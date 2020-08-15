Limerick-based boxer Paddy Donovan extends winning run in pro ranks

HIGHLY-REGARDED Limerick-based boxer Paddy Donovan added to his growing reputation on Saturday night when scoring a first round stoppage against England's Des Newton at York Hall, Bethnal Green.

Twenty one-year-old Donovan, who is managed by Limerick's former world champion Andy Lee, turned in an excellent display to stop his 32-year-old English opponent just 90 seconds into the opening round of their bout in London.

Welterweight Donovan was first up on an impressive Top Rank/Queensbury card which also includes names like Michael Conlan and Carl Frampton.

This clinical success, on his first appearance in the ring in 2020, was Donovan's fourth win as a professional.

Ennis native Donovan boxed in his amateur days out of Limerick's Our Lady of Lourdes St Saviours boxing club and now is coached and .

Donovan, who has now recorded three KOs as a professional, is a 13-time Irish national amateur champion.