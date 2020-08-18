Poc Fada final invite to Cooley Mountains for Limerick All-Ireland SHC winner

THERE are two Limerick invites to take part in the 2020 national Poc Fada final on the Cooley Mountains in Co Louth next month.

Palllasgreen's Colin Ryan and all-conquering handball star Martina McMahon.

With no qualifiers this year, the Limerick pair are among 12 invited to take part in the Martin Donnelly sponsored event in September.

Last year, the 2018 All-Ireland SHC winner Colin Ryan finished in fourth place in the All-Ireland Poc Fada finals - just four shots behind the winner Cillian Kiely from Offaly's Kilcormac Killoughey club.

Ryan qualified for the 2019 finals as runner-up in the Munster Poc Fada final.

Broadford Handball Club star Martina McMahon is one of 12 camogie invites. The Croagh-Kilfinny native is a former county camogie player and indeed a former Munster Camogie Poc Fada champion back in 2013.

At this Tuesday's launch National Poc Fada Committee Chairman Tom Ryan confirmed details of the 2020 finals.

“We have 12 players, we normally have two from each province which is eight, the winner from the previous year, a representative from Louth, that makes 10; Martin Donnelly then has two invites too,” Ryan explained.

“What we did this year was invite the people who won their provincial championships last year. All of the people who represented their provinces last year we invited them back this year," he said of the list which includes the former Limerick All-Ireland senior and U21 winner and handball star.

HURLING: Colin Ryan (Limerick), Brendan Cummins (Tipperary), Cathal Kiely (Offaly), Darren Geoghegan (Louth), Ronan Taafe (Clare), Tadhg Haran (Galway), Gareth Johnson (Down), Paddy McKillian (Tyrone), Sean Nugent (Galway), Callum Quirke (Wexford), Cillian Kiely (Offaly).

CAMOGIE: Martina McMahon (Limerick), Aideen Lyons (Galway), Louise Dougan (Derry), Abbye Donnelly (Meath), Molly Lynch (Cork), Lyndsey Condell (Carlow), Sarah Healy (Galway), Aoife Murray (Cork), Susan Earner (Galway), Catriona Daly (Galway).