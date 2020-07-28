Fixture details confirmed for Limerick clubs' Munster Junior Cup semi-finals

THE fixture details have been confirmed for the semi-finals of the Munster Junior Cup which could feature up to three Limerick clubs.

Fairview Rangers, fresh from their FAI Junior Cup quarter-final success over Killarney Celtic last weekend, will face either St Michael's of Tipperary or Limerick Desmond side, Abbeyfeale United in the first of the Munster Junior Cup semi-finals at Jackman Park on Saturday, August 8 at 5pm.

In the second semi-final, Aisling Anncotty, 1-0 winners over Coachford in the quarter-finals, will take on either Doolans Cow or Waterford Crystal also at Jackman Park on Sunday, August 9 at 3pm.