Women's National League team preview: Limerick's Treaty United

PLAUDITS should be sounding for the Committee members, administrators, coaches, officials, sponsors and supporters who have formed Treaty United.

Last year they played as Limerick, now they are a new entity and an exciting future lies ahead of them. Of course, the club’s success will always be judged by what they do on the pitch and that is why Dave Rooney has worked hard to build a good squad.

Treaty United kick-off their Women's National League campaign today, Saturday, August 8 against champions Peamount United at PRL Park, Greenogue at 6:30 pm.

When Treaty United manager Dave Rooney knew that veteran midfielder Sylvia Gee would not be returning, he immediately set out to find a replacement. He found two, in the shape of former Cork City duo Maggie Duncliffe and Tara O’Gorman. Both should prove to be wise additions.

Treaty will rely heavily on the experience of former Republic of Ireland WNT international Marie Curtin, but they will also give licence to their younger players to prove themselves at the elite level of women’s football in Ireland.

Kerry native Aoife Horgan is a forward with tons of potential and if she can find the back of the net early on in the season then expect her to keep firing goals in from thereafter.

Key Player: Marie Curtin

One To Watch: Aoife Horgan

New Signings: Michaela Mitchell, Medbh Ryan, Anna Shine, Clodagh Doherty, Alannah Mitchell, Shannon Parbat, Ellen Casey, Jenna Slattery, Eve O’Sullivan, Chloe Wills, Rosie Young, Maura Shine, Gillian Keenan, Laura Kavanagh, Maggie Duncliffe, Tara O’Gorman, Esra Kengal, Chloe Connolly, Aoife Horgan, Aoife Cronin, Cara Griffin

Manager: Dave Rooney

Backroom Staff: Niall Connolly (First-Team Coach), John-Paul Buckley (Goalkeeping Coach), Amy O’Reilly (Coach), Timmy O’Keefe (Physio)

Treaty United Squad 2020

Goalkeepers: Karen Connolly, Michaela Mitchell, Medbh Ryan

Defenders: Anna Shine, Clodagh Doherty, Marie Curtin, Alannah Mitchell, Shannon Parbat, Ellen Casey, Jenna Slattery, Eve O’Sullivan, Chloe Wills, Rosie Young

Midfielders: Maggie Duncliffe, Maura Shine, Gillian Keenan, Laura Kavanagh, Tara O’Gorman, Esra Kengal, Lauren Keane

Forwards: Chloe Connolly, Aoife Horgan, Rebecca Horgan, Aoife Cronin, Cara Griffin