Limerick hockey star launches ‘Here for Ireland’ Tokyo Olympic Games initiative

LIMERICK hockey star Roisin Upton today helped announce the continuation of Circle K’s ‘Here for Ireland’ initiative.

Customers can scan the Circle K app or Play or Park loyalty tag in-store to generate digital coins, which Upton and Ireland’s other Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls can use to fuel their journey to Tokyo next Summer.

Circle K is a partner of both Irish Olympic and Paralympic teams and launched the ‘Here for Ireland’ initiative to support Irish athletes on the road to the Tokyo Games.

Athletes who sign up to the initiative can use the digital coins to redeem complementary fuel miles at all over 400 Circle K service stations, as well as food or refreshments at any of the participating Circle K stores between now and the Tokyo Games.

It is estimated that approximately €250,000 worth of digital coins will be generated over the course of the initiative, all of which will be shared evenly amongst Team Ireland hopefuls.

To support Roisin Upton, her hockey team-mates and Team Ireland, scan the Circle K app or a Play or Park loyalty tag in-store.

For more information, visit circlek.ie or playorpark.ie/hereforireland