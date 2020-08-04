World Cup winner RG Snyman joined Munster due to 'head coach and it's tradition'

WORLD Cup winner RG Snyman revealed this Tuesday hat the reasons he joined Munster was because of head coach Johann van Graan and the fact he sees it as a 'tradition-rich' club.

Snyman joined Munster this summer on a two-year-deal along with fellow South African World Cup winner Damian de Allende.

In his first media interview since joining Munster, carried out on-line, Snyman explained why he chose to come to play at Munster.

Snyman said: "First of all, it's a very tradition-rich club and mainly the biggest reason I came here was because of coach Johann (van Graan). I've worked with him in the past and I know the quality of coach he is. That's why I thought it was the best decision to come to Munster.

"I really enjoyed my time in Japan, but just from my career perspective, I thought it was a better move for me to come over to Munster under coach Johann to keep moving forward and to keep bettering myself."

A product of the Bulls, 25-year-old Snyman has made 23 appearances for South Africa and made the move to Munster from Japanese club Honda Heat.

Snyman said he spoke with South Africa's World Cup-winning coach and former Munster Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus about his decision to come and play at Munster.

"I did speak to Rassie a little bit. It only came out that I was going to Munster towards the end of the World Cup I think, so I did speak to him a little bit. He only had good things to say so it reassured me that I made the right decision."