Annac C 2.15pm Knockalsheen
Monday, August 31
U 13 Premier League
Corbally Utd A Pike Rvs A 6.30pm Athlunkard
Shelbourne Fairview Rgs A 6.30pm Shelbourne Pk
Regional Utd A Mungret/Reg A 6.30pm Dooradoyle
Aisling/Annac B Aisling/Annac A 6.30pm Annacotty
U 13 Div 1 League
Ballynanty Rvs Coonagh Utd 6.30pm Shelbourne Pk
Caherdavin Celtic Aisling/Annaco C 6.30pm Greenhills
Pike Rvs B Regional Utd B 6.30pm Pike Grounds
Newport Town A Lisnagry A 6.30pm Newport
U 13 Div 2 League
Caherconlish Corbally Utd B 6.30pm Caherconlish
Geraldines Mungret/Reg B 6.30pm Garryowen
Aisling/Annac D Summerville Rvs 6.30pm Killonan
Bridge Celtic Regional Utd C 6.30pm Bridgetown
Newport Town B Mungret/Reg C 6.30pm Newpoer
Fairview Rgs B Lisnagry B 6.30pm Fairgreen
Wednesday, September 2
U 15 Premier League
Corbally Utd A Carew Park 6.30pm Athlunkard
Regional Utd A Aisling/Annco A 6.30pm Dooradoyle
Mungret/Reg A Caherdavin Cel A 6.30pm Castlemungret
Pike Rvs A Fairview Rgs A 6.30pm Pike Grounds
U 15 Div 1 League
Lisnagry Ballynanty Rvs 6.30pm Scanlon Pk
Bridge Celtic Granville Rgs 6.30pm Bridgetown
Caherconlish Summerville Rvs 6.30pm Caherconlish
Newport Town Aisling/Annac B 6.30pm Newport
U 15 Div 2 League
Aisling/Annac C Regional Utd B 6.30pm Annacotty
Caherdavin Cel B Geraldines 6.30pm Greenhills
Shelbourne Fairview Rgs B 6.30pm Shelbourne Pk
Friday, September 4
U 11 Red Group
Caherdavin Cel 1 Newport Town 1 6.30pm Greenhills
Fairview Rgs 1 Aisling/Annac 2 6.30pm Fairgreen
Pike Rvs 1 Aisling/Annac 1 6.30pm Pike Grounds
Regional Utd 1 Mungret/Reg 1 6.30pm Dooradoyle
U 11 Blue Group
Pike Rvs 2 Bridge Celtic 6.30pm Pike Grounds
Mungret/Reg 2 Shelbourne 6.30pm Mungret
Aisling/Annaco 4 Aisling/Annaco 3 6.30pm Newtown Pk
U 11 Green Group
Parkville Lisnagry 6.30pm Knockalsheen
Corbally Utd Newport Town 2 6.30pm Athlunkard
Carew Park Aisling/Annac 5 6.30pm Carew Pk
U 11 Brown Group
Summerville Rvs Mungret/Reg 3 6.30pm Portland Pk
Shelbourne Aisling/Annac 6 6.30pm Shelbourne Pk
Saturday, September 5
All Games at 9.45am
U 9 Red Group
Aisling/Annac 1 Corbally Utd Newtown Pk
Aisling/Annac 2 Pike Rvs Newtown Pk
Caherdavin Cel 1 Regional Utd 1 Greenhills
Fairview Rgs 1 Newport Town 1 Fairgreen
Lisnagry 1 Mungret Reg 1 Scanlon Pk
U 9 Blue Group
Aisling/Annac 3 Limerick F C Newtown Pk
Bridge Celtic Janesboro Bridgetown
Parkville Star Rvs Knockalsheen
Geraldines Shelbourne Garryowen
Granville Rgs Moyross Utd Glenbrook
U 9 Green Group
Lisnagry 2 Mungret/Reg 2 Scanlon Pk
Caherdavin Cel 2 Regional Utd 2 Greenhills
Fairview Rgs 2 Newport Town 2 Fairgreen
Caherconlish Aisling/Annaco 4 Caherconlish
U 12 Premier League
Lisnagry A Pike Rvs A 11.15am Scanlon Pk
Aisling/Annac A Caherdavin Cel A 11.15am Newtown Pk
Newport Town A Regional Utd A 11.15am Newport
Aisling/Annac B Mungret/Reg A 12.45pm Newtown Pk
U 12 Div 1 League
Fairview Rgs A Parkville 11.15am Fairgreen
Moyross Utd Shelbourne A 11.15am Moyross
Carew Park Corbally Utd A 11.15am Carew Pk
