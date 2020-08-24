Big Kick-Off: Limerick District Schoolboy League fixtures

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

All this weekend's Limerick schoolboy soccer fixtures

LIMERICK District Schoolboy Soccer League (LDSL) Fixtures for Saturday, August  29

U 8 Red Group

Geraldines Janesboro 9.45am Garryowen

Fairview Rgs Limerick FC 9.45am Fairgreen

Granville Rgs Pike Rvs 9.45am Glenbrook

Aisling/Annaco 2 Aisling/Annaco 1 9.45am Newtown Pk

U 8 Blue Group

Mungret Reg 1 Regional Utd 1 9.45am Mungret

Lisnagry 1 Caherdavin Cel 1 9.45am Scanlon Pk

Bridge Celtic Newport Town 9.45am Bridgetown

Aisling/Annac 4 Aisling/Annaco 3 9.45am Newtown Pk

 

U 8 Green Group

Aisling/Annac 5 Shelbourne 9.45am Newtown Pk

Aisling/Annac 6 Regional Utd 2 9.45am Newtown Pk

Ballynanty Rvs Mungret Reg 2 9.45am Shelbourne Pk

Corbally Utd Moyross Utd 9.45am Athlunkard

Caherdavin Cel 2 Lisnagry 2 9.45am Greenhills

 

U-12 Premier League

Mungret/Reg A Regional Utd A 11.15pm Mungret

Lisnagry A Newport Town A 11.15pm Scanlon Pk

Pike Rvs A Caherdavin Cel A 11.15pm Pike Rvs

Aisling/Annac B Aisling/Annac A 11.15pm Newtown Pk

 

U 12 Div 1 League

Geraldines Carew Park 11.15pm Garryowen

Corbally Utd A Fairview Rgs A 11.15pm Athlunkard

Parkville Moyross Utd 11.15pm Knockalsheen

Shelbourne A Pike Rvs B 11.15pm Shelbourne Pk

 

U 12 Div 2 League

Bridge Celtic A Granville Rgs 11.15am Bridgetown

Regional Utd B Mungret/Reg B 11.15pm Dooradoyle

Ballynanty Rvs Shelbourne B 11.15pm Shelbourne Pk

Aisling/Annac C Lisnagry B 12.45pm Newtown Pk

 

U 12 Div 3 League

Caherconlish Bridge Celtic B 11.15am Caherconlish

Caherdavin Cel B Pike Rvs C 11.15am Greenhills

Newport Town B Star Rvs 11.15am Newport

Corbally Utd B Aisling/Annac D 12.45pm Athlunkard

 

U 12 Div 4 League

Parkville B Regional Utd C 12.45pm Knockalsheen

Fairview Rgs B Summerville Rvs 11.15am Fairgreen

 

U 14 Premier League

Mungret/Reg A Caherdavin Cel A 11.15am Castlemungret

Corbally Utd A Shelbourne 2.15pm Athlunkard

Regional Utd A Caherconlish 12.45pm Dooradoyle Dooradoyle

Pike Rvs A Aisling/Annac A 12.45pm Pike Grounds

 

U 14 Div 1 League

Fairview Rgs B Ballynanty Rvs 12.45pm Fairgreen

Regional Utd B Aisling/Anma C 2.30pm Dooradoyle

Pike Rvs B Aisling/Annac B 2.30pm Pike Grounds

 

U 14 Div 2 League

Mungret/Reg B Fairview Rgs B 12.45pm Castlemungret

Summerville Rvs Bridge Celtic 11.15am Portland Pk

Geraldines Parkville 12.45pm Garryowen

Aisling/Annac D Newport Towm 2.15pm Annacotty

 

U 16 Premier League

Regional Utd A Newport Town 12.30pm Dooradoyle AWP

Bridge Celtic Pike Rvs 12.45pm Bridgetown

Shelbourne Aisling/Annac A 12.45pm Shelbourne Pk

Mungret/Reg Fairview Rgs A 2,15pm Castlemungret

 

U 16 Div 1 League

Regional Utd B Ballynanty Rvs 2.15pm Dooradoyle AWP

Aisling/Annac B Corbally Utd 11.15am Killonan

Geraldines Caherdavin Cel 2.15pm Garryowen

Fairview Rgs B Summerville Rvs 2.15pm Fairgreen

Parkville Aisling/Annac C 2.15pm Knockalsheen

 

