Limerick sides learn draw for Munster Junior Cup semi-finals

THE three Limerick sides competing in this season's Munster Junior Cup have learned their potential semi-final opponents.

Aisling Anncotty, 1-0 winners over Coachford in the quarter-finals, will take on either Doolans Cow or Waterford Crystal in next month's semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Fairview Rangers, fresh from their FAI Junior Cup quarter-final success over Killarney Celtic, will face either St Michael's of Tipperary or Limerick Desmond side, Abbeyfeale United.

Fairview defeated local rivals Pike Rovers in the quarter-finals

St Michael's ended Regional United 'B's excellent run in the Munster Junior Cup on Saturday.

The Munster Junior Cup semi-finals will be staged at Jackman Park on Saturday, August 8 and Sunday, August 9.

Munster Junior Semi final draw

Aisling Annacotty v Doolans Cow or Waterford Crystal

Fairview Rgs v St Michaels or Abbeyfeale Utd

(Matches to be played in Jackman Park on Saturday and Sunday, August 8-9)