Pike Rvs B Geraldines 11.15am Pike Grounds
U 12 Div 2 League
Regional Utd B Ballynanty Rvs 11.15am Dooradoyle
Lisnagry B Shelbourne B 12.45am Scanlon Pk
Mungret/Reg B Granville Rgs 11.15am Mungret
Aisling/Annac C Bridge Celtic A 2.15pm Newtown Pk
U 12 Div 3 League
Bridge Celtic B Corbally Utd B 11.15am Bridgetown
Newport Town B Aisling/Annac D 12.45pm Newtown
Caherconlish Caherdavin Cel B 11.15am Caherconlish
U 12 Div 4 League
Summerville Rvs Regional Utd C 11.15am Portland Pk
Fairview Rgs B Aisling/Annac E 12.45pm Fairgreen
U 14 Premier League
Corbally Utd A Regional Utd A 11.15am Athlunkard
Aisling/Annac A Caherconlish 2.30pm Annacotty AWP
Shelbourne Caherdavin Cel A 11,15am Shelbourne Pk
Pike Rvs A Mungret/Reg A 12.45pm Pike Grounds
U 14 Div 1 League
Aisling/Anma C Ballynanty Rvs 11.15am Annacotty
Regional Utd B Aisling/Annac B 12.45pm Dooradoyle
Granville Rgs Fairview Rgs B 11.15am Glenbrook
U 14 Div 2 League
Pike Rvs C Bridge Celtic 2.15pm Pike Grounds
Mungret/Reg B Parkville 11.15am Castlemungret
Summerville Rvs Newport Towm 12.45pm Portland Pk
Geraldines Aisling/Annac D 11.15am Garryowen
U 16 Premier League
Mungret/Reg Bridge Celtic 12.45pm Castlemungret
Fairview Rgs A Newport Town 2.15pm Fairgreen
Aisling/Annac A Regional Utd A 11.15am Killonan
Shelbourne Pike Rvs 12.45pm Shelbourne Pk
U 16 Div 1 League
Summerville Rvs Aisling/Annac B 2.15pm Portland Pk
Caherdavin Cel Regional Utd B 11.15am Greenhills
Ballynanty Rvs Corbally Utd 11.15am Shelbourne Pk
Aisling/Annac C Geraldines 1pm Killonan
Parkville Fairview Rgs B 11.15am Knockalsheen
Monday, September 7
All Games 6.30pm
U 13 Premier League
Shelbourne Regional Utd A Shelbourne Pk
Aisling/Annac A Mungret/Reg A Annacotty
Fairview Rgs A Pike Rvs A Fairgreen
Aisling/Annac B Corbally Utd A Kilonan
U 13 Div 1 League
Caherdavin Celtic Pike Rvs B Greenhills
Lisnagry A Regional Utd B Scanlon Pk
Aisling/Annaco C Coonagh Utd U.L Universary
Newport Town A Ballynanty Rvs Newport
U 13 Div 2 League
Mungret/Reg C Lisnagry B Mungret
Caherconlish Geraldines Caherconlish
Regional Utd C Summerville Rvs Dooradoyle
Newport Town B Fairview Rgs B Newport
Corbally Utd B Mungret/Reg B Athlunkard
Bridge Celtic Aisling/Annac D Bridgetown
Wednesday, September 9
All Games 6.30pm
U 15 Premier League
Pike Rvs A Regional Utd A Pike Grounds
Fairview Rgs A Carew Park Fairgreen
Mungret/Reg A Corbally Utd A Castlemungret
Aisling/Annco A Caherdavin Cel A Annacotty
U 15 Div 1 League
Regional Utd B Caherconlish Dooradoyle
Aisling/Annac B Summerville Rvs Killonan
Granville Rgs Ballynanty Rvs Glenbrook
Newport Town Lisnagry Newport
U 15 Div 2 League
Geraldines Shelbourne Garryowen
Corbally Utd B Fairview Rgs B Athlunkard
Caherdavin Cel B Aisling/Annac C Greenhills
Friday, September 11
U 10 Red Group
Mungret/Reg 1 Mungret/Reg 2 Mungret
Aisling/Annac 1 Regional Utd 1 Newtown Pk
Pike Rvs Caherconlish 1 Pike Grounds
Aisling/Annac 2 Caherdavin Cel 1 Newtown Pk