Monday, August 31

U 13 Premier League

Corbally Utd A Pike Rvs A 6.30pm Athlunkard

Shelbourne Fairview Rgs A 6.30pm Shelbourne Pk

Regional Utd A Mungret/Reg A 6.30pm Dooradoyle

Aisling/Annac B Aisling/Annac A 6.30pm Annacotty

 

U 13 Div 1 League

Ballynanty Rvs Coonagh Utd 6.30pm Shelbourne Pk

Caherdavin Celtic Aisling/Annaco C 6.30pm Greenhills

Pike Rvs B Regional Utd B 6.30pm Pike Grounds

Newport Town A Lisnagry A 6.30pm Newport

 

U 13 Div 2 League

Caherconlish Corbally Utd B 6.30pm Caherconlish

Geraldines Mungret/Reg B 6.30pm Garryowen

Aisling/Annac D Summerville Rvs 6.30pm Killonan

Bridge Celtic Regional Utd C 6.30pm Bridgetown

Newport Town B Mungret/Reg C 6.30pm Newpoer

Fairview Rgs B Lisnagry B 6.30pm Fairgreen

 

Wednesday, September 2

U 15 Premier League

Corbally Utd A Carew Park 6.30pm Athlunkard

Regional Utd A Aisling/Annco A 6.30pm Dooradoyle

Mungret/Reg A Caherdavin Cel A 6.30pm Castlemungret

Pike Rvs A Fairview Rgs A 6.30pm Pike Grounds

 

U 15 Div 1 League

Lisnagry Ballynanty Rvs 6.30pm Scanlon Pk

Bridge Celtic Granville Rgs 6.30pm Bridgetown

Caherconlish Summerville Rvs 6.30pm Caherconlish

Newport Town Aisling/Annac B 6.30pm Newport

 

U 15 Div 2 League

Aisling/Annac C Regional Utd B 6.30pm Annacotty

Caherdavin Cel B Geraldines 6.30pm Greenhills

Shelbourne Fairview Rgs B 6.30pm Shelbourne Pk

Friday, September 4

U 11 Red Group

Caherdavin Cel 1 Newport Town 1 6.30pm Greenhills

Fairview Rgs 1 Aisling/Annac 2 6.30pm Fairgreen

Pike Rvs 1 Aisling/Annac 1 6.30pm Pike Grounds

Regional Utd 1 Mungret/Reg 1 6.30pm Dooradoyle

 

U 11 Blue Group

Pike Rvs 2 Bridge Celtic 6.30pm Pike Grounds

Mungret/Reg 2 Shelbourne 6.30pm Mungret

Aisling/Annaco 4 Aisling/Annaco 3 6.30pm Newtown Pk

 

U 11 Green Group

Parkville Lisnagry 6.30pm Knockalsheen

Corbally Utd Newport Town 2 6.30pm Athlunkard

Carew Park Aisling/Annac 5 6.30pm Carew Pk

 

U 11 Brown Group

Summerville Rvs Mungret/Reg 3 6.30pm Portland Pk

Shelbourne Aisling/Annac 6 6.30pm Shelbourne Pk

 

Saturday, September 5

All Games at 9.45am

U 9 Red Group

Aisling/Annac 1 Corbally Utd Newtown Pk

Aisling/Annac 2 Pike Rvs Newtown Pk

Caherdavin Cel 1 Regional Utd 1 Greenhills

Fairview Rgs 1 Newport Town 1 Fairgreen

Lisnagry 1 Mungret Reg 1 Scanlon Pk

 

U 9 Blue Group

Aisling/Annac 3 Limerick F C Newtown Pk

Bridge Celtic Janesboro Bridgetown

Parkville Star Rvs Knockalsheen

Geraldines Shelbourne Garryowen

Granville Rgs Moyross Utd Glenbrook

 

U 9 Green Group

Lisnagry 2 Mungret/Reg 2 Scanlon Pk

Caherdavin Cel 2 Regional Utd 2 Greenhills

Fairview Rgs 2 Newport Town 2 Fairgreen

Caherconlish Aisling/Annaco 4 Caherconlish

 

U 12 Premier League

Lisnagry A Pike Rvs A 11.15am Scanlon Pk

Aisling/Annac A Caherdavin Cel A 11.15am Newtown Pk

Newport Town A Regional Utd A 11.15am Newport

Aisling/Annac B Mungret/Reg A 12.45pm Newtown Pk

 

U 12 Div 1 League

Fairview Rgs A Parkville 11.15am Fairgreen

Moyross Utd Shelbourne A 11.15am Moyross

Carew Park Corbally Utd A 11.15am Carew Pk

Pike Rvs B Geraldines 11.15am Pike Grounds

 

