Limerick IHC: Three teams carry 100% records into hurling quarter finals

THE knockout stages of the Nick Grene Limerick IHC were confirmed after last weekend's third round of group games.

While eight teams remain in the chase for silverware and promotion up to the 2021 Premier IHC, four teams are in relegation trouble with one to drop down to the junior grade.

Just three sides hold a 100% record - Newcastle West, Feohanagh and Na Piarsaigh.

The quarter final line-up is Na Piarsaigh v Hospital-Herbertstown, Croom v Kilmallock, Newcastle West v Pallasgreen, Feohanagh v Knockaderry.

In the relegation semi finals, it's Effin v Granagh-Ballingarry and St Patricks v Tournafulla.

ROUND THREE GAMES

Hospital-Herbertstown 1-14 Granagh-Ballingarry 1-11

This tie looked destined for a draw until a late winning penalty from Hospital-Herbertstown full back and captain Aaron Murphy.

A David Condron goal had Granagh-Ballingarry 1-6 to 0-7 ahead at half time.

With Denis O'Connor, Eoin Chawke and Cagney among the points, the game was level 1-11 to 0-14 inside the final minutes in Kilfinane.

Newcastle West 3-13 St Patricks 2-11

Last year's finalists Newcastle West set the foundation for victory with a 1-6 to 0-5 half time lead - Mark Kelly with their goal.

The west Limerick men were 3-12 to 1-10 ahead in Croagh before a late Gearoid Hegarty goal for the city side.

Feohanagh 4-11 Pallasgreen 2-9

A blast of 2-4 without reply in the opening quarter set Feohanagh on their way to victory in Clarina.

By half time the lead was 3-5 to 1-4. Feohanagh ran out eight points winner but both were already assured of progress.

Na Piarsaigh 0-20 Effin 1-14

Na Piarsaigh established an opening quarter 0-6 to 0-1 lead and were 0-12 to 0-3 ahead by half time.

Effin found a second half goal but not enough to avoid relegation trouble in their next outing.