Zero positive results from PCR testing of Sevens squads

The IRFU (Irish Rugby Football Union) has confirmed that the first round of PCR testing of the men’s and women’s national 7s squads produced zero positive results.

A total of 47 players and staff were tested earlier this week.

The staff and players have been cleared to access the IRFU’s High Performance Centre at the Sport Ireland campus from this Tuesday, August 4. Access at this stage is limited to the outdoor pitches, elite gym and rehabilitation suite.

The players and staff will undergo daily medical screening and assessment and train in pods in the first phase of their return to rugby.

There have been 607 negative tests in Irish Rugby to date and 0 positive results.