Limerick athletes show quality at UL Track Challenge

HOT and humid conditions greeted the return of competition to Shannonside with this Track based fixture. Athletes travelled from many parts of Ireland in preparation for the National Championships and Cross Country season.

Well done to all organisers, volunteers and athletes who helped to make the evening a tremendous success.

The first winner of the evening was Dooneen’s Sarah Hosey who took the women’s 800m in 2:13.58.

Clubmate Sarah Butler was 2nd in 2:22.9 with Maria Campbell a whisker behind in 2:23.

Emerald's Rory Prenderville was first in a tight men’s event in 1:57.9. He was followed just behind in second by Dooneen’s Kelvin O’Carroll (1:58.28) with Togher’s David Kelly third in 1:59.53.

Next was the 3000m where Dooneen’s Jessica Coyne showed her undoubted talent to win the women’s race in 10:02.25.

Niamh Ni Mór from Leevale was second in 10:14.10 with Lauren Dermody (Kilkenny City AC) third in 10:34.36.

Mark Hanrahan of Ennis Track was the winner of a 21 strong men’s event in 8.45.0.

Clubmate Dean Casey was next in 8:49.53 with Killian Mooney of Dundrum South Dublin completing the podium in 8:56.24.

First Limerick athlete was Dooneen’s Kevin O’Grady who was 8th in 9:22.01.

Emerald’s Sarah Lavin took the W200m race 1 in 23:65 with Nianh Foley (St. Marys) second in 24.0. Victoria Amiadamen (Dooneen) was third in 25.73.

Molly Looney (Emerald) was the winner of the second race in 26.67 with Debbie Lawal (Dooneen) close behind in second (27.09). Opeyemi Adeyemo (also Dooneen) was third in 28.0.

Evan Crotty, of Emerald, won the M200m race 1 in 21.7 with Diro Lawal of Dooneen a close 2nd in 22 seconds and Emerald’s Sean McCarthy third in 22.62.

Emerald also took race 2 as Jamie Mitchell was first in 21.9 with Eoin Kenny of Waterford AC second in 22.35 and Tomiwa Adeyemo (Emerald) third in 23.13.

Over 400m the Dooneen duo of Sarah Butler (1:04.63) and Eileen Reeves (1:37.54) were first and second respectively.

Tom McCarthy (Emerald) was first in the men’s race 1 in 58.5. He was followed in second by A. Gladys (58.94) with Luke Tuohy (Dooneen) third in 1:02.66. Tomiwa Adeyemo (Emerald) just edged Diro Lawal (Dooneen) in race 2 54.30 to 54.37.

IN CLUB TIME TRIAL

Elsewhere, West Limerick A.C also held an ‘In club’ time trial on the grounds of An Ríocht AC last Saturday and there was a large turnout.

30 YEARS AGO

FRANK Hanley (Limerick AC and Arkansas University) won the Gleeson Sports 8K in aid of Milford Hospice in 24:10.

Richie Clifford (Limerick AC) was second in 25:03 with Mark Robinson (also Limerick AC) third in 25:58.

Irish International Race Walker Miriam Doran (Limerick AC) was the women’s winner with Siobhan McCormack (also Limerick AC) second and Maura Buckley (Templeglantine) third.

60 YEARS AGO

Future Olympian Jim Cregan (Kilmallock AC) home from London won the Irish 2 Mile Championships in the Ballyhooley Open Sports Sunday 14th August for his tenth Irish title.