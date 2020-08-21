WATCH: Limerick Premier League round-up as Ballynanty and Pike record wins

ROUND-UP of Thursday evening's action in the LDMC's Premier League where there were wins for Ballynanty Rovers, Pike Rovers and Nenagh AFC.

Premier League

Ballynanty Rovers 7 Coonagh Utd 1

Ballynanty Rvs kicked off their 2020/21 campaign with a clinical display to brush aside Coonagh at LIT.

The scoreline does scant justice to Coonagh who caused Balla plenty of problems and with a little luck could have added to their tally.

The Hoops lost a couple of players in the off season but with a little patience could develop a tidy side capable of holding their own against most in the League.

Balla began slowly and found themselves a goal in arrears when the lively Brion Moriarty fired Coonagh in front.

The home side found their feet and Derek Daly levelled the tie.

Captain, Conor Ellis scored from the spot before adding a second with a fine shot.

Ellis was denied his hat trick when he had a penalty saved by Jose Zaquieu but he was not to be denied and when Balla were awarded a third spot kick he converted to make it 5-1. Adrian Power scored the fourth while further goals from Alex Purcell and Ger Barry completed the scoring.

WATCH: Sweet finish by former Limerick FC striker Conor Ellis as he bagged hat-trick for @BallynantyRvrs in their 7-1 win over Cononagh Utd on the opening night of local Ptemier League #LLSport @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/K1C4WmjGwB — Colm Kinsella (@ckSportLeader) August 21, 2020

Ballynanty Rovers: Adam O'Doherty; Michael Guerin; Rian Brady; Jake Dillon; Adam Costello; Derek Daly; Jason Hughes; Thomas Byrnes; Adrian Power; Aaron Nunan*; Conor Ellis. Subs: David Donnan; Ger Barry; Alex Purcell; Liam Brock; Jamie Kelly

Coonagh Utd: Jose Zaquieu; Mark Gallagher; Martin Deady; Joey Sheehan; Frank Harnett; Niall Earls; Andrew Leydon; Darren Martin; Brion Moriarty; Ian Considine; Gordon McKevitt. Subs:Luke Doherty; Steve Martin; William Brick; Mark Moylan; Barry Harnett.

WATCH: Adrian Power grabs @BallynantyRvrs fourth goal in their opening night LDMC Premier League victory over Coonagh #LLSport @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/thXODBh3xy — Colm Kinsella (@ckSportLeader) August 21, 2020

Pike Rovers 4 Prospect Priory 0

Pike Rvs looked impressive in their opener at home to Prospect Priory. Former Hoops favourite Wayne Colbert brought his side to Crossagalla and they showed some of his steeliness as they kept the home side at bay.

However Evan Patterson broke the deadlock and Paddy O’Malley added a second before the break.

After the restart Patterson added his second and Shane Walsh completed the scoring.

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Danny O'Neill; Wayne O'Donovan; Eddie O'Donovan; Robbie Williams; Colin Daly; Conor Kavanagh; Shane Walsh; Paddy O'Malley; Evan Patterson; Steve McGann. Subs:Eoin Hanrahan; Oisin Kelly; Adam Lipper; Tony Mambouama

Prospect Priory: Darren Glasheen; Ian Maher; Josh O'Rahilly; Wayne Colbert; Jason Cross; Jack Cross; James Cleary; Eddie Brazier; Kevin Barry; Chris Hogan; John Boyle. Subs: Trevor Hogan; Philip Naughton; Glen Kelly; Danny Colbert; Adrian Healy

Kilmallock 0 Nenagh AFC 4

A new look Nenagh XI had an impressive start to the season with a 4-0 win away at Kilmallock.

New manager Cillian Fitzpatrick brought back a few former players and they helped the side to three points. Jamie Bergin, Dan Butler and a double from Nathan Kelly sealed the win.

Kilmallock: Sean Hamm; Colm O'Neill; John Heffernan; Mark Heffernan; Jason Heffernan; Jack McGuire; Paul Moloney; Paudie Sheedy; Paul Doona; Eoin Burchill; Shane Enright. Subs: Barry Sheedy; Mark Burchill

Nenagh AFC: Joe Keys; Saeed Ryan; Colm Hayden; Mark McKenna; Jack Saunders; Steve Daly; Nathan Kelly; Bryan McGee; Alan Sheehan; Diarmuid Fitzpatrick; Dan Butler. Subs: Jamie Bergin; Matt Spain; Jordan O'Gorman.