U 12 Div 2 League

Regional Utd B Ballynanty Rvs 11.15am Dooradoyle

Lisnagry B Shelbourne B 12.45am Scanlon Pk

Mungret/Reg B Granville Rgs 11.15am Mungret

Aisling/Annac C Bridge Celtic A 2.15pm Newtown Pk

 

U 12 Div 3 League

Bridge Celtic B Corbally Utd B 11.15am Bridgetown

Newport Town B Aisling/Annac D 12.45pm Newtown

Caherconlish Caherdavin Cel B 11.15am Caherconlish

 

U 12 Div 4 League

Summerville Rvs Regional Utd C 11.15am Portland Pk

Fairview Rgs B Aisling/Annac E 12.45pm Fairgreen

 

U 14 Premier League

Corbally Utd A Regional Utd A 11.15am Athlunkard

Aisling/Annac A Caherconlish 2.30pm Annacotty AWP

Shelbourne Caherdavin Cel A 11,15am Shelbourne Pk

Pike Rvs A Mungret/Reg A 12.45pm Pike Grounds

 

U 14 Div 1 League

Aisling/Anma C Ballynanty Rvs 11.15am Annacotty

Regional Utd B Aisling/Annac B 12.45pm Dooradoyle

Granville Rgs Fairview Rgs B 11.15am Glenbrook

 

U 14 Div 2 League

Pike Rvs C Bridge Celtic 2.15pm Pike Grounds

Mungret/Reg B Parkville 11.15am Castlemungret

Summerville Rvs Newport Towm 12.45pm Portland Pk

Geraldines Aisling/Annac D 11.15am Garryowen

 

U 16 Premier League

Mungret/Reg Bridge Celtic 12.45pm Castlemungret

Fairview Rgs A Newport Town 2.15pm Fairgreen

Aisling/Annac A Regional Utd A 11.15am Killonan

Shelbourne Pike Rvs 12.45pm Shelbourne Pk

 

U 16 Div 1 League

Summerville Rvs Aisling/Annac B 2.15pm Portland Pk

Caherdavin Cel Regional Utd B 11.15am Greenhills

Ballynanty Rvs Corbally Utd 11.15am Shelbourne Pk

Aisling/Annac C Geraldines 1pm Killonan

Parkville Fairview Rgs B 11.15am Knockalsheen

Monday, September 7

All Games 6.30pm

U 13 Premier League

Shelbourne Regional Utd A Shelbourne Pk

Aisling/Annac A Mungret/Reg A Annacotty

Fairview Rgs A Pike Rvs A Fairgreen

Aisling/Annac B Corbally Utd A Kilonan

 

U 13 Div 1 League

Caherdavin Celtic Pike Rvs B Greenhills

Lisnagry A Regional Utd B Scanlon Pk

Aisling/Annaco C Coonagh Utd U.L Universary

Newport Town A Ballynanty Rvs Newport

 

U 13 Div 2 League

Mungret/Reg C Lisnagry B Mungret

Caherconlish Geraldines Caherconlish

Regional Utd C Summerville Rvs Dooradoyle

Newport Town B Fairview Rgs B Newport

Corbally Utd B Mungret/Reg B Athlunkard

Bridge Celtic Aisling/Annac D Bridgetown

Wednesday, September 9

All Games 6.30pm

U 15 Premier League

Pike Rvs A Regional Utd A Pike Grounds

Fairview Rgs A Carew Park Fairgreen

Mungret/Reg A Corbally Utd A Castlemungret

Aisling/Annco A Caherdavin Cel A Annacotty

 

U 15 Div 1 League

Regional Utd B Caherconlish Dooradoyle

Aisling/Annac B Summerville Rvs Killonan

Granville Rgs Ballynanty Rvs Glenbrook

Newport Town Lisnagry Newport

 

U 15 Div 2 League

Geraldines Shelbourne Garryowen

Corbally Utd B Fairview Rgs B Athlunkard

Caherdavin Cel B Aisling/Annac C Greenhills

 

Friday, September 11

U 10 Red Group

Mungret/Reg 1 Mungret/Reg 2 Mungret

Aisling/Annac 1 Regional Utd 1 Newtown Pk

Pike Rvs Caherconlish 1 Pike Grounds

Aisling/Annac 2 Caherdavin Cel 1 Newtown Pk

 

