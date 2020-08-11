Dates, times and venues set for knockout stages of Limerick club hurling championships

LIMERICK GAA officials have confirmed the fixture details for the knockout stages of the varying county club hurling championships.

Club football dominates for the next three weekends before the knockout stages of the senior and intermediate club hurling on September 4-6.

Bons Secours Hospital Limerick SHC Quarter Finals

Doon v South Liberties on Sunday September 6 in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 1pm

Na Piarsaigh v Ballybrown on Saturday September 5 in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7pm

Bons Secours Hospital Limerick SHC County Cup Final

Blackrock v Monaleen on Saturday September 5 in Caherconlish at 5pm

Bons Secours Hospital Limerick Relegation Final

Garryspillane v Murroe-Boher on Sunday September 13 in Bruff at 12noon

Lyons of Limerick Premier IHC Semi Finals

Bruff v Mungret on Saturday September 5 in Kilmallock at 3pm

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Glenroe on Saturday September 5 in Bruff 3pm

Lyons of Limerick Premier IHC Relegation Final

Bruree v Dromin-Athlacca on Sunday September 6 in Kilmallock at 1pm

Nick Grene Sportsground Limerick IHC Quarter Finals

Na Piarsaigh v Hospital-Herbertstown on Sunday September 6 in Caherconlish at 1pm

Croom v Kilmallock on Sunday September 6 in Bruff at 6pm

Newcastle West v Pallasgreen on Saturday September 5 in Kilbreedy at 5pm

Feohanagh v Knockaderry on Saturday September 5 in Feenagh at 5pm

Nick Grene Sportsground Limerick IHC Relegation Semi Finals

Effin v Granagh-Ballingarry on Sunday September 6 in Dromcollogher at 1pm

St Patricks v Tournafulla on Sunday September 6 in Bruff at 1pm