Munster star Dan Goggin takes up new coaching role

MUNSTER centre Dan Goggin will take up a new coaching role with a Limerick junior club.

Goggin has been announced as a member of Richmond RFCs backroom team for next season this Friday.

The Munster star has been appointed as backs coach with Munster Junior League Division 1 side Richmond. He will take charge of the Canal Bank side along with Sean Bennett, who will be the team's forwards player coach.

In a post on their Facebook page, Richmond said of Goggin's appointment: "Dan will be a great addition to the coaching set up and we are looking forward to seeing what he brings to the club. It’s incredible to have a well-known player involved in the coaching set up for junior one team."

In relation to Sean Bennett's appointment, Richmond wrote: "Sean is a club man and has played with us since mini’s. He was previously head coach of our ladies team and will now take on the role of J1 forwards player coach."

Goggin is the second Munster player to take up a coaching role with a Limerick club next season as back-row Tommy O'Donnell takes up a position of Contact Skills Coach with senior side, UL-Bohemian.

Twenty five-year-old Dan Goggin made his competitive Munster debut against the Scarlets in Wales in September 2016.

On the back of his strong start to the 2019/2020 season he was rewarded with a two-year contract extension that will see him remain with the province until at least June 2022.