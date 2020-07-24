Support West Limerick A.C. Community Run Fundraiser

WEST Limerick A.C. Community Run 2020 Fundraiser is taking place though out the month of July.

This fundraiser is benefitting three organisations, Friends of St Itas Community Hospital, Deel Animal Action Group and The Brothers of Charity.

Mayor of Limerick Cllr Michael Collins this week met some of the West Limerick AC club members in the Demesne, Newcastle West to highlight this event.

It is NOT too late to register or donate for this virtual event. The link to register is https://t.co/8YGiJpkmJ5 or https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/West LimerickACComminityRun2020

Runs can take place anytime during the month of July.

Participants can register online once for €10. The fee goes to your chosen charity. You then have the option of doing one or all distances over the month of July. You can also donate an additional amount to your chosen charity or order a medal and T-shirt.

The distances are 1k, 2k, 5k, 10k,10 mile and Half Marathon.

It is open to everybody. You do not need to be a member of West Limerick AC or have any running experience. You can walk, jog or move with your buggy. Or try all options and all distances.

Results can be uploaded to myrunresults afterwards if you wish.

If you opt for a T-shirt and medal when registering they will be posted out in August.

It is a great opportunity to get out in the fresh air to helping charities in our community to raise much needed funds. All support and involvement is very much appreciated.

The leader board is looking very impressive as we near the final week, with top spots as follows:

1k: Tommy Commane, John Shier and Jonathan Giles

2k: Tommy Commane, Liam Keogh and John Shier

5k: Karl Lenihan, Mike Sheehy and Martin Liston

10k: Karl Lenihan, Niall O’Callaghan and Martin Liston

10 Mile: Mike Sheehy, John Liston and Mark Ryan

Half Marathon: Karen Raine, John Liston and Rachel Kenrick O’Connor

Registration only take a few minutes and every single donations makes a big difference. We will continue to keep you updated and would be delighted to include any photos of participants as the month progresses. Please send to info@westlimerickac.ie.

Remember that the priority is to stay safe while raising funds for our local charities and having some fun!