Limerick Premier IHC round-up as semi-final spots confirmed

KILDIMO-PALLASKENRY joined Mungret St Paul's, Bruff and Glenroe in the semi-finals of the Lyons of Limerick premier intermeidate championship following Saturday's final series of games.

In Group 2, Last year's county finalists Kildimo-Pallaskenry made it back-to-back wins in the group stages when recording an emphatic 2-19 to 0-7 success over Bruree.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry had led 2-8 to 0-4 at half-time. Mungret St Paul's finished top of the group after playing out an exciting 1-18 to 3-12 draw with Cappamore in their final group game.

Mungret-St Paul's began the better and raced into a 1-6 to 0-2 advantage. However, Cappamore hit back with two goals before half-time to lead by a point at the break, 2-6 to 1-8.

A third Cappamore goal put the East Limerick side 3-8 to 1-8 in front. However, Mungret St-Paul's rallied stongly with top scorer Paul O'Brien hitting over the equalising point from all of 90 yards late on.

Elsewhere, in Group 1, Bruff finished top as they defeated Glenroe 1-18 to 0-11 in a game which featured two sides which had already qualified for the county semi-finals.

Also in Group 1, Knockainey defetaed Dromin-Athlacca 1-20 to 1-18.