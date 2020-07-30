Munster Rugby players get all clear after latest Covid-19 tests

THE IRFU (Irish Rugby Football Union) has confirmed this Thursday that the PCR testing of players and staff at Munster and Leinster this week produced zero positive results.

Some 153 players and staff were tested across the two provinces. The staff and players have been cleared to enter the next phase of their return to rugby which includes a graduated return to contact training.

To date there have been 560 tests conducted across the professional player and staff group and zero positive tests reported.

IRFU Medical Director Rod McLoughlin commented: “The second round of PCR testing is now complete ahead of the graduated return to contact. The players and staff will continue to undergo daily medical screening and assessment. The next phase of testing will take place ahead of the Guinness PRO14 fixtures in August.”

Munster are due to face their first competitive Guinness Pro14 fixture in more than five months when taking on Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, August 22, 7.35pm.