U 10 Blue Group

Star Rvs Corbally Utd Lee Estate

Shelbourne Aisling/Annac 3 Shelbourne Pk

Regional Utd 2 Fairview Rgs Dooradoyle

 

U 10 Green Group

Newport Town Aisling/Annac 5 Newport

Granville Rgs Rergional Utd 3 Glenbrook

Bridge Celtic Parkville Bridgetown

Geraldines Summerville Rvs Garryowen

Caherdavin Cel 2 Aisling/Annac 6 Greenhills

Caherconlish 2 Mungret/Reg 4 Caherconlish

 

Saturday, September 12

All Games KO at 9.45am

U 8 Red Group

Pike Rvs Geraldines Pike Grounds

Janesboro Aisling/Annaco 1 Pearse Stadium

Aisling/Annaco 2 Fairview Rgs Newtown Pk

Limerick FC Granville Rgs Hogan Pk

 

U 8 Blue Group

Lisnagry 1 Bridge Celtic Scanlon Pk

Aisling/Annaco 3 Newport Town Newtown Pk

Caherdavin Cel 1 Regional Utd 1 Greenhills

Aisling/Annac 4 Mungret Reg 1 Newtown Pk

 

U 8 Green Group

Moyross Utd Aisling/Annac 6 Moyross

Mungret Reg 2 Aisling/Annac 5 Mungret

Shelbourne Regional Utd 2 Shelbourne Pk

Lisnagry 2 Ballynanty Rvs Scanlon Pk

Caherdavin Cel 2 Corbally Utd Greenhills

 

U 12 Premier League

Caherdavin Cel A Newport Town A 11.15am Greenhills

Regional Utd A Aisling/Annac B 11.15am Dooradoyle

Pike Rvs A Aisling/Annac A 11.15am Pike Grounds

Mungret/Reg A Lisnagry A 11.15am Mungret

 

U 12 Div 1 League

Fairview Rgs A Pike Rvs B 11.15am Fairgreen

Moyross Utd Corbally Utd A 11.15am Moyross

Shelbourne A Geraldines 11.15am Shelbourne Pk

Parkville Carew Park 11.15am Knockalsheen

 

U 12 Div 2 League

Shelbourne B Mungret/Reg B 12.45pm Shelbourne Pk

Granville Rgs Aisling/Annac C 11.15am Glenbrook

Ballynanty Rvs Lisnagry B 11.15am Shelbourne Pk

Bridge Celtic A Regional Utd B 11.15am Bridgetown

 

U 12 Div 3 League

Caherdavin Cel B Newport Town B 12.45pm Greenhills

Aisling/Annac D Star Rvs 11.15am Newtown Pk

Pike Rvs C Bridge Celtic B 12.45pm Pike Grounds

Corbally Utd B Caherconlish 11.15am Athlunkard

 

U 12 Div 4 League

Aisling/Annac E Parkville B 12.45pm Newtown Pk

Regional Utd C Fairview Rgs B 12.45pm Dooradoyle

 

U 14 Premier League

Caherconlish Shelbourne 11.15am Caherconlish

Caherdavin Cel A Pike Rvs A 2,15pm Greenhills

Regional Utd A Aisling/Annac A 2.15pm Dooradoyle

Mungret/Reg A Corbally Utd A 11,15am Castlemungret

 

U 14 Div 1 League

Fairview Rgs B Regional Utd B 12.45pm Fairgreen

Aisling/Annac B Aisling/Anma C 11.15am Annacotty

Granville Rgs Pike Rvs B 12.45pm Glenbrook

 

U 14 Div 2 League

Newport Towm Geraldines 11.15am Newtown

Parkville Summerville Rvs 12.45pm Knockalsheen

Bridge Celtic Mungret/Reg B 12.45pm Bridgetown

Fairview Rgs B Pike Rvs C 2.15pm Fairgreen

 

U 16 Premier League

Regional Utd A Mungret/Reg 12.30pm Dooradoyle AWP

Bridge Celtic Aisling/Annac A 2,15pm Bridgetown

Pike Rvs Fairview Rgs A 2.15pm Pike Grounds

Newport Town Shelbourne 12.45pm Newport

 

U 16 Div 1 League

Geraldines Summerville Rvs 11.15am Garryowen

Aisling/Annac B Caherdavin Cel 2.30pm Annacotty AWP

Corbally Utd Regional Utd B 12.45pm Athlunkard

Parkville Ballynanty Rvs 2.15pm Knockalsheen

Aisling/Annac C Fairview Rgs B 11.15am Killonan