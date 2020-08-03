Fixture details confirmed for Fairview Rangers FAI Junior Cup semi-final
Goalmouth action from Fairview Rangers' FAI New Balance Junior Cup quarter-final win over Killarney Celtic in Killarney
THE fixture details have been confirmed for Fairview Rangers upcoming FAI New Balance Junior Cup semi-final.
Fairview will host Athenry, of Galway, in the first of the semi-finals at the Fairgreen on Saturday, August 22 at 5pm.
In the second semi-final, Oliver Bond Celtic will entertain Usher Celtic in an all-Dublin semi-final on Sunday, August 23 at 3pm.
Match officials will be appointed for both semi-finals in the coming days. Both games will be streamed live.