U 10 Blue Group
Star Rvs Corbally Utd Lee Estate
Shelbourne Aisling/Annac 3 Shelbourne Pk
Regional Utd 2 Fairview Rgs Dooradoyle
U 10 Green Group
Newport Town Aisling/Annac 5 Newport
Granville Rgs Rergional Utd 3 Glenbrook
Bridge Celtic Parkville Bridgetown
Geraldines Summerville Rvs Garryowen
Caherdavin Cel 2 Aisling/Annac 6 Greenhills
Caherconlish 2 Mungret/Reg 4 Caherconlish
Saturday, September 12
All Games KO at 9.45am
U 8 Red Group
Pike Rvs Geraldines Pike Grounds
Janesboro Aisling/Annaco 1 Pearse Stadium
Aisling/Annaco 2 Fairview Rgs Newtown Pk
Limerick FC Granville Rgs Hogan Pk
U 8 Blue Group
Lisnagry 1 Bridge Celtic Scanlon Pk
Aisling/Annaco 3 Newport Town Newtown Pk
Caherdavin Cel 1 Regional Utd 1 Greenhills
Aisling/Annac 4 Mungret Reg 1 Newtown Pk
U 8 Green Group
Moyross Utd Aisling/Annac 6 Moyross
Mungret Reg 2 Aisling/Annac 5 Mungret
Shelbourne Regional Utd 2 Shelbourne Pk
Lisnagry 2 Ballynanty Rvs Scanlon Pk
Caherdavin Cel 2 Corbally Utd Greenhills
U 12 Premier League
Caherdavin Cel A Newport Town A 11.15am Greenhills
Regional Utd A Aisling/Annac B 11.15am Dooradoyle
Pike Rvs A Aisling/Annac A 11.15am Pike Grounds
Mungret/Reg A Lisnagry A 11.15am Mungret
U 12 Div 1 League
Fairview Rgs A Pike Rvs B 11.15am Fairgreen
Moyross Utd Corbally Utd A 11.15am Moyross
Shelbourne A Geraldines 11.15am Shelbourne Pk
Parkville Carew Park 11.15am Knockalsheen
U 12 Div 2 League
Shelbourne B Mungret/Reg B 12.45pm Shelbourne Pk
Granville Rgs Aisling/Annac C 11.15am Glenbrook
Ballynanty Rvs Lisnagry B 11.15am Shelbourne Pk
Bridge Celtic A Regional Utd B 11.15am Bridgetown
U 12 Div 3 League
Caherdavin Cel B Newport Town B 12.45pm Greenhills
Aisling/Annac D Star Rvs 11.15am Newtown Pk
Pike Rvs C Bridge Celtic B 12.45pm Pike Grounds
Corbally Utd B Caherconlish 11.15am Athlunkard
U 12 Div 4 League
Aisling/Annac E Parkville B 12.45pm Newtown Pk
Regional Utd C Fairview Rgs B 12.45pm Dooradoyle
U 14 Premier League
Caherconlish Shelbourne 11.15am Caherconlish
Caherdavin Cel A Pike Rvs A 2,15pm Greenhills
Regional Utd A Aisling/Annac A 2.15pm Dooradoyle
Mungret/Reg A Corbally Utd A 11,15am Castlemungret
U 14 Div 1 League
Fairview Rgs B Regional Utd B 12.45pm Fairgreen
Aisling/Annac B Aisling/Anma C 11.15am Annacotty
Granville Rgs Pike Rvs B 12.45pm Glenbrook
U 14 Div 2 League
Newport Towm Geraldines 11.15am Newtown
Parkville Summerville Rvs 12.45pm Knockalsheen
Bridge Celtic Mungret/Reg B 12.45pm Bridgetown
Fairview Rgs B Pike Rvs C 2.15pm Fairgreen
U 16 Premier League
Regional Utd A Mungret/Reg 12.30pm Dooradoyle AWP
Bridge Celtic Aisling/Annac A 2,15pm Bridgetown
Pike Rvs Fairview Rgs A 2.15pm Pike Grounds
Newport Town Shelbourne 12.45pm Newport
U 16 Div 1 League
Geraldines Summerville Rvs 11.15am Garryowen
Aisling/Annac B Caherdavin Cel 2.30pm Annacotty AWP
Corbally Utd Regional Utd B 12.45pm Athlunkard
Parkville Ballynanty Rvs 2.15pm Knockalsheen
Aisling/Annac C Fairview Rgs B 11.15am Killonan
