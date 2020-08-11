Dates, times and venues set for knockout stages of Limerick club hurling championships
Patrickswell's Cian Lynch and Doon's Mikey O'Brien pictured during Saturday's Limerick SHC tie
LIMERICK GAA officials have confirmed the fixture details for the knockout stages of the varying county club hurling championships.
Club football dominates for the next three weekends before the knockout stages of the senior and intermediate club hurling on September 4-6.
Bons Secours Hospital Limerick SHC Quarter Finals
Doon v South Liberties on Sunday September 6 in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 1pm
Na Piarsaigh v Ballybrown on Saturday September 5 in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7pm
Bons Secours Hospital Limerick SHC County Cup Final
Blackrock v Monaleen on Saturday September 5 in Caherconlish at 5pm
Bons Secours Hospital Limerick Relegation Final
Garryspillane v Murroe-Boher on Sunday September 13 in Bruff at 12noon
Lyons of Limerick Premier IHC Semi Finals
Bruff v Mungret on Saturday September 5 in Kilmallock at 3pm
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Glenroe on Saturday September 5 in Bruff 3pm
Lyons of Limerick Premier IHC Relegation Final
Bruree v Dromin-Athlacca on Sunday September 6 in Kilmallock at 1pm
Nick Grene Sportsground Limerick IHC Quarter Finals
Na Piarsaigh v Hospital-Herbertstown on Sunday September 6 in Caherconlish at 1pm
Croom v Kilmallock on Sunday September 6 in Bruff at 6pm
Newcastle West v Pallasgreen on Saturday September 5 in Kilbreedy at 5pm
Feohanagh v Knockaderry on Saturday September 5 in Feenagh at 5pm
Nick Grene Sportsground Limerick IHC Relegation Semi Finals
Effin v Granagh-Ballingarry on Sunday September 6 in Dromcollogher at 1pm
St Patricks v Tournafulla on Sunday September 6 in Bruff at 1pm
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on