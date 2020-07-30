Old Crescent RFC hosts Give it a Try girls mini rugby initiative

OLD Crescent RFC has been selected by IRFU to run the Give It A Try initiative where girls aged 8 to 14 years learn how to play rugby in a safe and fun environment.

The programme is designed to introduce girls to the game and help boost numbers participating in the sport.

Marie Carroll, of Old Crescent RFC, who is the Give It A Try Coordinator is no stranger to the rugby field in Rosbrien.

Marie Carroll is an ex-Ireland international player, who returned to the club last season to assist Rob Geary in establishing a girls team.

They started with a group of 5 to 6 players. However, the group's reputation for providing fun-filled sessions and developing the basic skills of playing rugby has helped it grow in popularity

Marie Carroll said: "Before Covid-19 interrupted our season, we were having an average of 15/18 players at training on Sunday mornings. We applied to host the 'Give It A Try' initiative as an avenue to recruit new players, and give girls who never played before to give it a go.

"Give it A Try gives girls the chance to meet new friends, stay active and most importantly have fun.

"We are a club that concentrate on developing talent from a young age and are looking at building for the future similar to our senior team that started though minis rugby at the club.

"Personally speaking, I have gained some long life friends from playing rugby at various levels, some are coming along to help out.

"So no more 'I think I might like to try it', here’s your chance. Come along for four sessions no commitment, just Give It A Try!"

The sessions will be on every Monday starting August 10, to August 31 at 7pm. All sessions will be non-contact.

The number of participants will be restricted and it is important to book a place. For further details contact Marie at 087 2300870.

All sessions will be Covid-19 compliant and all participants will need to complete necessary documentation.